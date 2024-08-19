The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Meet the photo desk: Bringing stories to life

Cait Mckinzie and Garrett Mogel
August 21, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

Dear readers,

At The Collegian photo desk, we aim to create photos that inspire discussion and bring stories to life.

In pursuit of our goal, The Collegian encourages its photographers to take on new challenges and cover a wide range of subjects. This allows our photographers to become more comfortable in a multitude of situations while expanding the breadth of stories a college newspaper can cover.

With such an ambitious goal, sometimes the only thing we can hope for is to simply be audacious. 

Student media allows aspiring photojournalists to take risks and make mistakes in a learning environment. From their mistakes, many find some semblance of how a work-life balance should operate, and the longer you’ve been a part of the desk, the more true that becomes.

This looks different for every photographer. Balancing coursework, the mundane day to day and assignments forces photographers to assess what is important to them. It is a hard lesson to learn, but most are able to find a flow that fits them.

As photographers develop, assignments become easier, and new goals have to be established. Some seek new techniques and others a new subject matter while the more tenacious will seek out a long-form story, which is seldom seen in print papers and is an opportunity The Collegian is proud to offer. Over few weeks or even a year, a photographer can seek out a story of their choosing and immerse themself within the subject. For a long-form story, a photographer can participate in the whole process, from creating a photo to copy editing, page layout and publishing.

Among more seasoned photographers, this tends to create the perfect environment for developing lifelong bonds. Many of the strongest are formed in the thralls of assignments. From shivering in the cold to running around in blistering heat, photographers have the unique opportunity to engage on a deeper level both with the subject matter and each other. 

Beyond field work, the photo desk has to communicate with every other desk. In fact, most of the work is coordinating with other desks on coverage and ideas. It is a chance to learn interpersonal communication and conflict resolution. With a variety of ideas and communication styles, it is an environment all too similar to a standard work environment. Things may be misunderstood, ideas may be altered and people get upset, but with the right lens, it is a chance to learn and sharpen the skills a photographer brings to the entire workforce.

Sincerely,

Garrett Mogel, photo director

Cait Mckinzie, photo director

Reach Garrett Mogel and Cait Mckinzie and photo@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributors
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.
Garrett Mogel
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a fourth-year journalism student with a second field of study in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, he explored Colorado, ported rivers, postholed through several feet of snow, rappelled over cliffs and skinned up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and engaging viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism. In his time at Colorado State University, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth, both individually and through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.