Breaking news: Pearl Fire reported northwest of Fort Collins, crews dispatched

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

A wildfire burning near Red Feather Lakes northwest of Fort Collins in Larimer County has been reported, prompting responses from multiple local agencies. Mandatory evacuation orders for the Crystal Lakes subdivision have been issued.

Ad

Mandatory evacuation orders have also been put in place for residents in the County Road 86 and CR170 areas, as well as for Crystal Lakes residents north of Black Mountain to the Colorado state line.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the Pearl Fire is active south of Black Mountain and north of Lake Erie — approximately an hour’s drive away from Fort Collins. The fire is currently estimated at 78 acres with 0% containment.

Out of precaution, the nearby Red Feather Elementary School dismissed students early, and a large animal evacuation center has been established at The Ranch fairgrounds and event complex in Loveland, Colorado.

Air resources have been ordered in response to the fire. Current air resources include three air tankers and three helicopters.

Voluntary evacuation orders have been released for Crystal Lakes residents in the area of Lake Erie and Mitchell Ditch.

More updates will be provided as they become available.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.