Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals

Elections are quickly approaching for Poudre School District, and the outcome will shake up the way children...

ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

The next Fort Collins city election will be held Nov. 7. In 2022, the people of Fort Collins voted to...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

Clark professors start petition over building conditions

Clark’s conditions worsen, petition starts
Tyler Weatherwax, News Editor
November 9, 2023
The+Andrew+G.+Clark+buildings+B+wing+Oct.+15.+Clark+B+consists+of+two+hallways+connecting+the+second+and+third+floors+of+the+A+and+C+wings.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
The Andrew G. Clark building’s B wing Oct. 15. Clark B consists of two hallways connecting the second and third floors of the A and C wings.

The Andrew G. Clark Building is plagued with issues, and they are only growing worse. One of Colorado State University’s most traveled and used buildings has been falling to pieces and failing to meet expectations. Now professors are fighting back.

Professors at CSU began a petition titled “Clark Revitalization Action” on the popular website change.org in an effort to make changes to Clark. The petition is listed as being started by the Clark Collective. It is aimed directly at CSU President Amy Parsons and CSU vice presidents Janice Nerger, Rick Miranda and Brendan Hanlon. The petition starts off with a firm message and a list of their urgent concerns.

Ad

“Since the original plans to ‘transform’ the Clark Building have given way to some work on Clark A, demolition of Clark B (replaced with a new building) and not much work on Clark C, there is considerable uncertainty about how these plans will actually unfold,” the petition reads.

The petition opened just days before the recent leaking in Clark. After videos surfaced online of Clark A leaking water from the ceiling, the petition is now even more relevant.

The roof leaks all the time — in faculty and grad student offices, the mailroom, the conference room, the hallway, classrooms,” said Professor Robert Duffy, who teaches in Clark. “The HVAC also leaks, breaks down all of the time, leaving offices too hot or too cold. Some windows won’t open; others won’t close all the way. The water fountains don’t work. The bathrooms are a mess, and the fixtures are often broken. There are mice, bees and wasps in offices. And then, of course, there is the asbestos.”

These are just some of the issues that affect Clark in all three of its sections. Even the newer Clark A is still in need of work. The school and its administration with Parsons are being targeted for these issues. However, the blame is hard to pinpoint.

Accountability here is complex,” said Matthew Hitt, an associate professor who also teaches in Clark. “Many public institutions — especially in a state like Colorado that has voter-imposed constitutional limits and requirements on how much tax revenue can be collected and spent by the state government — suffer from chronic underfunding that results in significant and ultimately quite expensive deferred maintenance issues.”

Hitt also spoke about the petition. While many professors have signed it and helped with its creation, not everyone agrees with the petition.

“I have not signed any petitions and do not plan to do so,” Hitt said. “I don’t want to speculate on the motivations of those individuals who did so.”

Students have also seen the issues with Clark, and many have voiced their concerns with the building and its future. There are plans for work to begin on Clark in 2024, but many are worried about the changes to come and when they will arrive.

“These are not problems we as a department can solve on our own,” Duffy said. “It would be ideal if the university provided some financial and logistical support.”

Ad

As of now, the petition has over 150 signatures with a goal of 200. The petition ends with a clear message of concern.

“We are requesting the support (financial and logistical) as well as the active involvement of the central administration in the Clark renovation,” reads the final paragraph of the petition. “Given what little has been communicated about plans for accommodating faculty, staff and students — in both the B and C wings — this request is urgent.”

Reach Tyler Weatherwax at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @twwax7272.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
City of Fort Collins Chief Sustainability Officer Jacob Callisto introduces three important aspects of a strong community at Colorado State Universitys TedxCSU event.
TEDxCSU educates, inspires with diverse lineup of speakers
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Ranked-choice voting, Women's Caucus
ASCSU vice president hopes to add wellness vending machines to campus
ASCSU vice president hopes to add wellness vending machines to campus
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: SFRB, accessibility
Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt interacts with Colorado State University students and community members at the Associated Students of Colorado State Universitys annual Community Roundtable event Oct. 23. The event, held in the Lory Student Center, allowed students, community members and elected officials to engage in dialogue surrounding topics such as environmental policy and housing.
ASCSU hosts 2023 Community Roundtable
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Elections manager, Women's Caucus
More in News
Psychedelic drug MDMA is headed to FDA
Psychedelic drug MDMA is headed to FDA
Lighting ceremony sparks holiday cheer in Old Town
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Shooting, crash on Shields and Elizabeth
Why is there so much science misinformation?
Why is there so much science misinformation?
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Photo courtesy of Jeff Biegert
Introducing brewing sciences: Crafting the perfect pint


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *