Breaking: Suspect arrested in Alexander Mountain Fire investigation for arson, impersonating fire official

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested Loveland, Colorado, resident Jason Alexander Hobby in connection with the Alexander Mountain Fire.

Officials from LCSO and the U.S. Forest Service reported that investigators determined the fire originated from a campfire ring and was human-caused Friday, Aug. 9.

Hobby, an employee at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, the area where the fire originated, was identified as a suspect during the investigation, according to a press release from LCSO released Wednesday, Sept. 11.

LCSO reported that Hobby “represented himself as a law enforcement official and certified firefighter” before and during the fire, despite having no formal law or fire credentials.

In addition to falsely representing himself, Hobby reportedly stopped travelers on Sylvan Dale Ranch property while driving a Chevrolet SUV meant to look like a law enforcement vehicle, falsely told individuals they were trespassing and pointed a firearm at them, according to the LCSO.

Investigators also reported that Hobby bypassed road closures to access restricted areas and represented himself as a wildland firefighter during the fire.

Hobby was served an arrest warrant and taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 10, and booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of first-degree arson, two counts of impersonating a police officer, menacing, false imprisonment and impersonating a public official.

The wildfire was first reported burning in Larimer County north of U.S. Highway 34 and west of Loveland Monday, July 29, and grew to 9,668 acres with more than 530 local, state and federal personnel responding to the incident.

Four homes sustained damage from the fire, and 29 homes and 21 outbuildings were destroyed. The private and public property damage is estimated at more than $30 million, LSCO said.

“The Alexander Mountain Fire destroyed homes, endangered lives and scarred our community — literally and figuratively,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “I’m extremely grateful for our LCSO investigations team and U.S. Forest Service partners who worked nonstop to find answers in this case. I also want to thank the Sylvan Dale Ranch staff. Despite the fire danger at their doorstep, they were extremely supportive during the fire response and cooperated with our investigation in its aftermath.”

LCSO said investigators believe that Hobby may have falsely represented himself as a law enforcement or fire official in other circumstances. They request that anyone with information about this suspect’s involvement in the Alexander Mountain Fire or who believes they may be a victim in an impersonation situation contact LCSO Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143.

Local and federal investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.

