Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Fort Collins Police Services has made an arrest relating to a string of arson reports plaguing Fort Collins...

Nutrition department to undergo transformation

Jumping back into the start of a new year, students can expect to notice some changes as the semesters...

Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
January 30, 2024
Aspen+Hall+from+the+west+side+Jan.+29.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have confirmed that the student who passed was Alanna Vincent, an RA for the fourth floor of Aspen Hall.

Vincent was a senior geography major in her final semester at CSU. She was a third-year RA and a Community Development RA for Academic Village for the 2023-24 school year.

Colorado State University Police Department records indicate that the initial report was made at 4:38 p.m.

“We are sad to share the news of the death of a member of our Colorado State University community, Alanna Vincent,” CSU Director of Integrative Communications Nik Olsen said in a statement. “Alanna was majoring in geography and had been serving in her third year as a resident assistant, assigned to Aspen Hall this year. She came to CSU as an international student from Malaysia. She was an excellent student and a wonderful student leader.”

The university said the Office of the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner is undergoing a death investigation but that there is no ongoing threat to campus.

The family has been notified as have residents of Aspen Hall.

Students affected by Vincent’s death are encouraged to contact Student Case Management by calling 970-491-8051 or visit the CSU Health Network Mental Health and Well-Being Resources for Students website. Employees affected by the passing are encouraged to contact the Employee Assistance Program at 970-491-1527 or visit the Well-Being Hub.

“Our thoughts are with her family, the students and faculty who shared classes with her and members of (the) university Housing (& Dining Services) community who knew her,” Olsen said.

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is the editor in chief of The Rocky Mountain Collegian, a role she loves more and more with each day. Previously the news editor and news director of The Collegian, Seibel has a background is in news, but she’s excited to branch out and experience every facet of content this and following years. Seibel is a sophomore journalism and media communications major minoring in business administration and legal studies. She is a student in the Honors Program and is also an honors ambassador and honors peer mentor. She also is a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and loves how The Collegian has gotten her acquainted with Fort Collins and CSU. When she’s not writing, reporting or in class, you can always find her with a book, cross-stitching, planning where to travel to next, trying out a new recipe or listening to Taylor Swift. Seibel is incredibly proud of The Collegian’s past and understands the task of safeguarding its future. She’s committed to The Collegian’s brand as an alt-weekly newspaper and will continue to advance its status as a strong online publication while preserving the integrity and tradition of the print paper. Seibel is excited to begin a multi-year relationship with readers at the helm of the paper and cannot wait to see how the paper continues to grow. Through initiatives like the new science desk and letting each individual desk shine, Seibel is committed to furthering The Collegian and Rocky Mountain Student Media over the next few years.


