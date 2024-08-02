Alexander Mountain Fire determined to be human-caused

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The ongoing investigation into the Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer county determined the fire was human-caused, according to investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service Friday, August 9.

Ad

The fire was first reported Monday, July 29 in the region west of Loveland and north of U.S. Highway 34 and has burned 9,668 acres in the nearly two weeks since it sparked. The fire is now at 91% containment, said the USFS, and the focus of officials has shifted to recovery and community support in the areas impacted by the fire.

The Larimer County Assessor’s Office reported that a total of 52 structures were damaged or destroyed in the fire. This includes 27 homes and 21 outbuilding destroyed, as well as 4 homes damaged.

The LCSO and USFS launched an investigation into the cause of the fire as first responders worked on containment. The investigation is ongoing and officials are asking anyone with information to call the Forest Service Law Enforcement Tip Line at 303-275-5266.

Photos, videos and typed statements can also be uploaded online.

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @hannahparcells.