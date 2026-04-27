Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Horoscopes April 27 to May 3

Chloe Waskey, News EditorApril 27, 2026
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Taurus season is working its grounding powers, and after the volatility of recent shifts, there is a noticeable desire for stability. Thankfully, Taurus doesn’t rush. It builds, examines and reveals what matters. Hold on to this energy as the skies test our emotional truth this week.

The centerpiece of the week is the full moon in Scorpio on Friday, and true to its Scorpion nature, this moon will reveal what has been sitting just beneath the surface. Full moons brings culmination, and Scorpio brings intensity. This moon is about emotional, financial and relational honesty. Whatever has been unspoken or avoided is harder to ignore.

But first, Venus in Gemini will form a trine to Pluto, adding depth to our connections. Conversations may feel more revealing, more intimate and more charged than usual. Something meaningful is being exchanged, whether you intend it or not. Within hours of this transit, Venus will square the North Node, introducing a moment of uncertainty or misalignment. Something may feel good, but maybe not quite aligned. Pay attention to your discomfort.

After the full moon, the tone shifts again. Venus sextile Saturn offers us the ability to discern what is worth keeping. This will help turn that feeling of emotional clarity into a real decision.

Mercury conjoins Chiron in Aries at the same time, bringing a sharp and potentially uncomfortable moment of communication. This is where something vulnerable could spill. It may not come out perfectly, but it will come out honestly. Do not be ashamed, honesty is the point.

Mercury enters Taurus on Sunday, and suddenly everything slows down. Thoughts become more deliberate. Conversations become more measured. After everything that’s been revealed, this is where we begin to process in a grounded and practical way.

This week, our newfound knowledge feels profoundly uncomfortable. Take a deep breath and prepare for something real to come to the surface. Knowledge becomes power when all is said and done. 

Love, a begrudgingly knowledgeable Gemini

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week asks you to slow down just enough to feel what you’ve been pushing past. The Scorpio full moon activates shared resources, trust and emotional depth. Something you have been avoiding may now require direct attention. The Mercury-Chiron conjunction in your sign brings a moment of vulnerable honesty. This isn’t about winning or being right; it’s about being real. By the time Mercury enters Taurus, you will have a clearer sense of what actually matters to you. Stick to your values, Aries.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): 

The full moon in Scorpio lands directly in your relationship sector, bringing either clarity or energetic culmination to a partnership. Something becomes undeniable, and you are forced to address what is balanced, what isn’t and what needs to change. Meanwhile, Venus in Gemini keeps things moving conversationally but not always smoothly. You may be weighing options or second-guessing a decision. The Venus-Saturn sextile helps you ground that uncertainty into something more reliable. Don’t let yourself get caught up in the weeds of indecision. By week’s end, you will be ready to move forward with clarity.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): 

This week highlights the gap between what you say and what you sustain. With Venus in your sign, you are attracting attention and connection, but the Venus-Pluto trine and square to the North Node suggests that not everything is as simple as it seems. A conversation or interaction may reveal deeper emotional layers. There may be misalignment. The Scorpio full moon brings focus to your daily life and routines, asking whether your current habits actually support you. By the end of the week, Mercury entering Taurus will help you slow down and think more deliberately.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This week brings emotional clarity through expression. The Scorpio full moon activates creativity, romance and self-expression. Something you have been feeling deeply may finally come to the surface. The Venus-Pluto trine supports meaningful connection, especially if you are willing to be honest about what you want. However, the Venus-Node square may introduce a moment of doubt or misalignment. Trust what feels real, not just what feels intense.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): 

Your foundation is shifting, Leo, but in a way that ultimately strengthens you. The Scorpio full moon highlights home, family and emotional security. Something in your personal life may reach a turning point this week. The Mercury-Chiron conjunction brings an opportunity to speak honestly about something you have been holding back. This is not about perfection — it is about clarity. You are ready to move forward with stability. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): 

This week sharpens your communication in a way that feels necessary. The Scorpio full moon activates conversations, decisions and mental clarity. Something clicks, or maybe something you needed to acknowledge is finally said. The Venus-Pluto trine supports deeper understanding in relationships, but the North Node square suggests that not everything is aligned yet. Read between the lines this week. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): 

This week brings clarity around financial and emotional values. The Scorpio full moon highlights money, resources and self-worth, asking you to reassess what you are giving versus what you are receiving. The Venus-Pluto trine may deepen a connection, but the North Node square suggests a moment of questioning whether it is all truly aligned. The Venus-Saturn sextile helps you ground your decision in reality. Choose stability over uncertainty, Libra. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): 

This is your full moon, and it puts everything into focus. Something about your identity, direction or personal truth becomes impossible to ignore. The Venus-Pluto trine intensifies emotional connections, but the North Node square may challenge whether something is truly right for you. It feels uncertain, but this is a veiled moment of clarity. Know that what you choose now shapes what comes next.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): 

