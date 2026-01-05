Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

2026 CSU football transfer portal tracker

Sophie Webb and Michael Hovey
January 5, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Head football coach Jim Mora thanks Colorado State University leadership that helped choose him for the position during an introductory press conference held in Canvas Stadium Dec. 1.

With the transfer portal now open in college football as of Jan. 2, new names will find new places. Here is a comprehensive list that will be updated as players transfer in and out of the Colorado State football program.

Transferring out

Owen Long: After a standout 2025 sophomore season, Long entered the transfer portal as CSU’s 13th All-American in program history. His nation-leading 151 single-season tackles ranked seventh among all-time Rams, and his talents will be highly sought around the nation. The talented linebacker also finished 2025 with a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended.

Jalen Dupree: Despite a promising first-year debut and strong 2025 season, Dupree departed from CSU with three games remaining during his final season with the Rams. The bruiser now heads to Kansas with 746 total yards, three rushing touchdowns and 5.2 yards per carry in his young collegiate career.

Jackson Brousseau: The former backup quarterback took over for CSU in 2025 after Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi left the team, accruing 1354 passing yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions and a 64 percent completion rate over nine games. Brousseau suffered an injury toward the end of the season and ceded playing time to Darius Curry.

Rocky Beers: The 6-foot-5 tight end has committed to Oklahoma alongside running back Lloyd Avant, this being his fourth school throughout his collegiate career. In a rocky 2025 season, Beers was a positive with seven touchdowns and 388 yards.

Lloyd Avant: An all-around offensive weapon, Avant contributed on the ground, as a pass catcher and on special teams en route to six total touchdowns and 678 total yards. Having recently committed to OU, the 5-foot-10 running back leaves what was a crowded running back room at times.

Javion Kinnard: The freshman running back was a versatile asset for the Rams in his most recent season. He ended the season with one receiving touchdown and a total of 284 yards spread between rushing and receiving.

Justin Marshall: Near the end of his freshman season with CSU, Marshall marked the beginning of his solid career. After playing in the last three games of the season, Marshall then had a breakout year as a redshirt freshman. He ended the season with 746 yards on 154 carries. His third season didn’t carry as much force, with only 260 yards on 49 carries.

Tanner Morley: The sophomore offensive lineman was one of the captains going into the 2025 season, but at the beginning of October, his season was shut down due to injury. In the season before becoming injured, Morley appeared in all games and was a part of the special teams unit.

Armani Winfield: After transferring to CSU from Baylor, Winfield racked up 617 receiving yards, four touchdowns off 60 receptions across two years. While averaging 12.5 yards per catch, the 6-foot-2 receiver finished fourth in yards among pass catchers in 2025.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi: No. 16 was the star quarterback for the Rams the past two seasons, but in CSU’s game against UTSA, he was pulled and remained benched for the season. He departed the team shortly after the firing of former head coach Jay Norvell. Fowler-Nicolosi leaves with nearly 7,000 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 55.6%.

Jaxxon Warren: The athletic 6-foot-8 tight end, now committed to North Carolina, ended his career with the Rams with seven receptions, 95 yards and a touchdown. Injuries plagued Warren as he played in just two games over two seasons.

Jordan Ross: Ross is departing CSU with 302 rushing yards. The running back had a total of one touchdown, made in the 2024 season.

Landon Bell: After two years with the Rams — one redshirt season — Bell enters the portal with 28 receiving yards.

Aitor Urionabarrenechea: The 320-pound offensive lineman has been a solid aspect of CSU’s special teams unit, appearing in all games of the 2024 and 2025 season.

Bryan Hansen: With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-3 punter is leaving the Rams with 66 punts under his belt — averaging 44.5 yards. In his most recent season with CSU, Hansen notched 2,730 yards.

Ashton Wolff: Before joining the green and gold, Wolff came from Central Washington after one season. And after three years with the Rams as a kicker, he is returning to Division II at Western Oregon.

Jackson Murray: The 6-foot-1 defensive end was recruited by the Rams as a 3-star out of Horizon.

Chris Jackson: The 5-foot-10 defensive back played in 14 games for CSU, tallying 8 total tackles.

Jaden Landrum: Formerly a 3-star recruit out of Etiwanda, the linebacker turned tight end did not record significant stats with the Rams.

