Inside line: UNC strives to break centurylong curse against CSU

Since their first game in 1900, Colorado State football has consistently dominated Northern Colorado, having won every single game. But will this year be any different?

To get a better perspective, The Collegian interviewed The Mirror’s football beat reporter, Conlan Moe, to see if there is any chance for an upset game. The Bears have already started their season on a fighting note after winning their season opener against Chadron State, marking the team’s first home win since 2022.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a closer game than expected, like, if it’s only a one-touchdown game, (or) if it’s win by a field goal. You never know with these games. You never know, but I am expecting CSU to win.” -Conlan Moe, UNC’s The Mirror football beat reporter

“You get that first home win in three years — first season opener since 2017 — that gives a weight off your shoulder,” Moe said. “(UNC) can have that expectation that, let’s give (CSU) a challenge, at least show that we’re a different team than we were last year. So it definitely gives any team confidence getting that first one of the season.”

But for the Rams, this game holds a little more meaning. Unlike the Bears, CSU lost its season opener, and although fans expected the loss, it makes the win against UNC all the more important.

And perhaps the area that the Rams will be able to capitalize most on: the Bears’ absent quarterback.

Late into the third quarter, starting quarterback Peter Costelli was injured during a 15-yard run, officially marking him as out for the rest of the season — a tale the Bears were all too familiar with, as this is the second year in a row they have lost their starting quarterback.

“I tweeted that out, and immediately people are like, ‘Dang it, not again. We wanted to see this guy play.’” Moe said. “So I think just trying to make sure that we’re healthy (is important), and if we can get through the CSU game healthy, then I think that’s a win.”

Moe predicted that the next in line for the quarterback position is Eric Gibson Jr., who went in after Costelli was injured and finished out the game for the Bears without attempting a pass or rush.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the future of UNC’s quarterback position, the Bears still have established positions that are ready to hit the field.

“We have some good receivers, Carver Cheeks and Brayden Munroe,” Moe said. “(Cheeks) made a great catch this past game with some smothering coverage as well. We have some very dynamic receivers. … I’d probably say the running backs as well, but that’s what they probably will lean on more (against CSU), is the rush game.”

Cheeks and Munroe are Colorado residents, and since Ed Lamb took over as head coach, that is the pool of athletes he focuses on pulling from.

“I personally think our state has one of the biggest untapped potentials,” Moe said. “First person I can think of off the top of my head — that’s come from the state — is Christian McCaffrey and Trey McBride. … This state has football talent, and their focus is going into there.”

With several recruits hitting the field, the Bears are looking to write a new legacy for themselves, but it doesn’t look like this new era will be evident against CSU. In fact, some déjà vu might find its way into Canvas Stadium.

When the navy and green clashed last season, it was the Rams’ second game of the season after a crushing loss to Texas. Now, the recent game against Washington was not as bad by any means, but it was a loss nonetheless. Then in 2024, CSU was able to show off against UNC, so it goes to show that the Bears are an expected confidence boost for the Rams after a more difficult game.

Moe was uncertain when providing a score prediction, but sees a high possibility for a similar result to the 38-17 score of 2024’s game.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a closer game than expected, like, if it’s only a one-touchdown game, if it’s win by a field goal,” Moe said. “You never know with these games. You never know, but I am expecting CSU to win.”

Lamb is looking to rebrand his Bears. In the past two seasons, UNC ranked in the bottom two schools for the Big Sky Conference. Granted, the team went up against strong forces from Montana State and UC Davis, but with every conference, there are difficult teams, and it’s up to them what the outcome of those games will be.

As seen with CSU, teams are drilling in the we-before-me mentality, but especially for UNC, Lamb has made an effort to reinforce the importance of teamwork.

“Coach Ed Lamb said, ‘This team is different, like, the attitude is not me, me, me. This is a team-first focus,’” Moe said. “No one’s thinking about themselves. … They wanted a guy (who) can build this program in a way where it’s not just about a name, it’s about the school as a whole. … I think that that’s what the school needed.”

This will be Lamb’s third year with the program and the year to truly show fans if he can flip a program. The Bears will be entering Canvas with what Moe referred to as confidence while the Rams are seeking one thing: revenge.

Losing surrounded by purple had to have left a sour taste in the Rams’ mouth, but by laying the trap and killing the bear once and for all would set CSU up for a productive nonconference portion of the season.

But will the Rams be able to keep the streak alive? Or will UNC finally break its curse?

“Looking at (CSU), (UNC) knows it’s going to be a tough competition, and it could prepare them for all these other teams that we’ve got to face because the Big Sky has tough teams,” Moe said. “I don’t think they’re thinking anything negative about CSU, especially since it was close game until the end against Washington.”

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.