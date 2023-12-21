Top stories
CSU presents semester of events for thematic Year of Democracy

Gwendolynn Riddoch, Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
Collegian | Taylor MacMahon

The word democracy comes from the Greek word “demos,” meaning people, and “kratos,” meaning power. Colorado State University defines democracy as the “power of the people.” CSU is honoring this idea with the theme of the 2023-2024 academic year as the Year of Democracy and Civic Engagement.

To celebrate the thematic year, CSU is hosting five major speakers as well as a semester full of events designed to engage students, faculty and members of the community with democracy. 

From film screenings to speakers to concerts, the spring semester events have opportunities for everyone.

The events kick off in January with the event Coffee With Representative Ken Buck Friday, Jan. 26. Buck currently represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives and will be visiting CSU to discuss democracy and government.

Other events in January include the Democracy Indicators Hackathon and a talk from the University of Colorado Boulder’s Director of the Center for Media, Religion and Culture Nabil Echchaibi, titled Auditions in Muslim (In)Visibility. The Democracy Indicators Hackathon will be hosted by Assistant Professor Daniel Weitzel Monday, Jan. 29, and Auditions in Muslim (In)Visibility will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Actor and activist Jane Fonda will visit CSU for an event titled Presidential Conversation with Jane Fonda Friday, Feb. 2. Fonda will be sitting down for a conversation with CSU President Amy Parsons to discuss democracy and related topics. This event requires tickets and is sold out at this time, but a livestream of the event will be available online at the event page.

Other events in February include a screening of the film “Richland” presented by the ACT Human Rights Film Festival and the Center for Fine Art Photography at The Lyric in Fort Collins Thursday, Feb. 1. Director Irene Lustzig will be answering questions after the screening.

A panel titled “Should there be age limits for politicians?” will be held Feb. 19 and will feature “a panel discussion exploring connections between democratic principles and public attitudes towards aging,” according to the event description.

CSU will present Jazz Ensembles Concert: Jazz and the Ideal of Democracy at the Griffin Concert Hall Thursday, Feb. 29. The concert will feature music exploring the link between jazz music and civic engagement.

In March, the School of Music, Theatre and Dance will present “Fairview,” written by Jackie Sibblies Drury and guest directed by CSU Associate Professor Ray Black. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play will run March 1-3 and 6-8 and addresses racial injustice and the role of race in America.

A panel titled Gender and Democracy: What is the link? will be held Monday, March 4. Panelists will discuss gender in the economy and in democracy and will feature student and professional views. 

CSU will be hosting a Democracy Summit April 8-12, featuring five days of collaborative events, speakers, exhibits and more. 

Johns Hopkins University President Ron Daniels will take part in a Presidential Conversation event to discuss higher education and democracy Thursday, April 18.

The fourth annual Gather – Conversations to Inspire event is returning to CSU Tuesday, April 30. Political Strategist Donna Brazile will be delivering a keynote address. A panel of CSU leaders hosted by Parsons will follow the keynote address. This event is organized by CSU’s Women and Philanthropy program and will explore democracy through the female lens. 

Associate Vice President of Communications for CSU and CSU System Tiana Kennedy said she is full of excitement as these events kick into full swing. 

“The whole idea with thematic year is that we want democracy and civil engagement and conversation to really be ingrained in what is happening here at CSU throughout the year,” Kennedy said 

Associated Students of CSU President Nick DeSalvo is a proud representative of civil engagement in the CSU community.

“I am of the view that democracy is about collaboration rather than confrontation,” DeSalvo said. “In order for any worthwhile change to occur, people of good faith must be willing to come together, make compromises and build consensus. The hatred and vitriol exhibited by some of the most recognizable figures in American politics desensitizes the public to behavior that is in no way normal, and it is especially not conducive to a healthy democracy. Ultimately, it is our responsibility as young people to demonstrate that we can disagree better and come to solutions without being unnecessarily confrontational.”

More events will be held throughout the semester. The full calendar registration information and event descriptions can be found on the CSU website’s thematic year page.

Reach Gwendolynn Riddoch at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
