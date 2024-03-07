This week in ASCSU: Vote of confidence, RailJam

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened March 20 for the 23rd session of the 53rd senate.

The session began with a presentation from Vice President Alex Silverhart, who introduced a proposed pilot program aimed at distributing over-the-counter health and wellness products across campus.

The program, long in the works, addresses the disproportionate rate of unintended pregnancies across the college student population by installing two wellness vending machines in strategic locations on campus. Program organizers hope this will reduce the number of unplanned pregnancies and encourage proactive safe sex practices, especially among the first-year student community.

Judicial reports followed, with Chief Justice Alayna Truxal issuing the supreme court’s opinion on an ongoing case.

The court unanimously determined that members of the executive and judicial branches are permitted to run for a caucus chair position. However, if elected, the chair would not possess voting rights within the caucus.

Moving into confidence business, senate held the annual vote of confidence for speaker of the senate candidates Hayden Taylor and Enock Monanti.

Senate is required to officially approve the candidacy of speaker candidates every election season, ideally ensuring interested candidates are adequately qualified and informed before continuing campaigning.

Taylor and Monanti fielded questions regarding their previous ASCSU experience and motivations as well as their proficiency with senate practices.

Each candidate received the vote of confidence.

Senate also discussed Bill #5318, “Establishment of the Students of the Oval Caucus.”

The legislation intends to form a new legislative caucus designed to grant concerned students from across campus with greater input into student government. The caucus would allow students to advocate for ASCSU projects, provide input on legislation and reaffirm ASCSU’s commitment to serving and including students, the legislative authors said.

“Our student body needs more from us,” Deputy Director of Health Jakye Nunley said. “I think it’s very important that students get put back into this space.”

The caucus will be composed of several members of an existing registered student organization, thus filling the caucus with already concerned members of the student body.

The legislation will move to the legislative committees for further review.

Senate then considered Resolution #5305, “Stance of the 53rd Senate on RailJam.”

The resolution formally expresses senate’s objections to the ASCSU-sponsored RailJam Revival event March 21, which has faced recent scrutiny after the event’s planning and environmental impact was considered. Additionally, senators claim the current administration’s intimate involvement with planning and coordination violates the elections code, as the event continues to be advertised as a fulfilled campaign promise on behalf of the DeSalvo administration.

“There’s a lot of confusion, miscommunication and, honestly, a lot of misplanning with this event that spends a large amount of student money,” Senator Kevin Melchior said.

The legislation calls for the complete cancellation of the event, although it subsequently recommends carbon offset initiatives to minimize the environmental impact if cancellation is impossible.

After senate voted to expedite the legislation and Speaker of the Senate Ava Ayala cast the tie-breaking vote, the resolution passed.

ASCSU senate will resume March 27.