Jordan McIntyre: Having previously walked on as a senior, McIntyre finished with three receptions and 22 yards over 12 games in 2025.

Drew Rodriguez: The 6-foot-3 linebacker played in every game during the 2024 and 2025 seasons and accumulated total tackles and a forced fumble across the two years.

Jett Vincent: Mainly appearing on special teams in 2024, Vincent recorded 21 total tackles through two years with the Rams. Coming in the 2026 season, he is switching teams to one of CSU’s infamous rivals: Wyoming.

Whitefield Powell: The 6-foot-4 linebacker saw little game action at CSU and did not record a tackle.

Aaron Karas: Before hitting the collegiate level, Karas was considered the 15th-best prospect in the state of Colorado by 247Sports. The offensive lineman will join his next team as a redshirt senior after spending four seasons with the Rams.

Dylan Phelps: As a redshirt freshman, Phelps had a strong season with 24 tackles and 17 solo stops, with his first start during CSU’s bowl game. He enters the portal with a total of 41 tackles.

Christian Martin: In his past two seasons with CSU, Martin played in every game but one. He came into the collegiate level as a 3-star recruit. Martin will now expand his collegiate journey at Illinois.

Ed’Mari Binion: The defensive line redshirt freshman is leaving the Rams after one season. Binion was ranked as a 3-star recruit.

Transferring in

Hauss Hejny: Hailing from Oklahoma State is a former 4-star quarterback recruit. But in his first game of the season, Hejny was injured and unable to carry out the rest of the season. During that game, he completed five passes for 96 yards.

Reach Michael Hovey and Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey or @sophgwebb.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall
Director of Athletics John Weber and head football coach Jim Mora hold up a Colorado State University football jersey with Mora's name after a press conference held in Canvas Stadium Dec. 1.
Jim Mora sets sights on thriving future as newest head football coach
Colorado State University football running back Javion Kinnard (24) catches a pass during CSU's game against the Air Force Academy Nov. 28.
Gallery: CSU football puts up one last fight against Air Force Academy
Halle Jameson prepares to serve the ball in Colorado State University’s match against Utah State University. CSU lost 3-0.
CSU volleyball's season comes to end after disappointing loss against Utah State
More in Football
Colorado State University football wide receiver Tay Lanier (6) catches the first touchdown of the game during CSU's last game of the season against Air Force Academy Nov. 28.
CSU football wraps up long season with rivalry loss to Air Force
Canvas Stadium fills with students and fans for Colorado State University's season opener football game against Middle Tennessee State University
CSU hires Jim Mora as 25th head football coach
Colorado State University football quarterback Darius Curry (3) looks for a teammate to throw to while being rushed by the University of Wyoming's defense Oct. 25. "I saw a lot of good things from Darius," said interim head coach Tyson Summers. "I think, given the opportunity, he earned it by the way he played a couple of weeks ago."
CSU suspends Darius Curry, Liam Wortmann for final football game
More in Homepage
Young: Blame humankind for AI failures
Young: Blame humankind for AI failures
Can over the top of a newspaper with the words “BREAKING NEWS”
Breaking: Fire reported, extinguished near CSU Foothills Campus
Photo courtesy of Linda Shapley and the RMSMC Board of Directors
Linda Carpio Shapley named as RMSMC interim CEO
About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
The best experiences come unexpectedly. For Michael Hovey, that idea manifested in the form of a sports editor role for The Collegian last year. As a returning editor in 2025-26, he’s set his sights on supporting his team and trying not to think about leaving all the amazing people he’s met. As a storyteller, Hovey wants to dig a little deeper and possibly uncover something worth reading. With the help of his co-editor, Sophie Webb, and the rest of The Collegian, Hovey hopes to expand the sports desk’s multimedia presence. He understands the role of a journalist has evolved, and he aims to help set up his peers for success. In reality, though, he never expected to be here. Hovey valued stability when he picked a business degree with a concentration in marketing, but telling human stories was really his intention. He stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of his girlfriend, and he’s extremely fortunate for that. Through sports, his passion for creation has grown, and his knack for going a step further past the box score has improved. He knew from a young age he wouldn’t make it far as an athlete, but Hovey’s learned how to immerse himself in the storylines that come with each game and each person. In his time away from his jobs and school, he’ll be soaking up every moment in his final year of college, spending time with the people he cares about and sharing meals as often as he can.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.