Gallery: CSU women’s basketball falls short against Michigan State in hard-fought game
Connor Roche, Staff Photographer
March 20, 2026
Colorado State University guard Brooke Carlson (2) drives past multiple Michigan State University defenders during CSU’s game at the Lloyd Noble Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Marta Leimane (14) looks for an open teammate during CSU’s game against Michigan State University at the Lloyd Noble Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Brooke Carlson (2) shoots a contested layup in between multple defenders during CSU’s game against Michigan State University at the Lloyd Noble Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Brooke Carlson (2) watches her team from the bench during CSU’s game against Michigan State University at the Lloyd Noble Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20. CSU lost the game 65-62.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Kloe Froebe (1) shoots a layup during CSU’s game against Michigan State University at the Lloyd Noble Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University forward Madelyn Bragg (0) avoids Michigan State University forward Grace VanSlooten (14) while she shoots a layup during CSU’s game against MSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Brooke Carlson (2) leaps for a layup during CSU’s game against Michigan State University at in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20. Carlson led the Rams in most points scored during the game.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Marta Leimane (14) drives down the court during CSU’s game against Michigan State University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University forward Madelyn Bragg (0) shoots a fadeaway jumpshot during CSU’s game against Michigan State University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20. CSU lost the game 65-62.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Marta Leimaine (14) shoots in front of a Michigan State University defender during CSU’s game at the Lloyd Noble Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University fans cheer on the CSU Women’s basketball team during their game against Michigan State University at the Lloyd Noble Center during the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20. CSU lost the game 65-62.
Collegian | Connor Roche
CAM the Ram taunts Sparty, Michigan State University’s mascot, during a break in the action at the Lloyd Noble Center during the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20. Colorado State University lost the game 65-62.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Brooke Carlson (2) maneuvers the ball away from a Michigan State University defender during CSU’s game against MSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University forward Lexi Deden (6) attempts a shot against a Michigan State University defender during CSU’s game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Kloe Froebe (1) drives to her left along the baseline against a Michigan State University defender during CSU’s game against MSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Hannah Ronsiek (30) shoots a 3-pointer during CSU’s game against Michigan State University at the Lloyd Noble Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Brooke Carlson (2) surveys the defense as she drives down the court during CSU’s game against Michigan State University at the Lloyd Noble Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20.
Collegian | Connor Roche
CAM the Ram leads the Colorado State University women’s basketball team onto the Lloyd Noble Center court before the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 20. CSU led MSU for most of the game but lost in the first quarter 65-62.
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