Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell watches the play during the Border War game against University of Wyoming Nov. 3. Colorado State University lost 15-24.
2023-24 CSU football transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Aurora paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain
Aurora paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain

The final criminal trial in the death of Elijah McClain came to a close Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, when a...

Fort Collins City Hall Sept. 21, 2021.
New land use code stirs arguments

The future of Fort Collins will soon be changing, but not everyone has the same vision. With affordable...

Construction set to begin on Clark revitalization project

Aubree Miller, Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
The+Andrew+G.+Clark+Buildings+A+wing+as+seen+from+The+Plaza.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
The Andrew G. Clark Building’s A wing as seen from The Plaza.

The spring semester began with a noticeable change to the Andrew G. Clark Building in the center of Colorado State University’s campus. With construction set to begin on the building as part of a revitalization project, parts of Clark have been blocked off.

This project impacts both students and faculty on campus because Clark — one of the most used buildings on campus — is no longer accessible. According to CSU SOURCE, 99% of students at Colorado State University will take at least one class in Clark during their academic journey.

College of Liberal Arts Director of Communications Beth Etter said discussions on the revitalization project began in 2017.

The official timeline lists cost estimates being made in 2019, with a pause in 2020 and 2021 for the pandemic and the first round of funding being given by the state legislature in 2022. Steps were taken to prepare Clark A in 2023, and both the A and B wings of Clark are fenced off as of Dec. 18, 2023.

The current revitalization plan is to have the A and B wings of Clark completely renovated, while Clark C is to remain as is. The renovation project is anticipated to be complete by mid-2027.

Classes typically held in Clark have been moved to available rooms in other buildings. Faculty and staff have been relocated to other areas of campus to accommodate the revitalization. 

“Most of anthropology and geography is now in the General Services Building on the third floor,” Etter said. “Other units in (Clark) B will move over spring break and at the middle (to) end of May. Locations include Morgan Library, Tiley House (and) 555 S. Howes St.”

Additionally, the university is pursuing a lease on buildings in the former Aylesworth Hall area. The goal is to move the sociology and history departments there in May, according to the CLA website.

Discussions on the revitalization project began in 2017, Etter said. The project has gone through several changes in the planning phase, but a plan for Clark A and B has finally been set.

There are also discussions of what will happen to the C wing in the future. 

CSU faculty started a petition in October 2023 that listed concerns regarding the Clark revitalization plan. Included in those concerns was that Clark C is not a major part of the remodel.

“The revised plans leave Clark C as a building that is grossly inadequate for fulfilling the academic mission of the university,” the petition reads.

The university is aware of these concerns and is looking into potential paths forward regarding the Clark C building, Etter said.

“The College of Liberal Arts, in collaboration with Facilities Management, has commissioned a report that will detail issues with deferred maintenance with the existing building and outline its impact on research and learning as a way of highlighting opportunities to improve the building (or even replace it),” Etter said. 

The A wing is estimated to be done in 2025, and the B wing is projected to be done in 2027. 

“There is a lot of excitement about a transformation of the Clark Building while also some concern about moving out for several years,” Etter said. “The college and these departments are already planning ways to account for departmental community, student sense of belonging and student success.”

Learn more about the history of Clark here, and find a map of campus closures here.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian
