Gallery: NWSS Pro Rodeo starts 2026 off with 10-day tournament
Aria Paul, Staff Photographer
January 23, 2026
Koby Jacobson from Haiku, Hawaii, is thrown around by a bull named Barf Bag during Bracket 5 Round 1 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show in the Denver Coliseum Jan. 19. Jacobson scored 79 points with the ride.
Katie Chism from Tiskilwa, Illinois, competes in barrel racing aboard her stallion MF Aces Famous Fling during Bracket 5 Round 1 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 19.
Josue Molina competes in saddle broncs aboard Mesquite Thorn during Bracket 5 Round 1 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show at the Denver Coliseum Jan 19. Only the top three competitors in each bracket advance to the semi-finals.
Chandler Camblin from Holyoke, Colorado, competes in barrel racing during Bracket 2 Round 2 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 17.
Miss Rodeo Colorado Lindsey Fancher-Rule rides with the flag of the National Western Stock Show to close out Bracket 2 Round 2 of the Pro Rodeo at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 17.
Wyatt Williams from Penrose, Colorado, competes in tie-down roping during Bracket 2 Round 2 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 17. Tie-down roping is a timed event involving a rider roping a calf, dismounting and tying any three of the calf’s legs together.
A pickup rider chases down a saddle bronc during during Bracket 2 Round 2 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 19. Pickup riders are essential safety personnel helping saddle and bareback bronc riders to dismount, guiding broncs out of the arena and removing flank straps.
Waitley Sharon from Ordway, Colorado, aboard Rose Valley during Bracket 2 Round 2 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 17. Sharon finished the bracket with a combined score of 160 points from two rides.
Waitley Sharon from Ordway, Colorado, aboard Rose Valley during Bracket 2 Round 2 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 17. Sharon finished first in saddle broncs with a score of 80 during Colorado versus the World ProRodeo on Jan. 10.
A team of six horses from Broken Spoke Clydesdale’s pull a hitch during Colorado State University Day at the National Western Stock Show in the Denver Coliseum Jan. 17.
Header Corben Culley and heeler Trent Vaught lasso a steer for a time of 15.4 seconds during Bracket 2 Round 2 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 17.
Two-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo header Garrett Tonozzi lets a steer go after an unsuccessful run with partner Dustin Davis during Bracket 2 Round 2 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show in the Denver Coliseum Jan. 17.
Header Riley Kittle heads back to the gate after an unsuccessful attempt and a no score with partner Cole Curry in team roping during Bracket 2 Round 2 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 17. Team roping involves two riders attempting to rope a steer as fast as possible, with the header catching the steer by the head or neck and the heeler catching the steer by the hind legs.
Header J.C. Archuleta holds on a calf after completing a run with heeler Brandon Baca during Bracket 2 Round 2 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show in the Denver Coliseum Jan. 17. Archuleta and Baca tied for first place in the round with a time of 10 seconds.
2023 World Champion Bareback rider Keenan Hayes from Hayden, Colorado, completes his 8-second ride aboard On the Rocks during Bracket 2 Round 2 of the Pro Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 17. The NWSS marked Hayes return to pro-rodeo after sitting the 2025 season out due to injury.
