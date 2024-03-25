Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
A collection of Buc-ee the Beaver stuffed animals in a display inside the brand-new Buc-ees in Johnstown, Colorado, March 18.
Buc-ee's travel center brings Texas-sized joy to Johnstown

Colorado State University forward Joel Scott goes for a layup in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Rams men's basketball loses semifinals heartbreaker to New Mexico

Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024

The crypto industry continues to evolve, fueled by the increasing institutional adoption of crypto. Today, numerous companies are entering the...

Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

SWANA celebrates Ramadan with iftar meal

Christian Arndt, Life & Culture Editor
March 26, 2024
Attendants+of+the+Ramadan+Iftar+Dinner+Event+begin+getting+food+in+the+Lory+Student+Center+Ballroom.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Attendants of the iftar for Ramadan begin getting food in the Lory Student Center ballrooms March 22. “The whole purpose (of fasting) is for you to understand how others feel who are less fortunate,” event organizer Reham Abdunabi said. “It puts you in a mindset where you need to understand that not everyone has access to food and unfortunately not everyone has access to water.”

In the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims who observe the holiday abstain from drinking water and eating food during daylight hours. Together at sundown, they break their fast with a meal known as iftar and unite as a family and community.

Students and faculty gathered together to break their fast in an iftar open to the community at sundown March 22 in the Lory Student Center ballrooms with approximately 600 people in attendance.

Ad

Reham Abdunabi, the CSU South West Asian and North African Organization coordinator for the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center, described what the intent of the event was.

“(The event) is for people to learn and get educated more about Muslims and just see us in not a bad light,” Abdunabi said. “That is something that is framed in media. … Me personally in my life, it’s been very rare that Muslims have ever had anything positive said to them, unfortunately. So it’s always been my mission to change that narrative and show people our culture and heritage.” 

“I just want people to get educated and learn and have more of an open mind. I think college is a time where you can learn about different cultures. … Just open yourself to experiences. That’s definitely been my mission and kind of why I decided to have the event.” -Reham Abdunabi, South West Asian and North African Organization president

Abdunabi said one of the most important aspects of Ramadan is to come together as a community and share a meal and also mentioned how integral it is in the Middle East and North Africa.

“During Ramadan especially, it’s about giving and charity,” Abdunabi said. “We fast the 30 days just for discipline, and so we have a sense of empathy for others who don’t have food and water because those are unfortunately a luxury in this world and always has been since the beginning of time.”

Nora Aslan, a senior at CSU, reflected on the importance of this event for the Muslim community as well as the community at CSU.

“(The event) was meant to bring people together in the community because the SWANA population, as well as the Muslim population here at CSU, were not really well known or well seen on campus,” Aslan said.

Considering the importance of Ramadan, Aslan continued to describe the essence of Muslim identity.

“Being Muslim is meant to be something that takes care of the entire community around you rather than just yourself,” Aslan said. “Which I think is really important because CSU talks about building a community, and so having that event really did focus on building community.”

In consideration of Muslim representation on campus, Abdunabi said she believes these events are powerful and important for the community and hopes to see similar events happen more frequently in the future.

Ad

“I just want people to get educated and learn and have more of an open mind,” Abdunabi said. “I think college is a time where you can learn about different cultures. … Just open yourself to experiences. That’s definitely been my mission and kind of why I decided to have the event.” 

Reach Christian Arndt at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for first time in 15 years
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program
Colorado State Universitys Office of International Programs.
CSU offers new opportunities for 1st-year study abroad students 
Political science professor Courtenay Daum participates in a panel on Gender and Democracy focusing on women in democratic institutions, March 4.
Panel explores gender, democracy for Women’s History Month
Members of the Womens Outdoor Leadership Initiative pose for a group photo in the Colorado State University Warner College of Natural Resources Feb. 27.
WOLI to create confident outdoor leaders in women, nonbinary individuals
Lane-O performs during the Black History Month Closing Open Mic Night on February 29, 2024.
Open Mic Night concludes Black History Month with connection
More in Fort Collins Life
The entrance to the Colorado State University Black/African American Cultural Center office is located on the third floor of the Lory Student Center Nov. 18, 2019.
Reviewing B/AACC's history as source of strength for students, community
Colorado State University first-year Cameron Turner plays The Legend of Zelda theme song on the ocarina in The Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 20.
Meet 'the ocarina guy' behind LSC Plaza's magical music
Esther Basch, a Holocaust survivor, shares about her last day in school at the Evening with a Holocaust Survivor event.
Holocaust survivor highlights importance of fostering positivity
Silver Spruce 1918 scan
Founders Day: CSU historians reflect on land-grant origins
Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event
Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event
File photo
Insights from Fort Collins restaurants during CSU winter break
More in Homepage
LFTE: Yes, you should care about ASCSU elections, local democracy
LFTE: Yes, you should care about ASCSU elections, local democracy
2024 ASCSU Vice Presidential Candidate Ava Ayala and Presidential Candidate Claudia Paraiso pose for a photo outside the Lory Student Center March 21.
ASCSU Elections: Meet presidential, VP candidates Claudia Paraiso, Ava Ayala
Jorja Whyte and Leticia Madrigal Tapia photographed at the Lory Student Center in Fort Collins, CO March 21. Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Samantha Nordstrom | The Collegian
ASCSU Elections: Meet presidential, VP candidates Jorja Whyte, Leticia Madrigal Tapia
2024 ASCSU Vice Presidential Candidate Braxton Dietz and Presidential Candidate Nick DeSalvo pose for a photo.
ASCSU Elections: Meet presidential, VP candidates Nick DeSalvo, Braxton Dietz
The Colorado State University softball team cheers on their players during the CSU vs. University of Nevada, Reno softball game on March 23, 2024. CSU lost 10-7.
Rams softball goes winless in disappointing Nevada series
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie | The Collegian
This week in ASCSU: Vote of confidence, RailJam
About the Contributor
Christian Arndt, Life & Culture Editor
Christian Arndt is this year's editor for the life and culture desk at The Collegian. Arndt joined The Collegian in the winter of 2023, when he started as an arts and entertainment writer, primarily focusing on movie reviews, local art installations and music-curated lists. Arndt is the second life and culture editor and is proud to step into this position. He is focusing on providing the best local coverage in the Fort Collins area with a focus on unique business profiles, important cultural events and fun local happenings. Arndt comes from Silverthorne, Colorado, and came to Colorado State University in the fall of 2021. He is a third-year and is majoring in journalism and media communication with a minor in English. He found his passion for writing during his English classes in high school, and eventually with the style he chose to pursue, he ended up finding a passion within journalism. Because he had no prior experience with journalism, he was adamant to join The Collegian and build up his experience and reputation there. Aside from writing for the paper, you can find him at the cinema, watching basketball, playing video games with friends, walking his adorable dog Penny Lane, snowboarding and listening to plenty of music. Arndt finds his role as an editor thrilling and looks forward to providing the utmost care and consistency with the content that comes out for the life and culture desk.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *