Horoscopes April 27 to May 3

Taurus season is working its grounding powers, and after the volatility of recent shifts, there is a noticeable desire for stability. Thankfully, Taurus doesn’t rush. It builds, examines and reveals what matters. Hold on to this energy as the skies test our emotional truth this week.

The centerpiece of the week is the full moon in Scorpio on Friday, and true to its Scorpion nature, this moon will reveal what has been sitting just beneath the surface. Full moons brings culmination, and Scorpio brings intensity. This moon is about emotional, financial and relational honesty. Whatever has been unspoken or avoided is harder to ignore.

But first, Venus in Gemini will form a trine to Pluto, adding depth to our connections. Conversations may feel more revealing, more intimate and more charged than usual. Something meaningful is being exchanged, whether you intend it or not. Within hours of this transit, Venus will square the North Node, introducing a moment of uncertainty or misalignment. Something may feel good, but maybe not quite aligned. Pay attention to your discomfort.

After the full moon, the tone shifts again. Venus sextile Saturn offers us the ability to discern what is worth keeping. This will help turn that feeling of emotional clarity into a real decision.

Mercury conjoins Chiron in Aries at the same time, bringing a sharp and potentially uncomfortable moment of communication. This is where something vulnerable could spill. It may not come out perfectly, but it will come out honestly. Do not be ashamed, honesty is the point.

Mercury enters Taurus on Sunday, and suddenly everything slows down. Thoughts become more deliberate. Conversations become more measured. After everything that’s been revealed, this is where we begin to process in a grounded and practical way.

This week, our newfound knowledge feels profoundly uncomfortable. Take a deep breath and prepare for something real to come to the surface. Knowledge becomes power when all is said and done.

Love, a begrudgingly knowledgeable Gemini

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week asks you to slow down just enough to feel what you’ve been pushing past. The Scorpio full moon activates shared resources, trust and emotional depth. Something you have been avoiding may now require direct attention. The Mercury-Chiron conjunction in your sign brings a moment of vulnerable honesty. This isn’t about winning or being right; it’s about being real. By the time Mercury enters Taurus, you will have a clearer sense of what actually matters to you. Stick to your values, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

The full moon in Scorpio lands directly in your relationship sector, bringing either clarity or energetic culmination to a partnership. Something becomes undeniable, and you are forced to address what is balanced, what isn’t and what needs to change. Meanwhile, Venus in Gemini keeps things moving conversationally but not always smoothly. You may be weighing options or second-guessing a decision. The Venus-Saturn sextile helps you ground that uncertainty into something more reliable. Don’t let yourself get caught up in the weeds of indecision. By week’s end, you will be ready to move forward with clarity.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

This week highlights the gap between what you say and what you sustain. With Venus in your sign, you are attracting attention and connection, but the Venus-Pluto trine and square to the North Node suggests that not everything is as simple as it seems. A conversation or interaction may reveal deeper emotional layers. There may be misalignment. The Scorpio full moon brings focus to your daily life and routines, asking whether your current habits actually support you. By the end of the week, Mercury entering Taurus will help you slow down and think more deliberately.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This week brings emotional clarity through expression. The Scorpio full moon activates creativity, romance and self-expression. Something you have been feeling deeply may finally come to the surface. The Venus-Pluto trine supports meaningful connection, especially if you are willing to be honest about what you want. However, the Venus-Node square may introduce a moment of doubt or misalignment. Trust what feels real, not just what feels intense.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Your foundation is shifting, Leo, but in a way that ultimately strengthens you. The Scorpio full moon highlights home, family and emotional security. Something in your personal life may reach a turning point this week. The Mercury-Chiron conjunction brings an opportunity to speak honestly about something you have been holding back. This is not about perfection — it is about clarity. You are ready to move forward with stability.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

This week sharpens your communication in a way that feels necessary. The Scorpio full moon activates conversations, decisions and mental clarity. Something clicks, or maybe something you needed to acknowledge is finally said. The Venus-Pluto trine supports deeper understanding in relationships, but the North Node square suggests that not everything is aligned yet. Read between the lines this week.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

This week brings clarity around financial and emotional values. The Scorpio full moon highlights money, resources and self-worth, asking you to reassess what you are giving versus what you are receiving. The Venus-Pluto trine may deepen a connection, but the North Node square suggests a moment of questioning whether it is all truly aligned. The Venus-Saturn sextile helps you ground your decision in reality. Choose stability over uncertainty, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

This is your full moon, and it puts everything into focus. Something about your identity, direction or personal truth becomes impossible to ignore. The Venus-Pluto trine intensifies emotional connections, but the North Node square may challenge whether something is truly right for you. It feels uncertain, but this is a veiled moment of clarity. Know that what you choose now shapes what comes next.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

This week asks you to pay attention to what is happening beneath the surface. The Scorpio full moon activates your internal world, meaning it is time to address the patterns, habits and emotions that need to be acknowledged. The Mercury-Chiron conjunction may bring a moment of realization about something you have been avoiding. This week is not about fixing everything immediately; it is about recognizing what needs attention. Mercury entering Taurus helps you approach it more practically.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Your social world is shifting in subtle but important ways as the Scorpio full moon highlights friendships, community and long-term goals. Something may change in how you relate to others. The Venus-Pluto trine deepens conversations, but the North Node square makes you uneasy. The Venus-Saturn sextile will help you see what is worth maintaining. Choose quality over quantity, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

This week brings long-awaited clarity to your public life and long-term direction. The Scorpio full moon highlights career, visibility and reputation. Expect dormant energies to culminate. The Mercury-Chiron conjunction may bring a conversation that feels uncomfortably vulnerable, but you know it is necessary. This week is not about avoiding discomfort; it’s about harnessing knowledge. Take this as a sign that you are finally ready to move forward with intention.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

This week expands your perspective, but only if you can prioritize honesty over comfort. The Scorpio full moon activates beliefs, direction and long-term goals. Something that you thought was certain may shift. The Venus-Pluto trine supports meaningful connection, but the North Node square asks whether it is aligned with your path. Mercury entering Taurus helps ground your thinking, making your next steps clearer. As always, Pisces, trust your intuition.