3 takeaways from CSU men’s basketball’s win over Fresno State

The first half was rocky for Colorado State men’s basketball.

The Rams played their third game in six days; however, they found a way to stay alive and come back on a loud Moby Madness night, beating Fresno State 74-70 Tuesday.

CSU is starting to find its rhythm as the postseason approaches, winning its last six games, and this team is still learning a lot about itself.

Brandon Rechsteiner lights comeback

Junior guard Brandon Rechsteiner, put on a show as he led the Rams with 16 points. He rallied his team from a low-scoring first half with his back-to-back three-pointers early in the second half.

“(Rechsteiner’s 3-pointers) gets me fired up; it gets me going,” forward Kyle Jorgensen said. “I think I was a little low, a little bit in the first half. And you know, when shots aren’t falling, you kind of get into that mode sometimes. And it is what it is, but when you see other people going, … I’ll get going as well.”

Forward Jevin Muniz also scored a pivotal 3-pointer with about two minutes left in the second half to break the Rams away from the Bulldogs.

But Rechsteiner continues to find his role in CSU’s squad and is a key piece to the Rams’ hot run as they close out the season.

Rams start slow, gain traction

The first four minutes were all FSU, and CSU trailed 39-32 at the end of the first half.

This, however, was anticipated.

“We call these trap games,” Kyle Jorgensen said. “I think we started a little bit casual today, and you know Ali (Farokhmanesh) got on us, and we were able to turn (it) around. Which I think we talked about in (the locker room). Like about a month ago, I don’t think (would have won Tuesday’s) game. And I think that shows our progress.”

It was a team effort, as Muniz and Rechsteiner each scored 15 or more points. In addition, the entire starting five reached double digits in points scored.

CSU switches it up

A huge anticipation for this year’s season was how first-year head coach Farokhmanesh would play out. Tuesday’s game continued to show his ability to coach a winning team.

But the first half was rough.

CSU shot 4-of-18 from the 3-point line and gave up double-digit points off turnovers. However, the Rams changed the gameplan heading into the second half and focused more on attacking the paint.

“That’s one of the poor defensive teams in the paint,” Farokhmanesh said. “This whole game was like, attack the paint, drive the next, close out, drive the next, close out. And they started doing a way better job in the second half attacking the paint, getting (to) the rim, and also drawing fouls. The 3’s were open, but in the second half, you start playing more inside out.”

The Rams changed the plan at halftime and found a way.

Up next

A Rams team that knows it must win out the remainder of the season to stay in top shape heading into Mountain West Tournament play travels to San Jose State Saturday.

CSU knows its capabilities in staying in the race as it continues to prove itself. The team is beginning to find its identity.

“I think we are more connected,” Rechsteiner said. “Every halftime, every timeout is player-led. It’s not quiet. I think early on, it was quiet. I think now we know what the task is and everyone’s role in that task. And we’re getting it done.”

Reach Aron Medrano at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @AronMedrano27.

