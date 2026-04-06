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Horoscopes April 6-12

Chloe Waskey, News Editor
April 6, 2026
Collegian | Trin Bonner

The emotional clarity brought on by last week’s Libra full moon doesn’t fade just yet. In true Libra fashion, her energy lingers to make more of a statement. This week gives us space to reflect on what came to light over the past few days before the energy begins to rise again. 

There’s still a sense of recalibration as we move further away from last week’s dramatic transits, but the fog is noticeably thinner. Conversations are clearer, and decisions feel less emotionally tangled. The real shift arrives midweek on Wednesday when Mars sextiles Uranus at the final degree of Pisces, offering a moment of intuitive action. This is a subtle but powerful push, giving us the kind of insight that leads to movement without overthinking. Something clicks and you act on it almost instinctively but not impulsively. There is a sense of readiness here that wasn’t present even a few days ago.

Then on Friday, Mars enters Aries and the heat begins to rise. Check your birth chart to see where Mars resides to get a better idea of which areas of your life are about to light up with Aries energy. 

Mars is at home in Aries, which means its energy is direct, assertive and unfiltered. This transit brings a surge of motivation, but also a test of restraint. After weeks of emotional processing and slow recalibration, the instinct now is to initiate, to decide and to move forward quickly. But with Saturn also newly in Aries, not every impulse is meant to be followed. Initiate with accountability.

The universe asks us this week if we are acting from clarity or from urgency. Aries energy doesn’t always distinguish between the two, but the astrology of the skies right now requires that we do. The most successful moves this week won’t be the fastest ones; they’ll be the ones that actually align with what was recently learned.

Relationally, things feel more straightforward than they did even a week ago with Venus settling into Taurus. Not necessarily easier, but clearer. There is less tolerance for ambiguity and less patience for emotional guessing games. What you say — and what you don’t — matters more now.

This is a week of activation. Not chaotic or reactive, but undeniably forward-moving. The pause is over. The question is whether you’re moving with intention or just momentum.

Love, an Aries martian

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This is your turning point. With Mars entering your sign, you’re stepping into a new level of energy, motivation and visibility. You may feel an immediate urge to act, decide or initiate something you’ve been sitting on. But with Saturn also in Aries, this isn’t just about movement; it is also about responsibility. Choose actions that you are willing to stand behind long term.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): 

This week is more internal than it appears. While the world speeds up around you, Mars entering Aries activates a quieter, behind-the-scenes part of your chart. You may feel a push to act on something privately before making it visible. The Mars-Uranus sextile could bring an intuitive realization about what needs to change. Trust that insight, even if you’re not ready to share it yet.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): 

Momentum builds in your social world. With Mars entering Aries, energy shifts toward friendships, collaboration and future goals. You may feel more motivated to connect, lead or take initiative within a group dynamic. The key is choosing where to invest your energy. Not every opportunity deserves your attention.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Career and public direction come into sharper focus this week. Mars entering Aries activates ambition but also pressure to perform or make a decision. You may feel ready to take a bold step forward, especially after last week’s emotional clarity, but just make sure the move aligns with the information you have gathered. Act based on your long-term goals, not just your current mood.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): 

This week feels expansive and energizing. Mars entering Aries supports movement, growth and a willingness to take risks, especially in areas related to travel, education or long-term vision. The Mars-Uranus sextile may spark an idea or opportunity that feels exciting and slightly unexpected. Say yes, but don’t forget to consider what that entails.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): 

This week brings intensity but also clarity. Mars entering Aries activates shared resources, financial dynamics and deeper emotional commitments. You may feel compelled to take action in an area you’ve been carefully analyzing. Trust your preparation, but don’t rush what still needs structure.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): 

Relationships move to the forefront again, but with a more active tone. Mars entering Aries activates your partnership axis, bringing both passion and potential conflict. If something needs to be addressed, it likely will be. The key is responding with clarity, not defensiveness.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): 

This week is about execution. Mars entering Aries pushes you to take action in your daily routines, work life or health habits. You may feel a surge of motivation to fix, organize or improve something that’s been bothering you. The challenge is maintaining consistency, not just energy.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): 

Energy returns in a way that feels natural to you. Mars entering Aries activates creativity, romance and self-expression, making it easier to pursue what excites you. The Mars-Uranus sextile may bring a spontaneous opportunity or idea that feels worth exploring. Follow what feels alive and keep that momentum going. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): 

This week focus shifts toward home, stability and your personal foundation. Mars entering Aries may bring movement or tension into your domestic life and something may need to be addressed directly. This is not about control but about creating a space that actually supports you. Take action where it matters most.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): 

Communication becomes more direct and immediate. Mars entering Aries activates your voice, ideas and interactions, making it easier to speak up but also easier to react quickly. The Mars-Uranus sextile may bring a sudden insight or conversation that shifts your perspective, especially in your intellectual pursuits. Think fast but not recklessly.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): 

This week shifts your focus toward stability and self-worth. As Mars leaves your sign and enters Aries, you may feel a release of pressure, followed by a push to act on what you’ve learned. Financial or practical decisions may come into focus. Move forward with clarity, not fear. You are a fish in a pool of fire right now, Pisces, but you must still keep your emotions in check. Make an effort to think logically before you make any big decisions. 

Reach Chloe Waskey at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Chloe Waskey
Chloe Waskey, News Editor
Chloe Waskey worked as a reporter throughout her second year of college and now serves as a news editor for The Collegian. Waskey will graduate alongside the senior class in spring 2026 with a degree in journalism and media communication and a minor in political science. As a reporter, she primarily covered the news desk, focusing on localized political analysis of relevant issues. Her work has been published in The Denver Post, and she has received scholarships from the Society of Professional Journalists. After graduation, she plans to expand her horizons internationally to pursue a career as a war correspondent. As an aspiring political reporter, Waskey is committed to producing ethical, truthful and informative coverage. Journalism has been her dream career since she first learned to read, and she believes it is her duty as a reporter to uphold democratic freedom by providing fair and accurate news. Few things matter more to her than the art of politics and the craft of journalism. Outside of the newsroom, Waskey enjoys collecting trinkets from antique stores, taking spontaneous road trips, foraging for animal bones and studying astrology. She also reads tarot professionally and writes the weekly horoscope for The Collegian. Waskey regards The Collegian as an essential step in her journey toward success, and she hopes the skills she has gained at Colorado State University will help her stand up for justice and make an equitable difference within her community.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University’s campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.