Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals

Elections are quickly approaching for Poudre School District, and the outcome will shake up the way children...

A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU student protest calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history between...

A protester in support of Palestine with their face covered by a shemagh holds a Palestinian flag behind their head during a protest outside the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver Colorado Nov.9.
Gallery: Free Palestine protest at Denver Capitol

Editors note: Read the full article.

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

Reflecting on LSC’s history as renovations conclude

Christian Arndt, Life & Culture director
November 16, 2023
Reflecting+on+LSCs+history+as+renovations+conclude
Collegian | CSU Archives

The Lory Student Center is a go-to location for students all over Colorado State University.

Whether you’re looking to pick up some food in between classes, study for exams, find valuable resource centers or even just grab a beer at the Ramskeller Pub & Grub — the LSC has it all.

Ad

The LSC was not the first student center on campus; it was initially located in Johnson Hall in response to a fast-growing student body population to accommodate student needs.

Associate teaching professor Adam Thomas, whose concentration is architectural history, reflected on the history of the LSC and what the initial vision was after first constructing buildings outside of The Oval.

“From the very basic level that when they decided to reorient campus, they decide there’s going to be three buildings at the center of this campus,” Thomas said. “The (Andrew G.) Clark Building because they need to bring in social sciences and the liberal arts to become a major university; the library, which makes sense — from the library flows all knowledge — and the then third one is the Lory Student Center. … So they are purposely choosing to put students right in the center of the campus.”

“It’s a place where people can come together and discuss dialogue and meet needs of what it takes to form a strong sense of community here at CSU.” -Mike Ellis, LSC associate vice president and executive director

When reflecting on former university President William E. Morgan’s vision for the CSU campus, Thomas described the overall goal for how to orient the buildings, and he discussed the concept of students being “the body.”

“He frequently referred to students as living cells,” Thomas said. “He always referred to students as the body. … The library is the brain; the Clark building is the soul, but the heart of it is the Lory Student Center.”

Although the LSC initially maintained some of its services to meet the needs of students, some areas of the LSC have been lost to time.

Linda Meyer, an archivist for the Agricultural and Natural Resources Archive, remembered some of the LSC’s areas that are no longer present: for example, an ice rink located just outside the LSC.

“Another thing that I missed that the student center used to have was the bowling alley, which used to be downstairs,” Meyer said. “I also remember when my kids were young, bringing them to the bowling alley, and it was a very family-friendly bowling alley as well as being put in much use by the students.”

Ad

However, due to unforeseen natural events, the bowling alley and the basement of the LSC as a whole were washed away.

“(The 1997 flood) washed out the bowling pins, the books and everything,” Meyer said. “There was, like, a river flowing through the downstairs part of the student center.”

Mike Ellis, associate vice president and executive director of the LSC, detailed the lengths they went in order to provide a new, renovated area for every student to come to have their needs met.

“We renovated the entire student center,” Ellis said. “The primary goal of that renovation was to relocate the Student Diversity Programs and Services office in the heart and soul of the student center and the center of campus.”

This was done to establish a strong sense of community and emphasize what CSU stands for.

“It’s a place where people can come together and discuss dialogue and meet needs of what it takes to form a strong sense of community here at CSU,” Ellis said.

A 20-year master plan was crafted back in 2004 with the purpose of installing a transit center in collaboration with the City of Fort Collins, a complete redesign of both stories of the bookstore and another expansion to the Adult Learner and Veteran Services, just to name a few major renovations. Ellis said they are excited to have completed the 20-year master plan a year early.

With the numerous renovations that were set in motion, Ellis takes great pride in how the LSC benefits students and meets their needs.

“We have an incredible student center that serves our campus community, … and we want to continue to be better, do better for what our campus community needs,” Ellis said. “That’s a part of what this project has done was listening to student needs, then creating an environment that responds to those community needs.”

Reach Christian Arndt at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Gregory Cajete presents his presentation on an ecological philosophy, Native science, living the earth, facing the sun and seeking the light Nov. 6.
NACC keynote: Native perspectives matter in academics
Truffles sit on the display counter in Nuance Chocolate Nov. 2. Owners Toby and Alix Gadd are dedicated to creating true truffles free of preservatives.
Bean to bar: Nuance Chocolate combines art, sustainability
The Colorado State University Health and Medical Center located on the corner of West Prospect Road and College Avenue in Fort Collins April 11.
CSU Health Network workshop aids students in mindfulness
Members of the Native American Cultural Center gather in the NACC office Nov. 2. The Native American Cultural Center hosted Queer Connections to discuss queer identity and the historic and cultural relevance of queerness in Native community spaces.
Indigiqueer Experiences discusses Two-Spirit identity
Brianna Titone discusses what she is doing to help the trans community at the transgender panel Oct. 25. Its not the sound of my voice that matters, its the words that come out of it, Titone said as she explained her tough decision of whether to work on voice therapy or run for office.
CSU hosts panel on transgender policy
‘Breaking the News’ emphasizes importance of diversity in journalism
‘Breaking the News’ emphasizes importance of diversity in journalism
More in Homepage
Cali Clark, Forward (22) goes up for a layup putting the rams up 37-20 in the season opener at home. Nov 6.
Stalwart defense propels Rams to victory over UNH
Turkey pardoned of liability for post-feast laziness
Turkey pardoned of liability for post-feast laziness
Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is a flat-out letdown
'Five Nights at Freddy’s' movie is a flat-out letdown
Sleep deprivation thwarts student health, success
Sleep deprivation thwarts student health, success
Intro to lo-fi rock: 5 bands to start with
Intro to lo-fi rock: 5 bands to start with
Colorado State Universitys Justin Marshall (29) runs the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Justin Marshall: A complete football player in the making
More in Life and Culture
Colorado State Students play a game of bingo with other students to find out if they have compatible interests Nov 7.
Off-Campus Life, PRC host roommate matching event
Eliot Krams stares down a tight passage preparing to crawl through in a cave Sept. 23.
The importance of conservation, safety in caving
Charlie is not alone: Walrus Ice Cream ghost turns into ghosts
Charlie is not alone: Walrus Ice Cream ghost turns into ghosts
The most haunted buildings on CSU campus
The most haunted buildings on CSU campus
Participants of the Shabbat 300 Dinner gather at the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Main Ballroom Oct. 20.
Shabbat celebrates Judaism by bringing community together
Visitantes caminando a lo largo de los muros del Castillo de los Moros sobre los campos en Sintra, Portugal el 10 de Abril.
Un Semestre a Través del Mar: Ser un Estudiante del Mundo
About the Contributor
Christian Arndt, Life & Culture Director
Christian Arndt is this year's director for the life and culture desk at The Collegian. Arndt joined The Collegian in the winter of 2023, when he started as an arts and entertainment writer, primarily focusing on movie reviews, local art installations and music-curated lists. Arndt is the second life and culture director and is proud to step into this position. He is focusing on providing the best local coverage in the Fort Collins area with a focus on unique business profiles, important cultural events and fun local happenings. Arndt comes from Silverthorne, Colorado, and came to Colorado State University in the fall of 2021. He is a third-year and is majoring in journalism and media communication with a minor in English. He found his passion for writing during his English classes in high school, and eventually with the style he chose to pursue, he ended up finding a passion within journalism. Because he had no prior experience with journalism, he was adamant to join The Collegian and build up his experience and reputation there. Aside from writing for the paper, you can find him at the cinema, watching basketball, playing video games with friends, walking his adorable dog Penny Lane, snowboarding and listening to plenty of music. Arndt finds his role as a director thrilling and looks forward to providing the utmost care and consistency with the content that comes out for the life and culture desk.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *