CSU suspends Darius Curry, Liam Wortmann for final football game

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
November 23, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University football quarterback Darius Curry (3) looks for a teammate to throw to while being rushed by the University of Wyoming’s defense Oct. 25. “I saw a lot of good things from Darius,” said interim head coach Tyson Summers. “I think, given the opportunity, he earned it by the way he played a couple of weeks ago.”

Colorado State football suspended redshirt freshman quarterback Darius Curry and redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Wortmann Sunday for the upcoming final game of the year against Air Force.

Curry’s suspension comes after he spit on a Boise State player during the second half of Saturday’s 49-21 loss in Boise, Idaho. CSU’s statement cited “unsportsmanlike conduct of spitting on opposing players” as the reasoning behind CSU Director of Athletics John Weber and interim head coach Tyson Summers‘ decision to suspend the two players.

During the game, no penalties were assessed at the time of the incident, and CSU’s statement was released the following day.

“These actions are unacceptable,” Weber said. “We are all regretful for what occurred last night, and on behalf of everyone at Colorado State, I want to apologize to the Boise State Football Student-Athletes, Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey, Coach (Spencer) Danielson and the entire Boise State Football program.”

The statement also added that the Curry and Wortmann’s actions “did not meet the Athletics Department’s and football program’s vision, mission, and standards of sportsmanship.”

Curry also posted a statement on X regarding the incident.

“I want to sincerely apologize to Jayden Virgin-Morgan and the entire Boise State Football program for my actions during the game,” Curry said. “What I did was unacceptable, disrespectful, and completely against the values I’m expected to represent as a student athlete.”

According to a post from Dickey, he “received an apology and told it would be handled appropriately” by Weber and Summers immediately following Saturday’s game.

Curry started against BSU with quarterback Jackson Brousseau out due to injury. He finished the game 26-of-46 for 293 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. This season, he has thrown for 740 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

CSU will enter its final contest of the year Friday without former quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who left the team shortly after former head coach Jay Norvell was fired, and Curry. Meanwhile, Brousseau’s timeline for return has not yet been specified, and no formal announcement has been made on who will be starting at quarterback against the Falcons.

Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
The best experiences come unexpectedly. For Michael Hovey, that idea manifested in the form of a sports editor role for The Collegian last year. As a returning editor in 2025-26, he’s set his sights on supporting his team and trying not to think about leaving all the amazing people he’s met. As a storyteller, Hovey wants to dig a little deeper and possibly uncover something worth reading. With the help of his co-editor, Sophie Webb, and the rest of The Collegian, Hovey hopes to expand the sports desk’s multimedia presence. He understands the role of a journalist has evolved, and he aims to help set up his peers for success. In reality, though, he never expected to be here. Hovey valued stability when he picked a business degree with a concentration in marketing, but telling human stories was really his intention. He stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of his girlfriend, and he’s extremely fortunate for that. Through sports, his passion for creation has grown, and his knack for going a step further past the box score has improved. He knew from a young age he wouldn’t make it far as an athlete, but Hovey’s learned how to immerse himself in the storylines that come with each game and each person. In his time away from his jobs and school, he’ll be soaking up every moment in his final year of college, spending time with the people he cares about and sharing meals as often as he can.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.