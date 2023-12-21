Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have confirmed that the student who passed was Alanna Vincent, an RA for the fourth floor of Aspen Hall.

Vincent was a senior geography major in her final semester at CSU. She was a third-year RA and a Community Development RA for Academic Village for the 2023-24 school year.

Ad

Colorado State University Police Department records indicate that the initial report was made at 4:38 p.m.

“We are sad to share the news of the death of a member of our Colorado State University community, Alanna Vincent,” CSU Director of Integrative Communications Nik Olsen said in a statement. “Alanna was majoring in geography and had been serving in her third year as a resident assistant, assigned to Aspen Hall this year. She came to CSU as an international student from Malaysia. She was an excellent student and a wonderful student leader.”

The university said the Office of the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner is undergoing a death investigation but that there is no ongoing threat to campus.

The family has been notified as have residents of Aspen Hall.

Students affected by Vincent’s death are encouraged to contact Student Case Management by calling 970-491-8051 or visit the CSU Health Network Mental Health and Well-Being Resources for Students website. Employees affected by the passing are encouraged to contact the Employee Assistance Program at 970-491-1527 or visit the Well-Being Hub.

“Our thoughts are with her family, the students and faculty who shared classes with her and members of (the) university Housing (& Dining Services) community who knew her,” Olsen said.

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_.