Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have...

Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings brings magic to Old Town

Old Town Fort Collins lit up with twinkling lights as people of all ages huddled around to see the wonder...

Colorado State University football players push against Utah Techs defense.
Here is how each of the Rams competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl performed

While Colorado State football has been over for quite a while now, there were still three CSU athletes...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

B/AACC inspires with Black History Month Kick-Off

Kloe Brill, Staff Reporter
February 6, 2024
Patrice+Palmer%2C+Assistant+Dean+in+the+College+of+Business%2C+Dr.+Nikoli+Attai%2C+Assistant+Professor+in+Ethnic+Studies%2C+and+Dr.+Ray+Black%2C+Ethnic+Studies+Tenure+Professor+speak+on+a+panel+at+the+Black+History+Month+Kick-Off+hosted+by+Colorado+State+University%E2%80%99s+Black%2FAfrican+American+Cultural+Center+%28BAACC%29+Feb+1.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Patrice Palmer, assistant dean of social and cultural inclusion in the College of Business; Nikoli Attai, assistant professor of ethnic studies; and Ray Black, tenured associate professor of ethnic studies, speak on a panel at the Black History Month Kick-Off hosted by Colorado State University’s Black/African American Cultural Center Feb. 1.

Black History Month has begun and already helped foster community and embrace a spectrum of identities on Colorado State University’s campus. 

The Black/African American Cultural Center kicked off Black History Month Feb. 1 in the Lory Student Center Theatre.

Ad

The event, themed “Black Destiny Month: Redesigning Our Future,” featured a panel discussion with Ray Black, tenured associate professor of ethnic studies; Nikoli Attai, assistant professor of ethnic studies; Patrice Palmer, assistant dean of social and cultural inclusion in the College of Business; and Isabella Simpson, CSU student and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

“Why do Black people have to be one thing? You can be Black and be you.” –Ray Black, tenured associate professor of ethnic studies

The panelists discussed the experiences of being Black in a predominantly white community, sharing empowering messages aimed at fostering community spirit at CSU. Attai encouraged students to seek fellowship with their peers, attend B/AACC events on campus and find opportunities to address challenges as a collective.

“You have community,” Attai said. “You have folks around who you can fight with.”

Black highlighted the importance of not succumbing to Black stereotypes and emphasized that graduating is a powerful form of protest.

“You are here because somebody in your past survived,” Black said. “Why do Black people have to be one thing? You can be Black and be you.”

Simpson echoed Black’s thoughts by discussing the need to respect the range of Blackness.

“Blackness comes from a spectrum — it’s not one thing,” Simpson said. “We can’t oppress our own people. We have to be welcoming.”

Palmer shared insights on the collective struggle.

“It is a structure we are fighting, not a person,” Palmer said.

Ad

Palmer also discussed the multifaceted nature of identity, stating that being Black on campus is a gift.

“To be able to code-switch is a gift,” Palmer said. “You can’t separate my queerness from my Blackness.”

The kickoff marked the beginning of a series of events throughout the month. A call to action urged attendees to explore their Black culture and history, emphasizing the importance of education for those not of Black descent.

Kam McMillion, a junior studying criminology and a B/AACC employee, stressed the strength of unity within the Black community.

“I think the togetherness of Black people as a whole is something that sticks out and is very strong,” McMillion said.

Real Talk discussions, held every Tuesday this month, will play a vital role in fostering community among the Black community at CSU.

“I think that people come in sharing their opinions and know they can share in a sacred and safe space that we don’t necessarily always have, especially on this campus,” McMillion said. 

