CSU suspends Darius Curry, Liam Wortmann for final football game

Colorado State football suspended redshirt freshman quarterback Darius Curry and redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Wortmann Sunday for the upcoming final game of the year against Air Force.

Curry’s suspension comes after he spit on a Boise State player during the second half of Saturday’s 49-21 loss in Boise, Idaho. CSU’s statement cited “unsportsmanlike conduct of spitting on opposing players” as the reasoning behind CSU Director of Athletics John Weber and interim head coach Tyson Summers‘ decision to suspend the two players.

During the game, no penalties were assessed at the time of the incident, and CSU’s statement was released the following day.

“These actions are unacceptable,” Weber said. “We are all regretful for what occurred last night, and on behalf of everyone at Colorado State, I want to apologize to the Boise State Football Student-Athletes, Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey, Coach (Spencer) Danielson and the entire Boise State Football program.”

The statement also added that the Curry and Wortmann’s actions “did not meet the Athletics Department’s and football program’s vision, mission, and standards of sportsmanship.”

Curry also posted a statement on X regarding the incident.

“I want to sincerely apologize to Jayden Virgin-Morgan and the entire Boise State Football program for my actions during the game,” Curry said. “What I did was unacceptable, disrespectful, and completely against the values I’m expected to represent as a student athlete.”

According to a post from Dickey, he “received an apology and told it would be handled appropriately” by Weber and Summers immediately following Saturday’s game.

Curry started against BSU with quarterback Jackson Brousseau out due to injury. He finished the game 26-of-46 for 293 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. This season, he has thrown for 740 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

CSU will enter its final contest of the year Friday without former quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who left the team shortly after former head coach Jay Norvell was fired, and Curry. Meanwhile, Brousseau’s timeline for return has not yet been specified, and no formal announcement has been made on who will be starting at quarterback against the Falcons.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey.