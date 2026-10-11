CSU volleyball drops first set, fights back against Oregon State to extend win streak to seven

Pressure.

That was the story of the game. Both Colorado State and Oregon State proved that they are the top two offensive teams in the Pac-12 for a reason.

The Rams ended up winning 3-1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23) in order to extend their win streak to seven and remain undefeated in conference play.

While the Rams dropped the first set of the game, they fought hard to sweep the next three sets.

“The first set was not our greatest offensive moment,” head coach Emily Kohan said. “I think we only had seven kills in the first set, and we usually average about 15.”

The Rams fought back to win the next three sets with large contributions from sophomore outside hitter Halle Jameson and senior middleblocker Eve Wilson.

“Halle came out of her first set and played really well the last three sets,” Kohan said. “Eve is always drawing blocks for us, and so yeah, finding a rhythm after playing a little bit rough in the first set.”

The mindset of CSU got flipped after they lost the first set and realized they needed to scratch and claw to be able to win this game.

“We just said you’re gonna have to compete your way out of it,” Kohan said. “Sometimes our team likes to support their way out of it and I really loved the way we competed our way out of it. That you watched faces literally change into like competitive faces and their body language got bigger … and so I just love the way they physically responded.”

In the second set, the Rams had a hitting percentage of .415 while the Beavers only hit .273. This helped CSU go on to win the set 25-23 in a nail-biter.

“Just bringing up the competitive energy and like bringing more energy to our side,” Wilson said. “They had so much energy over here, and we just wanted to respond to it and come out really strong and want to compete with them.”

In the third set, the Rams came out hot and never gave the lead up, dominating the set 25-12. CSU had 10 kills and five total blocks in the third set alone, compared to OSU’s seven kills and only one block.

“This team plays at the Gap Go, so like they’re really quick with their middles, and then also to the outside,” Jameson said. “So I think being really disciplined on that (helped us), and having the right scheme.”

In their fourth and final set, CSU and OSU went back and forth, but the Rams ultimately came out on top 25-23.

“We talk a lot about endgame after 20-20, making sure that we’re playing really clean volleyball,” Jameson said. “Also just that we want teams to play well against us, we don’t want the swings to be easy.”

CSU remains undefeated in conference play, with them sitting lonesome at the top of the Pac-12 standings. As the sole remaining undefeated team, CSU is now put in a prime position to host the Pac-12 conference tournament from Nov. 23-25.

“I think we really want to host the Pac-12 tournament, so that’s been our goal for this,” Jameson said. “We just gotta take care of the next couple games.”

CSU does not play again until Oct. 17, where they will face Utah State in Moby. Following that bout, the team will look onward to their four game road trip from Oct. 22-31 where they will face Washington State, Boise State, Fresno State and OSU once again.

“We have a week now where we can rest and recover a little bit,” Kohan said. “There’s only one match, and it’s a week away, so practices can be a little bit shorter and more deliberate. Hopefully, (the team’s) bodies are ready for the middle of the season — I’m going to call it not a bye week, but it’s kind of like a football bye week.”