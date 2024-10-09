Honoring 35 years of change: CSU celebrates Queer The Plaza event

When Cesar Chavez, Eleanor Smeal and Jesse Jackson led the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in 1987, they probably did not know the ripple it would have for generations to come.

What happened 35 years ago on Oct. 11 is now commemorated as National Coming Out Day, a reminder to the LGBTQIA+ community of strength, vulnerability and authenticity to commemorate the person one truly is.

Ad

“Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, but we call it Coming Into Queerness Day,” said Josh Mack, assistant director of the Pride Resource Center at Colorado State University. “Coming out often is about, like, expressing yourself to others, … whereas coming into queerness is more about, like, your individual journey coming to terms, like, with your authenticity and your identities, so that’s what we’re out here celebrating today.”

Although CSU typically names this event after Coming Into Queerness Day, they changed it this year to Queer The Plaza, as this is the first year the event has gained enough collaborators to fill the Lory Student Center Plaza.

“We want students to know that when they leave campus, that they’re not alone in their identities and that there are others out in the community supporting them. There’s no such thing as being queer enough. … If you’re queer, that’s simply enough. … We welcome anyone and everyone, no matter where they are in their journey.” –Josh Mack, Pride Resource Center assistant director

Last year, the Pride Resource Center was only able to have two booths helping out with the day, but this year had 15-20 — the event multiplying more than the center could have ever hoped, wanting to expand more with each year.

“We want students to know that when they leave campus, that they’re not alone in their identities and that there are others out in the community supporting them,” Mack said. “There’s no such thing as being queer enough. … If you’re queer, that’s simply enough. … We welcome anyone and everyone, no matter where they are in their journey.”

KCSU fueled the good time with loud music to bring up the energy while students explored the different aspects of the event.

At the center stood a booth from the Pride Resource Center where students were able to learn more about the day, fill out a whiteboard prompt, “What brings you queer joy?” and participate in a clothing swap.

“Exploring with clothing is one way of walking through that journey and seeing what feels good on your body,” Mack said. “Just being able to have clothing available for students to take for free is awesome. We had a lot of people from on campus and off campus donate clothing for it, and so we’re really excited to move off of that this year.”

A part of the event was also a photo station where students were able to take a picture with any provided flag of their choosing and stand within a wooden frame symbolizing a closet.

After taking the picture, the student came out of the closet to leave, the process symbolic of what people celebrate on Coming Into Queerness Day. Each participant was able to hold the flag that they felt represented them the most, expressing themself, as Mack said, “openly (and) authentically.”

Ad

“A lot of us don’t speak about our experience of being in the closet and having to stay in it,” said Ashe Brinker, communications coordinator for the Pride Resource Center. “This day is just kind of like a celebration of all queerness. Whether you’re in the closet or not, … take a photo with a flag, and be able to express yourself how you truly are.”

Brinker noticed that a vast majority of the LGBTQIA+ community receives negative comments online, and having this day to celebrate is very important for people to praise the journey they have taken and be proud of who they are today.

Another way students could be involved with the event was by visiting the several booths lined up, one of those being the Survivor Advocacy and Feminist Education Center.

“We do a lot of collaborations with Pride, and today, we just decided to come out and support Coming into Queerness Day by showing off our resources as well,” said Balqis Nugroho, peer leader of the center. “Coming into Queerness Day really represents people should be proud to be queer and shouldn’t feel afraid to be queer, especially on CSU’s campus.”

Along with passing out stickers, condoms and candy, the SAFE Center had brochures teaching students about Relationship Violence Awareness Month, which falls during October and is meant to teach students about domestic violence and show support for survivors.

PFLAG Fort Collins President Reggie Johnson came to the event representing three different things: PFLAG, an organization meant to help family support their LGBTQIA+ members; Freedom to Marry Colorado, the movement urging people to vote yes on Amendment J to remove the effective ban on same-sex marriage in the Colorado Constitution; and Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom, which is also on the ballot under Amendment 79, hoping to protect access to abortion in Colorado.

“In the Colorado Constitution, (it) currently defines marriage as one man and one woman,” Johnson said. “It’s on their agenda to overturn same-sex marriage. Then in Colorado, if we don’t pass this, it would be illegal for same-sex marriage in Colorado, so vote yes on J for that.”

Several organizations were able to come to the event to educate the population at CSU, and there are several more events this month. October is LGBTQIA+ History Month, and the Pride Resource Center will host several more events throughout October regarding that topic, the next one Oct. 14 for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“It’s really easy, especially with everything going on right now socially, to feel, like, alone or left out in your identities, especially for queer individuals on campus,” Mack said. “We just want to have a presence on campus for students to know that they’re not alone, that there’s others with them going on the same journey that they’re on, that we can walk together, learn from each other and grow alongside one another.”

Reach Sophie Webb at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.