To continue engaging with Black History Month, CSU offers a range of events:

  • Real Talk, held at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays throughout the month, covering the topics Luxury and Image Feb. 6, Dating Feb. 13, Intersections: Gender & Race Feb. 20 and Reparations Feb. 27 in the B/AACC office
  • Feb. 6: Surprise Movie Showing at 6 p.m. in the B/AACC office
  • Feb. 8: Black Faculty/Staff Mixer from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Mary Ontiveros House
  • Feb. 15-16: Category Is… Ballroom! dance class 4-6 p.m. in the LSC Theatre, open to all
  • Feb. 21: Black Faculty/Staff and Student Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Longs Peak Room in the LSC
  • Feb. 22: Hair/Fashion Show from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the LSC Theatre
  • Feb. 27: “The Cost of Inheritance” movie showing from 6-8 p.m. in the Behavioral Sciences Building
  • Feb. 29: Black History Month Themed Dinner from 5-6 p.m. at Braiden Dining Center

Reach Kloe Brill at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Dr. Nabil Echchaibi spoke at Colorado State University, his talk titled “Auditions in Muslim (In)Visibility” Jan 31.
Nabil Echchaibi Explores Muslim (In)Visibility in CSU's Year of Democracy
Silent social: New Belgium hosts CSU ASL Club
Silent social: New Belgium hosts CSU ASL Club
Nadia Parriott plays in a pinball tournament at Pinball Jones in Old Town Feb. 23. Parriott has been playing pinball for almost two and a half years, her favorite machine being either Bonsai Run or Elviras House of Horrors. Parriott originally hails from New York City, coming to Fort Collins for art and love, the latter playing a bigger part, she said. Now Parriott and her husband reside in Fort Collins, hoping to move to Golden, Colorado, to be closer to the mountains. (Luke Bourland | The Collegian)
Stay warm this winter with these indoor FoCo activities
Yellow Crunch is a new Colombian restaurant that serves breakfast, empanadas, pastries, and much more traditional Colombian food Jan 25.
New Yellow Crunch brings delicious Colombian eats to FoCo
CSU club involvement nurtures success, connections on campus
CSU club involvement nurtures success, connections on campus
A Colorado State University student looks through a booklet containing different identity flags and information about them Oct 11.
CSU's Lavender Cabinet is saving lives
More in Homepage
Jane Fonda advocates for climate first-activism, encourages voters
Jane Fonda advocates for climate first-activism, encourages voters
Courtesy of Colorado State Athletics
Online exclusive: 'Out for blood': Hailey Smith looks to hit softball season out of park
President Nick DeSalvo talks about ASCSUs ability to make active changes at the Annual State of the Association Address.
ASCSU reflects, looks to future in State of the Association Address
Colorado State University history department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the impact of the Andrew G. Clark Building Revitalization Project while sitting in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30. His department is preparing for their upcoming relocation due to the construction. “To a certain degree, higher education has shifted in some of the ways that we do things, Gudmestad said. So I think this is an opportunity for a really important building to shift along.”
CSU faculty faces relocation across campus due to Clark construction
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings brings magic to Old Town
Horoscopes Feb. 5-11
Horoscopes Feb. 5-11
More in Life and Culture
File photo
Insights from Fort Collins restaurants during CSU winter break
Avery House docent Grace Poat gives a tour to Fort Collins residents Dec. 2, 2023. Poat has been volunteering with the Avery House since October and enjoys explaining the history of the house to guests. The Avery House, located on Mountain Avenue, was constructed in 1879 and now serves as a local history museum. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.
Local history comes to life at Avery House
“We do this every year to root ourselves in how we want to approach the year,” said Chelsea Gilmore, the arts and event manager at Wolverine Farm Publick House, as she contributes to painting the Wolverine Farms staff mural. “This year our theme is ‘Come back to earth’.”
Wolverine Farm provides home to artists, book lovers
Photo courtesy of Serve 6.8 Volunteer Development Disaster & Project Director
Serve 6.8: Building community 1 act of kindness at a time
Sarthak Bharadwaj and Mukesh Sesekr discuss the things they like about being in Colorado at Eleven 13 Apartments in Fort Collins.
CSU students from India adapt to new lifestyle, educational cultures
International students navigate cultural differences on campus
International students navigate cultural differences on campus


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *