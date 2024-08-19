Meet the photo desk: Bringing stories to life

Dear readers,

At The Collegian photo desk, we aim to create photos that inspire discussion and bring stories to life.

In pursuit of our goal, The Collegian encourages its photographers to take on new challenges and cover a wide range of subjects. This allows our photographers to become more comfortable in a multitude of situations while expanding the breadth of stories a college newspaper can cover.

With such an ambitious goal, sometimes the only thing we can hope for is to simply be audacious.

Student media allows aspiring photojournalists to take risks and make mistakes in a learning environment. From their mistakes, many find some semblance of how a work-life balance should operate, and the longer you’ve been a part of the desk, the more true that becomes.

This looks different for every photographer. Balancing coursework, the mundane day to day and assignments forces photographers to assess what is important to them. It is a hard lesson to learn, but most are able to find a flow that fits them.

As photographers develop, assignments become easier, and new goals have to be established. Some seek new techniques and others a new subject matter while the more tenacious will seek out a long-form story, which is seldom seen in print papers and is an opportunity The Collegian is proud to offer. Over few weeks or even a year, a photographer can seek out a story of their choosing and immerse themself within the subject. For a long-form story, a photographer can participate in the whole process, from creating a photo to copy editing, page layout and publishing.

Among more seasoned photographers, this tends to create the perfect environment for developing lifelong bonds. Many of the strongest are formed in the thralls of assignments. From shivering in the cold to running around in blistering heat, photographers have the unique opportunity to engage on a deeper level both with the subject matter and each other.

Beyond field work, the photo desk has to communicate with every other desk. In fact, most of the work is coordinating with other desks on coverage and ideas. It is a chance to learn interpersonal communication and conflict resolution. With a variety of ideas and communication styles, it is an environment all too similar to a standard work environment. Things may be misunderstood, ideas may be altered and people get upset, but with the right lens, it is a chance to learn and sharpen the skills a photographer brings to the entire workforce.

Sincerely,

Garrett Mogel, photo director

Cait Mckinzie, photo director

