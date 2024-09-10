The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The picky eater: Simmer is hit or miss

Nevaeh Greene, Staff Reporter
September 19, 2024
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
The outside of Simmer, a restaurant that serves foodie-inspired meals with many food and drink options Sept. 15.

Right off the bat, I thought that Simmer would be more casual than it was. I didn’t do any prior research so I could go in completely surprised. I was immediately met with prices over $10 and drinks with the term “spritz” in the name. I knew I was in for a wild ride. And man, I was so unprepared.

I ordered a sunset spritz, which, as the name suggests, is a beautiful drink filled with the colors of a sunset. It has lime, pomegranate, orange, agave and Starry. It was very fruity and delicious; I enjoyed it.

I ordered the Hawaiian croquettes to start. The presentation was arranged in a simple yet elegant fashion, with the croquettes surrounding a dish of jalapeño sauce. I’m not a fan of spicy things, so I didn’t try the sauce, but I did try the croquettes.

They tasted like sour cream and onion chips with just a hint of sweetness, which I did not like at all. I believe it might just be an acquired taste.

Note: I was looking up the croquettes to find the name of the jalapeño sauce and discovered that it was on the happy hour menu, so if you don’t get to try them, maybe go back another time. But also read the rest of this review first just for good measure.

When I told her I didn’t like them, the waitress asked me what I didn’t like about them so she could tell the kitchen. I do appreciate how they’re always striving to be better for their customers and always accepting feedback.

I ordered the black and blue bacon burger without garlic aioli and onions, which left me with gorgonzola cheese, the patty, lettuce and bacon. It took around 15 minutes to come out and looked pretty good. They had a knife skewered into the burger, which is good for me because I like my burgers cut in half. Plus, the fries were in a little tin, which I enjoyed.

The bun was well toasted with a lovely bite to it when I took my first taste. The burger patty was perfectly cooked and well seasoned with just enough pepper. It was very juicy and tender, easy and nice to eat, and the bacon was deliciously crispy.

However, the gorgonzola was not to my taste. It was very salty and overall just not good. I didn’t know gorgonzola tasted like that or else I wouldn’t have gotten it on there. It was also really hard to keep the bacon on the burger, but I think that’s most bacon burgers.

The fries only had salt and pepper, so if you’re like me and prefer well-seasoned fries, these probably aren’t for you. They were crispy, which was a nice thing to snack on because I didn’t like the burger. It also went well with ketchup.

I also got a Palisade peach cobbler, which is a limited edition item, so if you’d like to get it, you’d better get it soon! The cobbler was served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream with the crunchy cobbler crumbled on top. It was served in a cast-iron skillet with a pot holder to prevent burning yourself, which I liked the look of. The peach cobbler was deliciously sweet, crunchy and warm.

The atmosphere was one that I could appreciate with a roundabout bar and nice, not-too-fluorescent lighting. Maybe that’s part of what you’re paying for because my entire meal plus tip came to around $45 for something I didn’t quite like. It’s a bit pricey, not terrible, but I did consider it to be overpriced. Also, they do have outdoor seating with an open door, so if you get easily annoyed by flies, this may not be the place for you.

If you’re up for trying interesting flavors with a higher price, definitely go try it, but as a picky college student, I can’t say I’ll be back. To be honest, everything felt like an acquired taste, and even though I did like the peach cobbler, I know that’s a hit or miss for some people, which is how Simmer felt for me.

Reach Nevaeh Greene at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

