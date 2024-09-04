Planet Fitness opens 1st location in Fort Collins

Joining several gyms in Northern Colorado, the first Planet Fitness in Fort Collins opened during the summer — and it is more than just a place to work out.

Planet Fitness brands itself as a judgment-free zone — a place where anyone and everyone can work out. And for owner Carla Jamieson, this is exactly what she aimed to create.

“We make them feel like it’s somewhere they belong, (giving) them a little sense of community,” Jamieson said. “I believe it to be a place where people come and they look forward to it.”

This is the fifth Planet Fitness Jamieson owns — the other Colorado locations are in Pueblo, Loveland and Cañon City with an additional location in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Jamieson said a gym owner for Planet Fitness usually owns over 100 locations, but for her, owning five gives her the opportunity to connect with each one.

“I really try to get involved because that’s one of my favorite things,” Jamieson said. “I like to give back and be a part of the community. I think that it brings me more than I could ever give it, really. Each (gym) is just so different.”

It was important to find an ideal space for the new gym, but being from Winnipeg, Canada, Fort Collins was perfect for Jamieson.

As part of her original contract, Jamieson was told to own five Planet Fitnesses. The Fort Collins location finally checked that box for her, as she is now able to concentrate on the gyms instead of planning.

“I’ve been working on (this Planet Fitness) for 10 years, so even just saying it, I start to cry,” Jamieson said. “It’s for me, as an owner, about being comfortable, where everybody can feel welcome. I like to learn everybody’s names.”

Located just 10 minutes from campus, Planet Fitness provides college students with a way to efficiently workout with high-quality machinery in a community-based environment for an affordable membership price at any time they need, as it is open 24/7.

“I fell in love with the place. It was awesome to come here.” -Omar Abutayeh, Planet Fitness member

The Classic membership is $15 per month and gives members full access to the gym’s machinery; however, if members want to take their gym experience to the next level, they can purchase a Black Card membership at $24.99 a month. This option gives members access to any location worldwide and all amenities, including HydroMassage chairs.

“Like every college student, I was just looking to get a workout in, and it was sort of a journey of how I fell in love with the place,” said Omar Abutayeh, a member of Planet Fitness. “I fell in love with the place. It was awesome to come here.”

As members walk in, they are greeted by donation boxes with supplies for students. Not only does Planet Fitness support members; it also aids local communities. It is not meant to be a place of comparison or stress but rather a place where members walk in and are met with a warm greeting.

“What really makes it special is the people that are here,” Abutayeh said. “They’re good, motivating leaders. They encourage you to be better, … (and) they’re really an integral part of this place. They’re like a family here. At the end of the day, when I come here, I enjoy seeing these guys.”

Planet Fitness employees try to create a bond with everybody — another reason for members wanting to come in — on top of the many opportunities the gym offers.

This past summer, Planet Fitness offered a High School Summer Pass that allowed students to come in and work out for free. The team found out in a survey after the passes ended that it not only improved the students’ physical health but also their mental health. They are planning to continue offering the pass in the future.

“It’s an environment that, when people are coming in, they’re coming in to better themselves,” Jamieson said. “They come in here, and it’s kind of like they leave happier than when they came in all the time, and they’re proud.”

