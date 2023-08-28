Food Truck Rally unites live music, local cuisine in NoCo community

Join the Fort Collins community every Tuesday at City Park for the Food Truck Rally: a mouthwatering evening of food trucks, live music and a vibrant atmosphere.

“I love the Food Truck Rally; it’s so wonderful to hang out in the community and meet up with friends to try all the food,” attendee Jacqueline Jovita said. “We come every summer. It’s really just such a fun time.”

The Food Truck Rally gathers restaurants from all over Colorado to showcase unique flavors and cuisines. It differs from most other food-centered festivals because of the variety of dietary restrictions. Nearly every truck offers vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy-free options — see the vendor allergy breakdown on the Food Truck Rally’s website.

“I find immense joy in participating in the vibrant Tuesday Food Truck Rallies held at City Park,” said Mike Neal, the previous owner of Mary’s Mountain Cookies. “It’s my favorite day of the week.”

Neal, also known as “Cookie Mike” in the community, runs the Mary’s Mountain Cookie truck every week.

“The lively atmosphere and the opportunity to share our delicious cookies with the community make these events truly enjoyable,” Neal said.

However, the gathering is more than an opportunity for restaurants to be discovered, as the Food Truck Rally hosts local musicians to play live music at the event every week.

“Playing the Food Truck Rally is always a highlight of my summer,” returning musical headliner Taylor Shae said. “From the cute dogs to school being back in session, the energy and vibes were stellar. I feel that this event really showcases some of the best food in Fort Collins. Pair it with live music and a lawn, and you’ve got a great time.”

The Food Truck Rally has hosted bluegrass artists and soul singers like The Syrup to electric indie rock bands like Tumbledown Shack. Northern Colorado’s rich mix of genres in the music scene ensures there is something for every musical palate.

Every summer, this diverse mix of local music, allergy-friendly foods and warm weather brings the Fort Collins community together for truly electric evenings.

Sarah Ladley, organizer and founder of the Food Truck Rally, said the whole team works tirelessly every summer to create this welcoming environment that she calls the definition of summer.

Ladley, who also owns the popular treat truck Ba-Nom-a-Nom, took inspiration from other food truck events to create the Northern Colorado staple.

“I was a participant at Civic Center EATS in Denver, and this is what I modeled the event after,” Ladley said.

“There are now so many trucks in Fort Collins and the surrounding area that there are more trucks than we have space for, but the event operates with a rotation, and I try to get as many vendors in as I can,” Ladley said. “I now have a waitlist for vendors, as my goal has always been for the vendors to be successful at the end of the day.”

“Yes, we go every summer — it really is fabulous,” said Anna Rodriguez, an attendee of the rally. “Nowadays, people aren’t connected; there’s nothing like this going on out there. It’s all bars and parties, whereas this really allows people to talk to each other face-to-face.”

The Food Truck Rally is held in City Park every Tuesday until Sept. 19, and you can find updated information about changing menus and musical guests on their Facebook page.

“Myself and all the food trucks involved are so grateful for the community continuing to support this event,” Ladley said. “In addition to our wonderful relationship with the City of Fort Collins and the Mishawaka (Amphitheatre), along with our other partners who make this event possible.”

