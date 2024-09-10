The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
ASCSU vs. CUSG: Comparing policies, politics, personalities

Sam Hutton, News Editor
September 13, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Associated Students of CSU Vice President Braxton Dietz, President Nick DeSalvo, Chief Justice Morgan Wright, and Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor stand on the steps of the Administration Building Tuesday, Sept. 9.
Courtesy of CU Student Government

Although the Associated Students of Colorado State University and the University of Colorado Boulder Student Government differ in terms of organization, funding and procedure, among other things, they share the capability of serving students independently of university administration. This allows concerned students to advocate for their peers free from university interests and gives future political hopefuls valuable experience in a government setting.

Additionally, ASCSU and CUSG share similar membership totals, oversee many equivalent boards and programs and garner strikingly close student engagement figures, with just over 11% of their respective student populations voting in the most recent election cycle.

The similarities may as well end there.

The most glaring disparity between ASCSU and CUSG is the amount of funding each organization manages. ASCSU, with the involvement of independent student boards like the Student Fee Review Board and the Board for Student Organization Funding, oversees an annual budget of $57 million. CUSG allocates over $34 million annually, also with input from the Student Organization Allocations Committee and the Finance Board. As a result, ASCSU is better equipped to fulfill funding requests from student organizations, fund legislative programs and organize campus events.

As far as government structure is concerned, ASCSU can be described as traditional, with a single president overseeing the executive cabinet, a speaker of the senate managing the legislative branch and a chief justice heading the judicial branch’s supreme court. In contrast, CUSG employs a tri-executive system that sees three candidates run on a presidential ticket and a legislative branch with liaisons from the aforementioned student boards in addition to student senators.

ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo touted ASCSU’s independent employment of contract lobbyist firm Bowditch & Cassell Public Affairs as one of the organization’s most valuable assets and said it sets ASCSU apart from CUSG and other comparable student governments.

“We have our own individual lobbyist for ASCSU that’s always fighting for student interests and ASCSU’s interests first,” DeSalvo said. “If you’re utilizing a lobbyist that’s paid for by your administration, they’re going to have other considerations in mind.”

ASCSU’s connection to state-level politics proved especially useful in successfully advocating for the removal of occupancy limits statewide. Organized by the Colorado Student Government Coalition — a collection of representatives from student governments across Colorado — the effort to pass HB24-1007 was significantly aided by the involvement of ASCSU’s lobbyist, DeSalvo said.

The coalition also partnered on efforts to eliminate sales tax on college textbooks, although the legislation ultimately failed in committee.

CUSG’s external Student Body President Alex Radz defended the organization’s relationship with university administration and emphasized CUSG’s continued involvement with the CSGC.

“We’re unique in how autonomous we are,” Radz said. “We help oversee a $34 million budget with very little oversight from administration, who we happen to have a really positive relationship with.”

As with most government bodies, the legislative branches of ASCSU and CUSG have the most direct impact on students. In the previous year alone, ASCSU passed legislation providing funding for campus pocket pantries, gender-affirming clothing, emergency contraceptives and disabled student transportation. Funding was pulled from the Senate Discretionary Fund, which is annually allotted $100,000 from the main budget.

Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor said he believes the Senate Discretionary Fund grants passionate and dedicated senators the ability to help students on a more immediate level.

“The senate alone has $100,000, so people can identify issues that they see on campus and then allocate funding to solve them,” Taylor said. “I think that makes ASCSU really effective.”

CUSG’s legislative council has yet to convene for the 2024-25 academic year, although Student Body President Tyler Rowan said he hopes reforms to the elections code can be achieved by the legislative body.

Radz and Rowan also expressed interest in future collaborations with ASCSU.

“We know our schools are rivals, but we’re really excited to come together and work to improve the lives of all Colorado students,” Radz said.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Instagram @sam_hut14.

About the Contributors
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn't be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He's honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian's long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he's learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He's reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.