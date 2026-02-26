Gallery: CSU men’s basketball continues win streak against Fresno State
Connor Roche, Staff Photographer
February 26, 2026
Colorado State University guard Jace Butler (4) drives the lane against a Fresno State University defender during their game at Moby Arena Feb. 24. Butler scored 11 points during the game.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University men’s basketball coach Ali Farokhmanesh exchanges words with referee John Floyd during CSU’s game versus Fresno State University at Moby Arena Feb. 24.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University forward Carey Booth (0) holds both of his hands up as the Fresno State guard tries to get around him during their game at Moby Arena Feb. 24.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) dribbles the ball in front of a Fresno State defender during their game at Moby Arena Feb. 24. Rechsteiner put 16 points on the board for the Rams during the game.
Collegian | Connor Roche
The Colorado State University men’s basketball team breaks their huddle before their game against Fresno State University at Moby Arena Feb. 24. CSU won the game 74-70.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University forward Rashaan Mbemba (21) celebrates a successful defensive stop during CSU’s game against Fresno State University at Moby Arena Feb. 24. CSU won the game 74-70.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) celebrates after making a three-pointer in CSU’s game against Fresno State University at Moby Arena Feb. 24. Jorgensen scored 11 points during the game.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) sits in a defensive stance as Fresno State University player attempts a ball screen during their game at Moby Arena Feb. 24.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guards Jace Butler (4) and Brandon Rechsteiner (2) celebrate with each other after a timeout during CSU’s game against Fresno State University at Moby Arena Feb. 24.
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) reads the Fresno State University defense while taking the ball up the court in their game at Moby Arena Feb. 24.
When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted.
1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality.
2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data.
3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters.
4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people.
5. No links.