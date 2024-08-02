Alexander Mountain Fire determined to be human-caused

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
The smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near U.S. Highway 34 in Larimer County Tuesday, July 30. More than 200 emergency personell have responded to the fire since it was first reported monday morning and residents in the areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Update: Alexander Mountain Fire reaches 91% containment, recovery efforts underway

Editor's Note: This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as they become available. The...

A road island with protruding crosswalks surrounded by yellow flowers on a teal background painted on the asphalt.
FC Moves, local artist prepare to brighten FoCo with asphalt mural installation

The City of Fort Collins will be completing the city's largest asphalt art installation at the intersection...

Smoke and from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the ridge in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.
Gallery: Alexander Mountain Fire as seen from Larimer County, Fort Collins

Read The Collegian's coverage of the Alexander Mountain Fire for updates. Reach Hannah Parcells...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
What EA Sports College Football 25 Got Right and Wrong About Colorado Players
What EA Sports College Football 25 Got Right and Wrong About Colorado Players
August 2, 2024

EA Sports College Football 25 has sparked conversations among fans and players alike, especially regarding the Colorado Buffaloes. With an impressive...

Innovative Startups to Watch in the Tech Industry
July 19, 2024
5 Strategies for Landing Your Dream Job After Graduation
July 11, 2024
A Look at Some of the Best NBA Players from Colorado
July 10, 2024

Alexander Mountain Fire determined to be human-caused

Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
August 9, 2024
Smoke+and+from+the+Alexander+Mountain+Fire+can+be+seen+over+the+ridge+in+the+residential+area+just+east+of+the+fire+off+of+U.S.+Highway+34+July+30.+
Collegian | Hannah Parcells
Smoke and from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the ridge in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The ongoing investigation into the Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer county determined the fire was human-caused, according to investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service Friday, August 9.

Ad

The fire was first reported Monday, July 29 in the region west of Loveland and north of U.S. Highway 34 and has burned 9,668 acres in the nearly two weeks since it sparked. The fire is now at 91% containment, said the USFS, and the focus of officials has shifted to recovery and community support in the areas impacted by the fire.

The Larimer County Assessor’s Office reported that a total of 52 structures were damaged or destroyed in the fire. This includes 27 homes and 21 outbuilding destroyed, as well as 4 homes damaged.

The LCSO and USFS launched an investigation into the cause of the fire as first responders worked on containment. The investigation is ongoing and officials are asking anyone with information to call the Forest Service Law Enforcement Tip Line at 303-275-5266.

Photos, videos and typed statements can also be uploaded online.

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @hannahparcells.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking
The smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near U.S. Highway 34 in Larimer County Tuesday, July 30. More than 200 emergency personell have responded to the fire since it was first reported monday morning and residents in the areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Update: Alexander Mountain Fire reaches 91% containment, recovery efforts underway
Smoke and from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the ridge in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.
Gallery: Alexander Mountain Fire as seen from Larimer County, Fort Collins
Shooting at Trump rally leaves attendee dead, violence condemned by Colorado politicians
Shooting at Trump rally leaves attendee dead, violence condemned by Colorado politicians
More in Homepage
Viewed from the side, a performer squints as he sings passionately into a microphone and plays his electric guitar, a green stage light shining down from behind him.
5 spots to jump-start your live music addiction 
An orange illustration with two slices of pepperoni pizza next to the words, FoCo Eats.
5 new restaurants in Fort Collins worth trying this fall
A sign reading, ASCSU, viewed from outside a building through a window.
ASCSU executive cabinet details goals, student resources ahead of academic year
More in News
A track athlete holds an award while smiling in a stadium.
Mya Lesnar named 2023-24 Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year
A blond woman in casual clothing dances in the middle of a room full of other dancers.
'The end of an era': Local country bar Sundance closes after 42 years
An orange cutout of Cam the Ram next to the words, campus news, in orange on a green-tinted tree image background.
Bats found and removed from Parmelee Hall
About the Contributor
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, News Editor
Hannah Parcells is currently the news editor at The Collegian, a role that she loves dearly. Parcells uses she/her pronouns and began writing for The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter under the news, science, opinion and life and culture desks.  Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people and hopes to use her education to try and leave the world a little better than she found it.  Raised in Castle Rock, Colorado, Parcells grew up with a love of learning, music and writing. She’s always working to learn more about the world through history and art and loves being introduced to new places, people and ideas.  On the off chance that she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers and policy analyses, Hannah can be found on a hike, watching movies or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addictions to both caffeine and good books. Parcells is incredibly proud of the work she’s done at The Collegian so far and is excited to continue that work as an editor of the news desk.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *