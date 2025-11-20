Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Boise State looms as CSU football looks to put positives together

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
November 20, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Freshman Jackson Brousseau (8) takes a moment with his teammates before the game begins Oct. 14, 2023. Colorado State University football won against Boise State University 31-30 in the end of the fourth quarter.

Drastic change is handled one step at a time.

And while Colorado State football has yet to celebrate a win since interim head coach Tyson Summers took over, it took a couple steps in New Mexico. With another tough road matchup looming ahead Saturday, Boise State represents a chance to improve before the last game of the season.

Summers’ motto has revolved around resetting and handling reactions to encourage growth. He said progress has to be viewed in small pieces.

“I do think that when we start talking about progress and process, I’m as excited as I can be,” Summers said. “What (we are) starting to see is, you know, some of our changes in habits and some of our attention to detail things, and some of the changes and adjustments that we’ve made over the course of the last three weeks, … we (have) got to try to figure out how to win both halves. If we do that, we’ll be where we want to be.”

Part of that shift has come at quarterback. 

Redshirt freshman Darius Curry has taken on a growing role since CSU’s loss to Wyoming and given the Rams a legitimate spark behind the team’s first 200-yard passing performance by a single quarterback this season. He relieved Jackson Brousseau and finished 26-for-34 for 248 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

And two of those picks bounced off hands.

“So (Curry) was able to come in there and (throw for 248 yards) and, you know, (was) really good with his efficiency,” Summers said. “(We) just had some bad luck with some batted balls that we’ve got to make sure that we don’t have, but if you’re able to get some of those batted balls kind of taken out of it, it’s a whole different game.”

Curry’s presence opened up a CSU passing attack that struggled for most of the fall. The Rams finished with 286 passing yards against UNM, their highest total in a conference game this season. 

Eleven different receivers caught passes, and Rocky Beers led the room with seven grabs for 67 yards and a touchdown. Lloyd Avant added a 41-yard catch and score, and CSU averaged 8.4 yards per completion.

Summers said the receiver room and the passing rhythm have quietly improved amid all the instability the offense has faced.

 “All the people offensively, you know, players and coaches alike, have done such a good job, particularly the last three or four weeks,” Summers said. “Our receiver room is so improved, in my opinion. … You know, coach winds up getting dismissed, and then you’re on your third coordinator. Now we’re on our third quarterback. Throughout the season, from the beginning of camp till now, we’re on our third center. So there’s a lot of different moving pieces.”

Summers said that improvement has come from fundamentals, and the challenge this weekend is far different.

BSU enters as one of the nation’s most consistent rushing programs, with a history that spans well beyond the last few seasons. CSU has faced plenty of frustration in the series, losing 12 of 13 meetings since 2011. 

The lone win came in 2023 in Fort Collins when a wild fourth quarter lifted the Rams to a 31-30 victory by the hands of Dallin Holker.

Most years, though, Boise has controlled the line of scrimmage. Since joining the Mountain West, the Broncos have built their identity around a powerful ground game and efficient quarterback play.

Summers said that remains the priority.

“I know the last five (seasons) they’ve been a top five rushing team,” Summers said. “So that’s where it’s got to start. They’ve always got great backs. O-line is tied really well together. And saying that again, they’ve got talented receivers, they (have) got talented tight ends and they’ve got, you know, two quarterbacks that have the ability to really hurt you with their arms and their legs.”

CSU allowed 122 rushing yards to UNM but held the Lobos to just 3.1 yards per carry. On defense, Owen Long finished with 12 tackles, UNM had four fumbles lost and the Rams posted five tackles for loss. 

That kind of disruption will be essential against a Broncos offense that has averaged 182.8 rushing yards per game this year.

If the Rams want to force another competitive finish, Summers said the mindset has to resemble what they showed coming out of halftime in Albuquerque.

“We got a chance to win the second half and give ourselves a chance to be able to win a football game,” Summers said. “Our players went out and did that and were able to continue to fight and continue to get better. I am really, really excited about the trajectory that we’re on.”

CSU and BSU kick off Saturday in Boise with two weeks left to find final clarity on that trajectory.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall
Colorado State University's Riley Simpson hits the ball during CSU's match against U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 23. The Rams beat the Falcons 3-1.
CSU volleyball’s Riley Simpson leads by example, displays endurance against injury
Colorado State University and University of Nevada, Las Vegas football players line up before a play during the game in Canvas Stadium Nov. 8. UNLV won 42-10, marking the first time since 2002 that the Rebels have won against the Rams on CSU's home field.
CSU football continues looking for reset in New Mexico road matchup
Washington State University cornerback Colby Humphrey (2) takes down Colorado State University running back Jalen Dupree (2) after a successful run Sept. 27. CSU lost 20-3.
Running back Jalen Dupree parts with CSU, heads for transfer portal
More in Football
Colorado State University football running back Jalen Dupree (2) avoids tackles from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' defense and rushes down the field Nov. 8. CSU played UNLV for their Snow Days game, losing 42-10.
Gallery: CSU football starts strong, tapers out against UNLV
Colorado State University football offensive lineman Aitor Urionabarrenechea (79) prepares to start CSU's play against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Nov. 8. CSU lost 42-10.
CSU football finds progress after bye week, still falls short to UNLV
Colorado State University running back Javion Kinnard (24) looks for the ball during a route in Colorado State University's game against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Nov. 8. Kinnard tallied nine of CSU's total 189 receiving yards. UNLV won 42-10.
4 takeaways from CSU football's deteriorating loss against UNLV
More in Homepage
Courtesy of Brad Carl.
TIME100 Climate Innovator Todd Bandhauer electrifies steam to cut industrial emissions
Studdert: Learn Thanksgiving history before celebrating
Studdert: Learn Thanksgiving history before celebrating
A brown box sits in a hallway.
CSU's APC partners with Homeward Alliance to host annual winter gear drive
About the Contributors
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
The best experiences come unexpectedly. For Michael Hovey, that idea manifested in the form of a sports editor role for The Collegian last year. As a returning editor in 2025-26, he’s set his sights on supporting his team and trying not to think about leaving all the amazing people he’s met. As a storyteller, Hovey wants to dig a little deeper and possibly uncover something worth reading. With the help of his co-editor, Sophie Webb, and the rest of The Collegian, Hovey hopes to expand the sports desk’s multimedia presence. He understands the role of a journalist has evolved, and he aims to help set up his peers for success. In reality, though, he never expected to be here. Hovey valued stability when he picked a business degree with a concentration in marketing, but telling human stories was really his intention. He stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of his girlfriend, and he’s extremely fortunate for that. Through sports, his passion for creation has grown, and his knack for going a step further past the box score has improved. He knew from a young age he wouldn’t make it far as an athlete, but Hovey’s learned how to immerse himself in the storylines that come with each game and each person. In his time away from his jobs and school, he’ll be soaking up every moment in his final year of college, spending time with the people he cares about and sharing meals as often as he can.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.