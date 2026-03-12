Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU men’s basketball to compete in quarterfinals against San Diego State

Sophie Webb and Michael Hovey
March 12, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) high fives guard Jase Butler (4) after scoring against Fresno State University in the Mountain West tournament March 11.

The issue Colorado State men’s basketball is all too familiar with is struggling to hit the ground running.

It lagged in its first game of the Mountain West Tournament, but inconsistency like that can be the make-or-break factor. And as the Rams are set to take on No. 2 San Diego State Thursday, the margin for error grows slimmer.

CSU faced the Aztecs twice this season, splitting the series as each team took the win in their home game.

How CSU profiles

In the more recent of the two games, Carey Booth not only fired up the team, but also fans with his six major blocks. He was instrumental in the momentum of the game as he was productive in all areas of the court.

Booth displayed his confidence at the rim, whether that was through blocks or dunks, but also shot 50% from deep. By the end of the night, he finished with a career-high of 22 points.

Brandon Rechsteiner kept the Rams rolling right to the win through the consistency of his 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

Although Booth and Rechsteiner helped CSU win, this will be the third time within two months that these teams have faced off, and the Aztecs know what to expect.

It’s difficult to pull out surprises this late in the season. So, at this late in the game, it will come down to skill, putting the Rams’ ability to start strong to the test.

“I (have) played in these tournaments every year,” Jevin Muniz said. “It’s just the first game is always the hardest. We know (how to) get (through) the rough stuff, you know, nerd. But, you know, now we’re in momentum. We’ll be good, we’ll be fine and keep playing through.”

In their first round of the MW Tournament, CSU struggled to find its footing and was only making 31% of its shots. But when the dust settled after the rocky first half, Jase Butler emerged at the 3-point line.

He was the only player for the Rams to make more than one 3-pointer, and ended notching a career-high of six from deep.

Throughout the season, CSU showed the quality of its depth, with the bench scoring over 30 points. And in order to go dancing, the Rams have to fit all those pieces of the puzzle together against what the Aztecs are bringing to the court.

“It’s going to be physical, man,” Kyle Jorgensen said. “They’re a physical team; they’re a good team. They’re No. 2 for a reason. We’ve played them recently, and it’s going to be a battle on the glass.”

What to know for SDSU

This year’s Aztec squad has legitimate depth and a productive top three.

Reese Dixon-Waters headlines that group with 13.2 points per game and 29.6 minutes per game while earning a spot within the All-Mountain West second team. The 6-foot-5 senior played two seasons at Southern California, having been recognized as the Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year.

He’s become known for great basketball instincts on both ends of the court and profiles as a leader for the Aztecs.

But the true defensive maestro of SDSU is Myles Byrd.

While Dixon-Waters is a two-way threat, Byrd won MW Defensive Player of the Year while also making his way onto the All-Mountain West third team. He’s leading the Aztecs with 1.9 steals per game and is second on the team with 1.2 blocks per game, but he’s also averaging 10.6 points off 27.8 minutes.

The 6-foot-6 junior can fill a stat sheet as well as he can disrupt an offense. With CSU game planning around limiting luck, Byrd’s ability to flip a game on its head remains ever valuable.

And in the regular season finale, SDSU took its 20th win of the season, in which 6-foot-2 guard BJ Davis led the team with a career-high 30 points. In the final 12 minutes of the game, the sophomore scored 18 points, securing a neck and neck win with a steal.

But no one forgets about 7-footer Magoon Gwath.

The center had a standout first year, garnering MW and national attention off his blocking and rebounding prowess. He’s still leading the team with 1.5 blocks per game and has averaged 17.9 minutes per game, missing eight games in the regular season.

Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher knows how to manage talent, though, and is no stranger to postseason success, coming off two Sweet Sixteen appearances in the last three years. He was also a key piece in recruiting the “Fab Five” as an assistant at Michigan, and has had some of the greatest recruiting wins of any NCAA coach.

SDSU is always a threat to take the MW, and it can’t be counted out.

“There’s not a lot of coaches that have gone to a national championship,” head coach Ali Farokhmanesh said after CSU’s first-round win. “The résumé that coach Dutcher has, it really is second to none. So I know our guys are looking forward to it; it’s going to be an absolute challenge. It’s going to be a dogfight, and I know San Diego State is going to have a ton of fans here, so it will be a packed building tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m.”

How to tune in

The Rams and the Aztecs will faceoff at 7 p.m. MT, broadcasting on CBS Sports Network and airing on K99.1 FM.

Path to the championship

The winner will faceoff against one of No. 3 New Mexico or San Jose State in the semifinals match back in Thomas and Mack Center at 10 p.m. MT Friday. 

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Utah State took down No. 8 UNLV 80-60 Thursday and moved on to the next round.

Reach Michael Hovey and Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey or @sophgwebb.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

More to Discover
More in Articles
Can over the top of a newspaper with the words “BREAKING NEWS”
Breaking: CSU campus closed, Fort Collins evacuation orders lifted
Collegian File Photo
Lesh: American St. Patrick's Day doesn't celebrate Irish culture, it consumes it
The Colorado State University men's basketball team plays their annual Orange Out game in Moby Arena Feb. 21.
How Moby Arena stacks up against new Pac-12 athletic venues
More in Basketball
Colorado State University men's basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) looks for a shot while facing pressure from Fresno State University guard Jake Heidbreder (3) during CSU's game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11.
'We don't win this game in November': CSU men's basketball survives Mountain West opener
Colorado State University men's basketball guard Jase Butler (4) pushes through Fresno State University forward DeShawn Gory (35) toward the basket during CSU's game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11.
3 takeaways from Colorado State men's basketball tight win against Fresno State
Brandon Rechsteiner (2) tries to go up for a layup in Colorado State University's game against Fresno State University in the first round of the Mountain West March 11.
Live updates: CSU men's basketball competes in Mountain West opener against Fresno State
More in Homepage
Noa Dawson holds a stuffed animal that she found on one of the tables at the Mother Earth Free Market in City Park Feb. 28.
Mother Earth Free Market brings communities swaps, mutual aid to FoCo
Photo courtesy of CSU Access Center
CSU Access Center provide resources, opportunities to first-gen, limited-income students across Colorado
A man and a woman sit next to each other in conversation.
Democracy Summit keynote explores 'What Did 2025 Teach Us About American Democracy?'
About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
The best experiences come unexpectedly. For Michael Hovey, that idea manifested in the form of a sports editor role for The Collegian last year. As a returning editor in 2025-26, he’s set his sights on supporting his team and trying not to think about leaving all the amazing people he’s met. As a storyteller, Hovey wants to dig a little deeper and possibly uncover something worth reading. With the help of his co-editor, Sophie Webb, and the rest of The Collegian, Hovey hopes to expand the sports desk’s multimedia presence. He understands the role of a journalist has evolved, and he aims to help set up his peers for success. In reality, though, he never expected to be here. Hovey valued stability when he picked a business degree with a concentration in marketing, but telling human stories was really his intention. He stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of his girlfriend, and he’s extremely fortunate for that. Through sports, his passion for creation has grown, and his knack for going a step further past the box score has improved. He knew from a young age he wouldn’t make it far as an athlete, but Hovey’s learned how to immerse himself in the storylines that come with each game and each person. In his time away from his jobs and school, he’ll be soaking up every moment in his final year of college, spending time with the people he cares about and sharing meals as often as he can.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.