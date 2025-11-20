Boise State looms as CSU football looks to put positives together

Drastic change is handled one step at a time.

And while Colorado State football has yet to celebrate a win since interim head coach Tyson Summers took over, it took a couple steps in New Mexico. With another tough road matchup looming ahead Saturday, Boise State represents a chance to improve before the last game of the season.

Summers’ motto has revolved around resetting and handling reactions to encourage growth. He said progress has to be viewed in small pieces.

“I do think that when we start talking about progress and process, I’m as excited as I can be,” Summers said. “What (we are) starting to see is, you know, some of our changes in habits and some of our attention to detail things, and some of the changes and adjustments that we’ve made over the course of the last three weeks, … we (have) got to try to figure out how to win both halves. If we do that, we’ll be where we want to be.”

Part of that shift has come at quarterback.

Redshirt freshman Darius Curry has taken on a growing role since CSU’s loss to Wyoming and given the Rams a legitimate spark behind the team’s first 200-yard passing performance by a single quarterback this season. He relieved Jackson Brousseau and finished 26-for-34 for 248 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

And two of those picks bounced off hands.

“So (Curry) was able to come in there and (throw for 248 yards) and, you know, (was) really good with his efficiency,” Summers said. “(We) just had some bad luck with some batted balls that we’ve got to make sure that we don’t have, but if you’re able to get some of those batted balls kind of taken out of it, it’s a whole different game.”

Curry’s presence opened up a CSU passing attack that struggled for most of the fall. The Rams finished with 286 passing yards against UNM, their highest total in a conference game this season.

Eleven different receivers caught passes, and Rocky Beers led the room with seven grabs for 67 yards and a touchdown. Lloyd Avant added a 41-yard catch and score, and CSU averaged 8.4 yards per completion.

Summers said the receiver room and the passing rhythm have quietly improved amid all the instability the offense has faced.

“All the people offensively, you know, players and coaches alike, have done such a good job, particularly the last three or four weeks,” Summers said. “Our receiver room is so improved, in my opinion. … You know, coach winds up getting dismissed, and then you’re on your third coordinator. Now we’re on our third quarterback. Throughout the season, from the beginning of camp till now, we’re on our third center. So there’s a lot of different moving pieces.”

Summers said that improvement has come from fundamentals, and the challenge this weekend is far different.

BSU enters as one of the nation’s most consistent rushing programs, with a history that spans well beyond the last few seasons. CSU has faced plenty of frustration in the series, losing 12 of 13 meetings since 2011.

The lone win came in 2023 in Fort Collins when a wild fourth quarter lifted the Rams to a 31-30 victory by the hands of Dallin Holker.

Most years, though, Boise has controlled the line of scrimmage. Since joining the Mountain West, the Broncos have built their identity around a powerful ground game and efficient quarterback play.

Summers said that remains the priority.

“I know the last five (seasons) they’ve been a top five rushing team,” Summers said. “So that’s where it’s got to start. They’ve always got great backs. O-line is tied really well together. And saying that again, they’ve got talented receivers, they (have) got talented tight ends and they’ve got, you know, two quarterbacks that have the ability to really hurt you with their arms and their legs.”

CSU allowed 122 rushing yards to UNM but held the Lobos to just 3.1 yards per carry. On defense, Owen Long finished with 12 tackles, UNM had four fumbles lost and the Rams posted five tackles for loss.

That kind of disruption will be essential against a Broncos offense that has averaged 182.8 rushing yards per game this year.

If the Rams want to force another competitive finish, Summers said the mindset has to resemble what they showed coming out of halftime in Albuquerque.

“We got a chance to win the second half and give ourselves a chance to be able to win a football game,” Summers said. “Our players went out and did that and were able to continue to fight and continue to get better. I am really, really excited about the trajectory that we’re on.”

CSU and BSU kick off Saturday in Boise with two weeks left to find final clarity on that trajectory.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey.

