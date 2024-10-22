Chabad NoCo, students, families celebrate annual Shabbat dinner

The Jewish tradition of Shabbat is a day of rest and recovery and a chance to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. For Jewish students at Colorado State University, it is also a chance to connect with the greater Jewish community in Northern Colorado.

Shabbat 500 is an event organized by Chabad, a national organization connecting Jewish students across the country. They sponsor large Shabbat campus dinners as a way to connect Jewish students and faculty members.

“The idea is to provide an opportunity for the Jewish students, who are a minority on campus, to feel like they’re part of the university as well as provide an opportunity for other students to get some cultural awareness,” CSU Rabbi Yerachmiel Gorelik said. “Judaism is not well understood in general, so it’s an opportunity to showcase Jewish cuisine and Jewish tradition in a meaningful, fun and educational manner.”

President of the Chabad board and third-year CSU student Kiki Gleiser explained some of the differences between the Shabbat 500 dinner and an average Shabbat dinner.

“It’s structured a little differently so that the non-Jewish students or faculty can learn more about what we do each Friday night,” Gleiser said. “We want to make sure that people don’t feel lost because we have prayers and things like that. We’ll explain a little bit of what we’re doing for each prayer so people understand what’s happening.”

The dinner began with singing shalom aleichem, a prayer welcoming two angels into the home for the Sabbath. Then kiddush, a blessing to sanctify Shabbat, was recited, and attendees were asked to wash their hands before eating challah. Each of these steps was accompanied by a brief explanation of their origin and purpose.

Laughter and chatter filled the air as each course was served. Students and community members connected and talked about their weeks. Matzo ball soup, chicken, rice and other traditional Shabbat foods were served. Gorelik, other members of Chabad and employees of the Lory Student Center had been preparing the food for the dinner since Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Mrs. Goldberg, a 94-year-old member of the community, told a story of her experience living in Britain during World War II near the end of the meal. Gorelik then led a few Jewish songs to end the meal.

“It was really sweet to hear everyone talk, especially Mrs. Goldberg,” attendee Gabi Greenberg said.

Another attendee, Adam Schuller, described feeling welcomed by the community.

“Everybody’s super nice, very friendly,” Schuller said. “I’m as newbie as it comes, and I felt very welcome.”

Chabad said its mission is to be a “home away from home” for Jewish students at college campuses across the country. For many Jewish students, coming to college can result in feeling isolated from their Jewish roots.

“I’m from out of state, and I felt very isolated,” sophomore Jacob Maddock said. “I’m involved in the theater department, and to my knowledge, I am the only Jew there. That feeling of isolation and not having anyone to connect with led me to take (Gorelik’s) Philosophy of (Traditional) Judaism class and getting much more involved in the Jewish community here because of that.”

For non-Jewish students interested in learning more about Judaism, Gorelik offers a Philosophy of Traditional Judaism course. Chabad also invites interested students to come to their events and learn.

“We’re always willing to have non-Jews come and learn and become part of our community,” Gleiser said. “We’re always welcoming. We just ask that you’re open to hearing us and going to events and different activities to help you learn.”

