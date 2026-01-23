Gallery: NWSS Pro Rodeo starts 2026 off with 10-day tournament

Header Riley Kittle heads back to the gate after an unsuccessful attempt and a no score with partner Cole Curry in team roping during Bracket 2 Round 2 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 17. Team roping involves two riders attempting to rope a steer as fast as possible, with the header catching the steer by the head or neck and the heeler catching the steer by the hind legs.

Collegian | Aria Paul