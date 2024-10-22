Rams in the Corn: Anderson Farms’ haunted experience draws thrills, chills

As the sun set on a cool autumn evening, Anderson Farms opened its gates to a spine-tingling adventure: Terror in the Corn. This haunted attraction has quickly become a staple of Colorado’s Halloween season.

RamEvents put together Rams in the Corn for Colorado State University students to go and have the fright of their life at Terror in the Corn this Halloween season. Anderson Farms was booming with friend groups, couples and families all smiling from ear to ear, having a very seasonal Thursday night.

Ad

“Be prepared to run, and watch out for the chainsaw guy, there are ones that are on their hands and knees that come out. … It’s a great way to spend a Thursday night.” -Ari Ring, event attendee

Terror in the Corn, which kicked off Sept. 27, offers all visitors a wonderful blend of fear and fun with a series of chilling attractions designed to entertain and terrify. Terror in the Corn is a milelong screaming experience.

“Be prepared to run, and watch out for the chainsaw guy — there are ones that are on their hands and knees that come out,” said Ari Ring, an attendee of the event. “It’s a great way to spend a Thursday night.”

To the outside eye, this haunted house is a maze full of terrifying characters, but an inside glance made it clear that all of these scare actors are one big family who love what they do more than anything.

“The lovely people you meet here, the excitement of coming out here and being something bigger than myself is always what I enjoy,” said Jesse Thomas, who plays Charles Wells in Terror in the Corn. “I met some of my best friends and my wife here.”

Terror in the Corn also inspired a comic book, and each character has their own in-depth story line that plays into the story of the haunt.

“Mildred and Charles Wells run Raven Gulch, they have taken over the town with their money, and they’ve built a bunch of tunnels underneath the ground where they take their victims,” said Brittany McNellis, who plays Mildred Wells. “Mildred Wells is fascinated by the science. She has her own laboratory and morgue down below in the tunnels, where she likes to experiment on all of her subjects.”

The attraction is not just about scares; it also features interactive elements that keep visitors engaged. There is a petting zoo, seasonal arcade-type games, Pumpkin Land, where you can pick a pumpkin and partake in many pumpkin themed activities, and bonfires where you can cozy up with the ones you love and roast marshmallows to make the most delicious s’mores.

Established in 1911, Anderson Farms has something for everybody this fall. With tickets selling fast, those looking to experience this haunting adventure should make their plans soon, as the final nights of terror are just around the corner.

Reach Riley Paling at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @rileypaling.