2026 CSU football transfer portal tracker

With the transfer portal now open in college football as of Jan. 2, new names will find new places. Here is a comprehensive list that will be updated as players transfer in and out of the Colorado State football program.

Transferring out

Owen Long: After a standout 2025 sophomore season, Long entered the transfer portal as CSU’s 13th All-American in program history. His nation-leading 151 single-season tackles ranked seventh among all-time Rams, and his talents will be highly sought around the nation. The talented linebacker also finished 2025 with a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended.

Jalen Dupree: Despite a promising first-year debut and strong 2025 season, Dupree departed from CSU with three games remaining during his final season with the Rams. The bruiser now heads to Kansas with 746 total yards, three rushing touchdowns and 5.2 yards per carry in his young collegiate career.

Jackson Brousseau: The former backup quarterback took over for CSU in 2025 after Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi left the team, accruing 1354 passing yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions and a 64 percent completion rate over nine games. Brousseau suffered an injury toward the end of the season and ceded playing time to Darius Curry.

Rocky Beers: The 6-foot-5 tight end has committed to Oklahoma alongside running back Lloyd Avant, this being his fourth school throughout his collegiate career. In a rocky 2025 season, Beers was a positive with seven touchdowns and 388 yards.

Lloyd Avant: An all-around offensive weapon, Avant contributed on the ground, as a pass catcher and on special teams en route to six total touchdowns and 678 total yards. Having recently committed to OU, the 5-foot-10 running back leaves what was a crowded running back room at times.

Javion Kinnard: The freshman running back was a versatile asset for the Rams in his most recent season. He ended the season with one receiving touchdown and a total of 284 yards spread between rushing and receiving.

Justin Marshall: Near the end of his freshman season with CSU, Marshall marked the beginning of his solid career. After playing in the last three games of the season, Marshall then had a breakout year as a redshirt freshman. He ended the season with 746 yards on 154 carries. His third season didn’t carry as much force, with only 260 yards on 49 carries.

Tanner Morley: The sophomore offensive lineman was one of the captains going into the 2025 season, but at the beginning of October, his season was shut down due to injury. In the season before becoming injured, Morley appeared in all games and was a part of the special teams unit.

Armani Winfield: After transferring to CSU from Baylor, Winfield racked up 617 receiving yards, four touchdowns off 60 receptions across two years. While averaging 12.5 yards per catch, the 6-foot-2 receiver finished fourth in yards among pass catchers in 2025.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi: No. 16 was the star quarterback for the Rams the past two seasons, but in CSU’s game against UTSA, he was pulled and remained benched for the season. He departed the team shortly after the firing of former head coach Jay Norvell. Fowler-Nicolosi leaves with nearly 7,000 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 55.6%.

Jaxxon Warren: The athletic 6-foot-8 tight end, now committed to North Carolina, ended his career with the Rams with seven receptions, 95 yards and a touchdown. Injuries plagued Warren as he played in just two games over two seasons.

Jordan Ross: Ross is departing CSU with 302 rushing yards. The running back had a total of one touchdown, made in the 2024 season.

Landon Bell: After two years with the Rams — one redshirt season — Bell enters the portal with 28 receiving yards.

Aitor Urionabarrenechea: The 320-pound offensive lineman has been a solid aspect of CSU’s special teams unit, appearing in all games of the 2024 and 2025 season.

Bryan Hansen: With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-3 punter is leaving the Rams with 66 punts under his belt — averaging 44.5 yards. In his most recent season with CSU, Hansen notched 2,730 yards.

Ashton Wolff: Before joining the green and gold, Wolff came from Central Washington after one season. And after three years with the Rams as a kicker, he is returning to Division II at Western Oregon.

Jackson Murray: The 6-foot-1 defensive end was recruited by the Rams as a 3-star out of Horizon.

Chris Jackson: The 5-foot-10 defensive back played in 14 games for CSU, tallying 8 total tackles.

Jaden Landrum: Formerly a 3-star recruit out of Etiwanda, the linebacker turned tight end did not record significant stats with the Rams.

Jordan McIntyre: Having previously walked on as a senior, McIntyre finished with three receptions and 22 yards over 12 games in 2025.

Drew Rodriguez: The 6-foot-3 linebacker played in every game during the 2024 and 2025 seasons and accumulated total tackles and a forced fumble across the two years.

Jett Vincent: Mainly appearing on special teams in 2024, Vincent recorded 21 total tackles through two years with the Rams. Coming in the 2026 season, he is switching teams to one of CSU’s infamous rivals: Wyoming.

Whitefield Powell: The 6-foot-4 linebacker saw little game action at CSU and did not record a tackle.

Aaron Karas: Before hitting the collegiate level, Karas was considered the 15th-best prospect in the state of Colorado by 247Sports. The offensive lineman will join his next team as a redshirt senior after spending four seasons with the Rams.

Dylan Phelps: As a redshirt freshman, Phelps had a strong season with 24 tackles and 17 solo stops, with his first start during CSU’s bowl game. He enters the portal with a total of 41 tackles.

Christian Martin: In his past two seasons with CSU, Martin played in every game but one. He came into the collegiate level as a 3-star recruit. Martin will now expand his collegiate journey at Illinois.

Ed’Mari Binion: The defensive line redshirt freshman is leaving the Rams after one season. Binion was ranked as a 3-star recruit.

Transferring in

Hauss Hejny: Hailing from Oklahoma State is a former 4-star quarterback recruit. But in his first game of the season, Hejny was injured and unable to carry out the rest of the season. During that game, he completed five passes for 96 yards.

