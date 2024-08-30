LuMin housing program continues to serve students

Although a perennial problem for college students, finding affordable housing in Fort Collins is uniquely difficult for members of the Colorado State University community.

Despite the average citywide rent decreasing by 0.7% in August, overall rent costs have risen exponentially since 2021, with Fort Collins’ rent growth exceeding both the national and state averages.

In collaboration with CSU’s office of Off-Campus Life, Lutheran Campus Ministry at CSU continues to combat the swelling costs of Fort Collins living and provide affordable housing opportunities for students in need. Through the LuMin Student Housing Security Initiative, a select group of financially challenged CSU students are provided subsidized housing in the Prospect Plaza apartment complex. Twenty-one students are enrolled in the program for the 2024-25 academic year.

Rent costs are subsidized by interdenominational donations and grants, cutting rent costs nearly in half for participating students. LuMin students also receive additional affordability resources, advising opportunities and free laundry services. The program is one of several of its kind in Fort Collins, with its students accounting for only a fraction of the CSU student population faced with housing insecurity.

Campus Pastor Paul Judson is the program’s main organizer and says providing affordable housing is only part of LuMin’s commitment to students.

“Not only do we provide housing, but we provide community,” Judson said. “It’s not very cool to be housing insecure in a community with a lot of affluent people. … So we get together on Monday nights where (students) can just care for and support one another.”

Judson estimated nearly 2% of students experience housing insecurity at CSU annually, accounting for over 600 students each year.

“Housing insecurity isn’t just the person out on the street,” Judson said. “It’s a large population of the students here.”

Judson also made it clear that the ministry does not proselytize to students as part of the program, meaning church membership and program membership remain separate.

Xenia Guardado Rivera, a first-year in the housing program, said her time in the LuMin Student Housing Security Initiative has been integral in securing affordable housing near campus, adding that Prospect Plaza’s convenient location makes commuting to class much easier without a vehicle.

“I don’t have to worry about making rent” Guardado Rivera said. “Now I know I can, which is a big relief.”

Guardado Rivera said she also enjoys the community resources offered by the program and believe building community is a valuable aspect of her experience.

“It’s nice to be part of the program and learn from everyone and come together as a community,” Guardado Rivera said.

However, with the Prospect Plaza apartments set for demolition next year, LuMin has been forced to seek alternatives. Residents have been given the option to move out at the end of their lease in May 2025 or move to another building temporarily until July 31, 2025.

The Off-Campus Life office handles most of the program’s administrative needs and is part of the search process for a new location.

“We’re actively involved with LuMin to try and find a new home for their program,” said Justin Schwendeman-Curtis, assistant director of Off-Campus Life.

Judson said a new home for the program isn’t yet finalized, but the Ram’s Village apartment complex has emerged as a feasible alternative. He said he hopes to finalize arrangements by the end of the year, allowing the program to continue offering student housing without disruption.

