Because I Got High: On repeat and too many dabs

Editor’s Note: “Because I Got High” content consists of community story submissions and does not represent the views of The Collegian or its editorial board. The Collegian does not promote underage or excessive substance use or impairment for the purpose of creating a submission.

On repeat

One time I got really stoned and listened to “Invincible” by Omar Apollo on repeat for like three hours. Absolutely mesmerizing.

Ad

Too many dabs

The first time I ever tried wax, I decided to show off in front of my friends and took four dabs. I soon realized that was a mistake. As I walked around the house, I had visions of exactly how every object I touched was made. It was very similar to the meme of math equations flying around a confused man’s head. Regardless, I felt I was the smartest person in the room and had to let my friends know. I started singing the Bill Nye introduction song while dancing around, flipping off my friends since I unlocked a new level of intelligence. My friends were pretty sick of me by the end of the night, so I didn’t touch wax for a while after that.

To submit stories, email cannabis@collegian.com or fill out our Google Form, which is linked alongside guidelines in our Letter from the Editor.