This week asks you to pay attention to what is happening beneath the surface. The Scorpio full moon activates your internal world, meaning it is time to address the patterns, habits and emotions that need to be acknowledged. The Mercury-Chiron conjunction may bring a moment of realization about something you have been avoiding. This week is not about fixing everything immediately; it is about recognizing what needs attention. Mercury entering Taurus helps you approach it more practically.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): 

Your social world is shifting in subtle but important ways as the Scorpio full moon highlights friendships, community and long-term goals. Something may change in how you relate to others. The Venus-Pluto trine deepens conversations, but the North Node square makes you uneasy. The Venus-Saturn sextile will help you see what is worth maintaining. Choose quality over quantity, Capricorn. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): 

This week brings long-awaited clarity to your public life and long-term direction. The Scorpio full moon highlights career, visibility and reputation. Expect dormant energies to culminate. The Mercury-Chiron conjunction may bring a conversation that feels uncomfortably vulnerable, but you know it is necessary. This week is not about avoiding discomfort; it’s about harnessing knowledge. Take this as a sign that you are finally ready to move forward with intention. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): 

This week expands your perspective, but only if you can prioritize honesty over comfort. The Scorpio full moon activates beliefs, direction and long-term goals. Something that you thought was certain may shift. The Venus-Pluto trine supports meaningful connection, but the North Node square asks whether it is aligned with your path. Mercury entering Taurus helps ground your thinking, making your next steps clearer. As always, Pisces, trust your intuition. 

Reach Chloe Waskey at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Courtesy of Kimberly Mayorga
Eight works, eight weeks: CSU's Spring Dance Concert showcases student vision
Don’t miss out on these venues, bands at 2026 FoCoMX
Don’t miss out on these venues, bands at 2026 FoCoMX
Horoscopes April 20-26
Horoscopes April 20-26
Courtesy of ACT Human Rights Film Festival
ACT Human Rights Film Festival screens local, global films for 11th year
Courtesy of Paul Lukes
Meet Paul Lukes, the artist behind this year's FoCoMX graphics
Review: 'Project Hail Mary' brings fresh take to space fiction genre, filled with heart, humor, humanity
Review: 'Project Hail Mary' brings fresh take to space fiction genre, filled with heart, humor, humanity
More in Homepage
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Breaking: Ronn Smith announced as next dean of CSU's College of Business
Smoke from a nine-acre fire first identified in a subdivision of the Pond neighborhood April 23. Poudre Fire Authority worked with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and other surrounding departments to sucessfully contain the fire.
Breaking: Fire alerts reported adjacent to CSU Foothills Campus
Part of the First Generation Student Organization board stands outside of the "Rooted in Dreams, Rising Together" conference to greet attendees at the Lory Student Center Theater April 17.
FGSO conference invites first-generation students to rise together'
Gays Against Groomers Director of Legislation Rich Guggenheim speaks to Colorado State University Turning Point USA members April 16.
CSU chapter of Turning Point USA invites Gays Against Groomers to weekly meeting, discusses transgender issues
Colorado State University men's basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) looks for a pass while facing pressure from Saint Joseph's University guard Austin Williford (13) in CSU's game against SJU in the National Invitation Tournament March 18.
CSU lands, loses multiple players in 2026 men’s basketball transfer portal window
Courtesy of Paul Cooper
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks at Democratic fundraising event held at CSU
More in Horoscopes
Horoscopes April 13-19
Horoscopes April 13-19
Horoscopes April 6-12
Horoscopes April 6-12
Horoscopes March 30 to April 5
Horoscopes March 30 to April 5
Horoscopes March 9-15
Horoscopes March 9-15
Horoscopes March 2-8
Horoscopes March 2-8
Horoscopes Feb. 23 to March 1
Horoscopes Feb. 23 to March 1
About the Contributors
Chloe Waskey
Chloe Waskey, News Editor
Chloe Waskey worked as a reporter throughout her second year of college and now serves as a news editor for The Collegian. Waskey will graduate alongside the senior class in spring 2026 with a degree in journalism and media communication and a minor in political science. As a reporter, she primarily covered the news desk, focusing on localized political analysis of relevant issues. Her work has been published in The Denver Post, and she has received scholarships from the Society of Professional Journalists. After graduation, she plans to expand her horizons internationally to pursue a career as a war correspondent. As an aspiring political reporter, Waskey is committed to producing ethical, truthful and informative coverage. Journalism has been her dream career since she first learned to read, and she believes it is her duty as a reporter to uphold democratic freedom by providing fair and accurate news. Few things matter more to her than the art of politics and the craft of journalism. Outside of the newsroom, Waskey enjoys collecting trinkets from antique stores, taking spontaneous road trips, foraging for animal bones and studying astrology. She also reads tarot professionally and writes the weekly horoscope for The Collegian. Waskey regards The Collegian as an essential step in her journey toward success, and she hopes the skills she has gained at Colorado State University will help her stand up for justice and make an equitable difference within her community.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University’s campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.