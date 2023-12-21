Top stories
Navigating nutrition as a college student-athlete

Kira Shryock, Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
Collegian | Taylor Joy MacMaho

In the ever-changing world of nutrition and the fast-paced environment of collegiate sports and demanding class schedules, proper fueling of student-athletes can become quite a challenge.

Beyond the cheers from the crowd and the thrill of victory, what goes on behind the scenes in the realm of dietary choices can significantly impact an athlete’s performance and overall well-being.

“An athlete needs to fuel their body … at very specific times to make sure that they are consistently eating high-quality meals throughout the day,” said Michelle Foster, a professor in the Colorado State University food science and human nutrition department. “Having to do classes, get to training, do homework, socialize and get proper sleep may keep an athlete from staying on a well-advised nutrition plan.”

“A good recovery meal should include a combination of protein and carbohydrates. Protein helps facilitate muscle repair and growth, while carbohydrates help replenish glycogen stores and provide energy,” -Bri Risk, sports dietician and Ph.D. candidate in the CSU College of Health and Human Sciences

Foster explained that it’s more than just the macronutrients — protein, carbohydrates and fats consumed. It’s the consumption of both macro- and micronutrients along with eating enough for muscle recovery.

“Recovery is completely dependent on nutrition,” said Matt Garrell, director of sports nutrition at CSU. “Muscles need protein to help heal, decrease soreness and, in turn, build more muscle. Carbohydrates and fat are both used for energy with carbohydrates as the primary energy source. Poor or under-fueling will make recovery from any athletic activity harder with minimal results.”

In this pursuit of excellence, student-athletes can encounter many challenges related to nutrition — ones even the nonathlete public falls victim to.

“One big misconception or misunderstanding is the amount of carbohydrates an athlete needs,” Garrell said. “Unfortunately, carbohydrates are villainized in the general population due to the health issues in the U.S. in combination with highly advertised supplements as well as misinformation in social media. With this, athletes tend to under-fuel with their carbohydrate needs.”

Under-fueling on carbohydrates isn’t the only challenge student-athletes face.

“College athletes may encounter limited choices while cooking in dorms or eating out, which can make it difficult for them to obtain the necessary nutrients for optimal performance,” said Bri Risk, sports dietician and Ph.D. candidate in the CSU College of Health and Human Sciences. “Moreover, budgetary limitations can further exacerbate the situation, given that healthy food options may be pricier than unhealthy ones.”

Foster, Risk and Garrell all emphasized the importance of recovery meals along with eating lots of vegetables and fruit of different colors and varieties for student-athletes. Recovery meals can help reduce fatigue and muscle soreness while also facilitating muscle repair, thus reducing the risk of injury. The common phrase “eat the rainbow” is meant to ensure one’s body is obtaining the necessary vitamins and minerals needed to stay healthy.

“A good recovery meal should include a combination of protein and carbohydrates,” Risk said. “Protein helps facilitate muscle repair and growth, while carbohydrates help replenish glycogen stores and provide energy. A general recommendation is to consume 10-20 grams of a complete protein and 1-1.2 grams per kilogram (of) bodyweight of carbohydrate within an hour after finishing exercise while keeping fat to a minimum for faster nutrient absorption.”

Examples of proper recovery meals given by Risk include grilled chicken with sweet potato, a healthy serving of sushi, hard-boiled eggs with plenty of vegetables and Greek yogurt with fruit.

“Consistency is key, and a healthy diet on a day-to-day basis is what really dictates performance,” Risk said.

Whether you’re a student-athlete or just trying to eat better, there are plenty of resources available on campus and elsewhere. The CSU food science and nutrition department offers nutrition counseling with a registered dietitian through the Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center. Their website also includes offers of cooking classes, nutrition education information and support groups for disordered eating.

Additionally, the Collegiate and Professional Sports Dietitians Association has a website with pamphlets and articles ranging from broad nutrition and fitness to sport-specific nutrition information.

Reach Kira Shryock at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
