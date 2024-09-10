The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Breaking: Suspect arrested in Alexander Mountain Fire investigation for arson, impersonating fire official

Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
September 11, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested Loveland, Colorado, resident Jason Alexander Hobby in connection with the Alexander Mountain Fire.

Ad

Officials from LCSO and the U.S. Forest Service reported that investigators determined the fire originated from a campfire ring and was human-caused Friday, Aug. 9. 

Hobby, an employee at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, the area where the fire originated, was identified as a suspect during the investigation, according to a press release from LCSO released Wednesday, Sept. 11.

LCSO reported that Hobby “represented himself as a law enforcement official and certified firefighter” before and during the fire, despite having no formal law or fire credentials.

In addition to falsely representing himself, Hobby reportedly stopped travelers on Sylvan Dale Ranch property while driving a Chevrolet SUV meant to look like a law enforcement vehicle, falsely told individuals they were trespassing and pointed a firearm at them, according to the LCSO.

Investigators also reported that Hobby bypassed road closures to access restricted areas and represented himself as a wildland firefighter during the fire. 

Hobby was served an arrest warrant and taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 10, and booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of first-degree arson, two counts of impersonating a police officer, menacing, false imprisonment and impersonating a public official.

The wildfire was first reported burning in Larimer County north of U.S. Highway 34 and west of Loveland Monday, July 29, and grew to 9,668 acres with more than 530 local, state and federal personnel responding to the incident.

Four homes sustained damage from the fire, and 29 homes and 21 outbuildings were destroyed. The private and public property damage is estimated at more than $30 million, LSCO said.

“The Alexander Mountain Fire destroyed homes, endangered lives and scarred our community — literally and figuratively,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “I’m extremely grateful for our LCSO investigations team and U.S. Forest Service partners who worked nonstop to find answers in this case. I also want to thank the Sylvan Dale Ranch staff. Despite the fire danger at their doorstep, they were extremely supportive during the fire response and cooperated with our investigation in its aftermath.”

Ad

LCSO said investigators believe that Hobby may have falsely represented himself as a law enforcement or fire official in other circumstances. They request that anyone with information about this suspect’s involvement in the Alexander Mountain Fire or who believes they may be a victim in an impersonation situation contact LCSO Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143.

Local and federal investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @hannahparcells.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Breaking
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Update: Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity issues statement in response to alleged blackface incident; university, community responds
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
CSU athletics brings on Denver Broncos Hall of Famer Terrell Davis
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Shooting in Old Town leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
More in Homepage
Collegian File Photo
Miller: Why Colorado students choose CSU over CU
Concord: The game no one wanted
Concord: The game no one wanted
An illustration of a yellow ballot box in front of a green background with two darker green hands on either side, one dropping in a ticket that reads "Rams" and the other with a ticket that reads "Buffs."
CSU, CU to hold voter registration competition ahead of Showdown
More in News
Former White House Chief of Staff and Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly speaks with Colorado State University President Amy Parsons Sept. 6. “When someone says, ‘Is so and so qualified to be president of the United States?’ the answer is no,” Kelly said. “No one is.” Upon further elaboration, Kelly posed the question of what makes for a successful president. “The answer to that is the same thing makes for a successful president from a university, an admiral, a general, a governor — and that is you surround yourself with good people who are not afraid to tell you the truth and who you'll listen to.”
CSU hosts John F. Kelly for discussion on civic engagement, democracy
A smiling person talks at a podium with three people sitting behind them on the left and two people behind them on the right. On the left is an American flag, and on the right is a Colorado flag. At the top of the image are the words, This week in ASCSU.
This week in ASCSU: Constitutional amendments, senate bylaws
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Trial vacated for protesters at city council meeting
About the Contributors
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells is incredibly proud to step into the role of content managing editor at The Collegian for the 2024-25 school year. Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Stubborn, opinionated and endlessly curious, Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people, and she hopes to use her education to leave the world a little better than she found it. Born into an Air Force family, Parcells spent her youth exploring the Great Plains and developed a deep love of all things nature. When she wasn’t exploring the world at her fingertips, Parcells often had her nose stuck in a book, which is how she discovered her love of science, history and, above all, a good story. Parcells stumbled headfirst into The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter when she transferred to Colorado State University and a friend recommended it due to her passion for writing. She fell in love with chasing down stories and became the news editor at the end of her first semester. Parcells strongly believes in the power of information and is committed to upholding The Collegian’s long history of honest reporting and encouraging readers to get out and explore the world around them. On the off chance she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers or policy analyses, Parcells can be found on a hike, listening to music or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addiction to both caffeine and good books.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.