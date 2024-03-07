Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University forward Joel Scott goes for a layup in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Rams' men's basketball loses semifinals heartbreaker to New Mexico

LAS VEGAS - All good things have to come to an end. For the Colorado State men’s basketball team,...

A collection of Buc-ee the Beaver stuffed animals in a display inside the brand-new Buc-ees in Johnstown, Colorado, March 18.
Buc-ee's travel center brings Texas-sized joy to Johnstown

Everything is bigger in Texas — and Colorado, too, now that a new Buc-ee's calls Johnstown home. A...

Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024

Ever wondered, amid all this digital currency buzz, what is the value of Ethereum today? It's a question that sparks the curiosity of many,...

How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024
Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024

This week in ASCSU: Vote of confidence, RailJam

Sam Hutton, Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
Photo+Illustration+by+Caden+Proulx+and+Cait+Mckinzie+%7C+The+Collegian
Collegian | Caden Proulx
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie | The Collegian

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened March 20 for the 23rd session of the 53rd senate.

The session began with a presentation from Vice President Alex Silverhart, who introduced a proposed pilot program aimed at distributing over-the-counter health and wellness products across campus. 

Ad

The program, long in the works, addresses the disproportionate rate of unintended pregnancies across the college student population by installing two wellness vending machines in strategic locations on campus. Program organizers hope this will reduce the number of unplanned pregnancies and encourage proactive safe sex practices, especially among the first-year student community.

Judicial reports followed, with Chief Justice Alayna Truxal issuing the supreme court’s opinion on an ongoing case. 

The court unanimously determined that members of the executive and judicial branches are permitted to run for a caucus chair position. However, if elected, the chair would not possess voting rights within the caucus.

Moving into confidence business, senate held the annual vote of confidence for speaker of the senate candidates Hayden Taylor and Enock Monanti.

Senate is required to officially approve the candidacy of speaker candidates every election season, ideally ensuring interested candidates are adequately qualified and informed before continuing campaigning. 

Taylor and Monanti fielded questions regarding their previous ASCSU experience and motivations as well as their proficiency with senate practices. 

Each candidate received the vote of confidence. 

Senate also discussed Bill #5318, “Establishment of the Students of the Oval Caucus.”

The legislation intends to form a new legislative caucus designed to grant concerned students from across campus with greater input into student government. The caucus would allow students to advocate for ASCSU projects, provide input on legislation and reaffirm ASCSU’s commitment to serving and including students, the legislative authors said. 

Ad

“Our student body needs more from us,” Deputy Director of Health Jakye Nunley said. “I think it’s very important that students get put back into this space.”

The caucus will be composed of several members of an existing registered student organization, thus filling the caucus with already concerned members of the student body.

The legislation will move to the legislative committees for further review. 

Senate then considered Resolution #5305, “Stance of the 53rd Senate on RailJam.”

The resolution formally expresses senate’s objections to the ASCSU-sponsored RailJam Revival event March 21, which has faced recent scrutiny after the event’s planning and environmental impact was considered. Additionally, senators claim the current administration’s intimate involvement with planning and coordination violates the elections code, as the event continues to be advertised as a fulfilled campaign promise on behalf of the DeSalvo administration.

“There’s a lot of confusion, miscommunication and, honestly, a lot of misplanning with this event that spends a large amount of student money,” Senator Kevin Melchior said.

The legislation calls for the complete cancellation of the event, although it subsequently recommends carbon offset initiatives to minimize the environmental impact if cancellation is impossible.

After senate voted to expedite the legislation and Speaker of the Senate Ava Ayala cast the tie-breaking vote, the resolution passed.

ASCSU senate will resume March 27.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in ASCSU
Two men hand out flyers to students walking by outside.
ASCSU election campaigns launch on The Plaza
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Facilities Management, BSOF constitution
The speaking podium of the ASCSU Senate Chamber.
This week in ASCSU: Ranked choice voting, disabled student transportation
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Budget reallocation, LSAB
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Accessibility report, off-campus housing
Braxton Dietz, chief of staff of the Associated Students of Colorado State University, gives directions for the proceedings at the Day at the Capitol event Feb. 8. Around 50 students from Colorado State University attended to tour the state capitol and observe legislation.
CSU students visit Colorado Capitol, engage with government officials
More in Homepage
Colorado State University forward Nique Clifford (10) finishes over three University of Texas defenders. CSU lost to Texas 56-44 in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Colorado State's incredible season ends on biggest stage against Texas
Colorado State University guard McKenna Hofschild runs down the court during the Mountain West womens basketball championship quarterfinal game of CSU against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas March 12. The Rams lost 62-52.
No. 4: CSU basketball greats carve their legacy
1920s-inspired bookstore Blurred Words set to open in FoCo
1920s-inspired bookstore Blurred Words set to open in FoCo
Rhoads: Tipping amounts should reflect service, not a percentage
Rhoads: Tipping amounts should reflect service, not a percentage
Women scientists contributions often go unrecognized
Women scientists' contributions often go unrecognized
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer dunks in a Mountain West mens basketball championship game between CSU and the University of Nevada, Reno March 15. CSU won 85-78.
Gallery: Stalwart Rams take on MW tournament
More in News
Guest speakers discuss hate speech, polarization in politics
Guest speakers discuss hate speech, polarization in politics
A Fort Collins city member holds up a sign reading “You Arndt Listening!” in a meeting called by Fort Collins City staff March 18.
City Council hosts special meeting on changing public comment rules
A collection of Buc-ee the Beaver stuffed animals in a display inside the brand-new Buc-ees in Johnstown, Colorado, March 18.
Buc-ee's travel center brings Texas-sized joy to Johnstown
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Breaking news: Fire, medical emergency reported in Chemistry Research Building
CSU, Montana State to form regional center for environmental justice
CSU, Montana State to form regional center for environmental justice
Photo courtesy of the National Park Service
A place to reflect: Amache National Historic Site joins National Park System
About the Contributor
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *