Gallery: CSU men’s, women’s basketball dominates in Moby Arena
Erica Pickering and Hayley Smith
February 9, 2026
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Josh Pascarelli (1) passes the ball to a teammate during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7. The Rams won 65-57.
Colorado State University men’s basketball Jevin Muniz (55) dribbles the ball during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7. Muniz put 15 points on the board for the Rams during the game.
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jojo McIver (8) dribbles the ball during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7.
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Rashaan Mbemba (21) rebounds the ball during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7. Mbemba scored 11 points through the game.
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Rashaan Mbemba (21) takes a free point shot during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) dribbles the ball during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7.
Fans cheer on Colorado State University men’s basketball during their game against San Jose State University in Moby Arena Feb. 7.
Fans cheer on Colorado State University men’s basketball during their game against San Jose State University in Moby Arena Feb. 7. CSU won 65-57, breaking out of a string of losses.
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) looks for an opening during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7.
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) fights for the ball during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Josh Pascarelli (1) looks for a pass during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7.
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) dribbles the ball against San Jose State University guard Colby Garland (0) Feb. 7.
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) dribbles the ball during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7. CSU won 65-57 at Moby Arena.
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) dribbles the ball around a defender during the game against San Jose State University Feb. 7
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) dribbles the ball during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7.
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Josh Pascarelli (1) dribbles the ball down the court during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7.
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) looks to make a pass during CSU’s game against San Jose State University Feb. 7.
A Colorado State Golden Poms dancer waves to the crowd during the Colorado State University women’s basketball game against the University of Wyoming in Moby Arena Feb. 7. CSU won 83-54.
Colorado State University women’s basketball guard McKenna Murphy (31) attacks the basket during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 7.
Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Kloe Froebe (1) drives the ball toward the basket during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 7. Froebe scored 17 points for the Rams.
Colorado State University women’s basketball forward Madelyn Bragg (0) prepares to fight off the University of Wyoming’s defense during a free throw Feb. 7.
Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) drives through the University of Wyoming’s defense during CSU’s game against UW Feb. 7. Carlson put 23 points on the board for the Rams through the game.
Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) dribbles into the basket during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 7. Carlson scored the most points for the Rams during the game.
Colorado State University women’s basketball forward Lexus Bargesser (3) fights to get to the basket during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 7. Bargesser scored 11 points for the Rams.
Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Marta Leimane (14) pushes the ball past the University of Wyoming’s defense during CSU’s game against UW Feb. 7.
Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Kloe Froebe (1) pushes through the University of Wyoming’s defense during CSU’s game against UW Feb. 7.
Colorado State University women’s basketball guard McKenna Murphy (31) prepares to pass the ball during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 7.
Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) lays up the ball into the basket during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 7.
Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) pushes around the University of Wyoming’s defense during CSU’s game against UW Feb. 7.
Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Kloe Froebe (1) prepares to shoot a free throw during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 7.
