Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Breaking news: Shooting in Old Town leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Aubree Miller, News Editor
August 11, 2024

Note: This is an ongoing story. Updates will be made as they become available. 

Fort Collins Police Services responded to a shooting in Old Town at around 1 a.m. this Sunday, according to a City of Fort Collins press release

Upon arrival, two people, one female and one male, had been shot, and it appeared to be a dispute between two separate groups. The female victim was brought to the hospital and is expected to recover, while the male victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. The dispute happened in a parking lot at 215 Remington Street.

The suspect has not been named or found and is considered armed and dangerous. 

Police presence was expected to continue until mid morning.

It is being asked that anyone who may have witnessed the event or who has any further information report to the FCPS tip line. 

Tips can be reported to 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @aubreem07.

