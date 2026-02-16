Founded 1891.

Categories:

Gallery: CSU men’s basketball pulls off close comeback against UW

Erica Pickering, Staff Photographer
February 16, 2026

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) attacks the University of Wyoming’s defense during CSU’s game against UW in Moby Arena Feb. 14. Butler scored 18 points during the game.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • A Colorado State University Golden Poms dancer excites the crowd at the CSU men’s basketball game against the University of Wyoming Feb 14.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Rashaan Mbemba (21) celebrates CSU’s win against the University of Wyoming Feb. 14.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Rashaan Mbemba (21) celebrates with his team after winning against the University of Wyoming Feb. 14. Mbemba scored 14 points for the Rams during the game, solidifying CSU’s 79-68 win.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) drives the ball through the University of Wyoming’s defense Feb. 14. Muniz put 15 points on the board for the Rams.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) lays up the ball during CSU’s home game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 14. CSU won 79-68.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Rashaan Mbemba (21) holds his ground against University of Wyoming defenders Feb. 14.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) looks for a shot while pushing past University of Wyoming forward Abou Magassa (10) Feb. 14.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) looks for a teammate to pass to during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 14. Rechsteiner scored 11 points during the game.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University student Alex Kristoff cheers on CSU men’s basketball during CSU’s second matchup of the season against the University of Wyoming Feb. 14.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University alumnus Jason Smith engages with the crowd during halftime at CSU’s men’s basketball game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 14.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Jason Smith prepares to be inducted into the Colorado State Athletics Ring of Honor during halftime at Colorado State University’s men’s basketball game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 14.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Josh Pascarelli (1) dribbles down the court toward the University of Wyoming’s defense Feb. 14.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) dribbles past a defender from the University of Wyoming in CSU’s home game against UW Feb. 14. CSU won 79-68 against UW after losing 68-57 in Laramie, Wyoming, earlier in the season.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering
