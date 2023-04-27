Day in the life: Balancing studies, family

Jess Fitchett has taken on the challenge of being a single mother of two children while pursuing higher education. Despite the demands of parenting and studying, Fitchett is determined to succeed and create a better future for herself and her family.

At Colorado State University, Fitchett is a full-time student, juggling the responsibilities of attending classes, completing assignments and studying for exams. She is working toward a degree in communication studies with a minor in sociology. At home, Fitchett is a mother to 9-year-old Jackson and 6-year-old Alyanna.

Fitchett’s typical day starts at 6:30 in the morning when she gets Jackson and Alyanna up and ready for the day. Afterward, it’s off to school for both Fitchett and her children. She tries to connect with Jackson and Alyanna every morning during school drop-off. She does things such as asking a fun question or playing a funny song on the drive to school.

Next comes either homework or class for Fitchett, depending on the day. During breaks between classes, she gets as much done as she can before she has to begin double duty again.

After a day of class, she picks Jackson and Alyanna up from school, and they begin their nighttime routine. First on the list is a chore for each kid. Occasionally, Fitchett treats them to dinner in front of the TV, where they watch an episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Bedtime consists of reading a book, brushing teeth and going to bed around 8 p.m. Afterward Fitchett musters all her energy to complete her homework and housework.

“I’ve had a really long, really hard life,” Fitchett said. “I’m kind of coming out of that season of my life and coming into one where I’m focusing on myself and my kids. When I started college, I thought of it as a stamp on a resume. Like, you have to have it or else your resume won’t get looked at. But since I’ve started, I’ve really learned a lot, and it’s opened my eyes up to so much more.”

Jess Fitchett reads a book to her children, Jackson and Alyanna April 21. The family regularly reads books together before Jackson and Alyanna head to bed. Collegian | Avery Coates

Jess Fitchett studies in the Adult Learner and Veteran Services office April 21. Fitchett is often in the ALVS office during her breaks between classes to get homework done and to socialize. Collegian | Avery Coates

The Fitchett family holds hands April 21. Collegian | Avery Coates

A portrait of Jess Fitchett April 21. Collegian | Avery Coates

School projects are placed on the kitchen counter April 21. Jess Fitchett tries to connect with her kids every day, whether it’s through looking at their hole punch art or singing songs on the way to school. “This morning I asked my kids, ‘If you were in a room full of one thing that would make you super happy, what would it be?'” Fitchett said. “They were throwing out things like puppies, candy and gaming equipment.” Collegian | Avery Coates

Alyanna and Jackson Fitchett eat their after school snack April 21. Their mom, Jess Fitchett, juggles being a mom and a full-time student at Colorado State University. Collegian | Avery Coates

Alyanna and Jackson’s chore charts sit on display on the fridge April 21. Chores are a vital part of the Fitchetts’ daily routine. “I pick them up from school, and they do a chore — that’s our routine,” said Jess Fitchett, Alyanna and Jackson’s mother. “We have to have a routine. It’s good for them because then they know what to expect.” Collegian | Avery Coates

Jess Fitchett and Adult Learner and Veteran Services Program Coordinator Brianna Ridenour chat in Ridenour’s office April 21. ALVS provides mentors and advisors for students to talk to and get advice from whenever they need. Collegian | Avery Coates

Jess Fitchett reads a textbook for a class April 21. Fitchett is a communication studies major with a minor in sociology and is waiting to figure out what she will do with her degree. “Instead of stressing about searching for what I’m going to do, I feel like it’ll come to me,” Fitchett said. “I just know it. I will find something that is interesting. That is my niche.” Collegian | Avery Coates

Jess Fitchett gives her children an after school snack April 21. Fitchett is a single mother to Jackson and Alyanna Fitchett as well as a full-time student at Colorado State University who works hard to achieve her goals. “I have worked my ass off hustling for scholarships and grants,” Fitchett said. “So I’m actually getting paid to go to school. All my expenses are covered as far as school goes, and then whatever is left over goes into my bank account.” Collegian | Avery Coates

Alyanna, Jess and Jackson Fitchett play “Squishmallows” April 21. Alyanna and Jackson created the game in which they each select a Squishmallow, give it one super power and have imaginary fights and meetings. Collegian | Avery Coates

Jess Fitchett reads “The Rhetorical Tradition” while studying April 21. A communication studies major, Fitchett worked with a nonprofit before deciding to return to school. Collegian | Avery Coates

Jess Fitchett makes coffee in the Adult Learner and Veteran Services office April 21. Fitchett utilizes ALVS as a place to study, meet and socialize with other adult students at Colorado State University. Collegian | Avery Coates

Alyanna Fitchett hugs her Squishmallow, which she named Butters April 21. Collegian | Avery Coates

A portrait of the Fitchett family April 21. Collegian | Avery Coates

Jess Fitchett unpacks her kids’ lunch boxes after school April 21. Fitchett, a full-time student at Colorado State University, is the single mother of 9-year-old Jackson and 6-year-old Alyanna. “My ex and I co-parent really well,” Fitchett said. “He has them most weekends, and then I have them during the week, which is the busiest time for me.” Collegian | Avery Coates

Jackson, Alyanna and Jess Fitchett play together after a long day of school for all of them April 21. Fitchett, mother to Jackson and Alyanna, is a single parent who juggles parenting and college life. Collegian | Avery Coates

Full-time student and single mom Jess Fitchett works on her homework April 21. “After the kids go to bed, I use all of the energy I don’t have to try and do some schoolwork,” Fitchett said. “Usually I try to set one thing to get done, and I’ll be happy if I finish it. If I absolutely cannot do homework because I’m too tired, I’ll fold laundry or do the dishes.” Collegian | Avery Coates

Jess and Jackson Fitchett wrestle while their dog Evee tries to join in April 21. Jackson, Jess’ 9-year-old son, loves playing imaginary games with his mom and sister, Alyanna. Collegian | Avery Coates

Jess Fitchett looks through her 6-year-old daughter Alyanna’s backpack April 21. Every day after returning home from school, Fitchett goes through her two children’s take-home folders to see the work they did that day and helps them clean out their backpacks. Collegian | Avery Coates

Alyanna Fitchett shows Jess Fitchett, her mom, the work she completed at school April 21. Alyanna, a kindergarten student, was excited to show Fitchett the new letters she learned. Collegian | Avery Coates









































