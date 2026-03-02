Horoscopes March 2-8

This week, everything is happening internally. We are now fully inside Mercury retrograde in Pisces, and the fog is less shocking than it was last week. Instead of disruption, we get reflection. Conversations don’t move forward quickly. Decisions loop back on themselves. Something you thought was settled may resurface — not to derail you but to refine you.

Pisces season continues to soften the edges of what has recently felt sharp. Whereas Aquarius demanded clarity about the future, Pisces asks whether that future feels right emotionally. Logic and intuition may not agree, and that tension is the point. Mercury retrograde here doesn’t just scramble plans; it exposes assumptions. It asks whether the story you’ve been telling yourself still fits.

Meanwhile, we are still adjusting to Saturn and Neptune newly in Aries. The dream, Neptune, is beginning to meet the discipline, Saturn. For now, it may feel like uncertainty about direction. But uncertainty is not failure; it is restructuring.

Venus in Pisces continues to heighten sensitivity in relationships. Old emotional patterns may surface gently. Nostalgia might creep in. This isn’t necessarily about rekindling what’s passed; it’s about understanding why it mattered.

This week rewards patience, not dramatic breakthroughs and not forced decisions — just careful listening. Let the retrograde do its work. Some answers come from forward motion, Others come from pause.

Love, your sleepy Gemini

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

With Mercury retrograde in Pisces, your thoughts may feel less decisive than usual, especially around identity or long-term direction. Saturn newly in your sign is asking for maturity and structure, but Pisces energy clouds certainty. You’re building something without fully seeing the blueprint yet. If frustration surfaces, it is likely because you want clarity faster than the process allows. Let this week be about refining your approach rather than proving yourself.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Venus in Pisces continues to soften your social world, bringing warmth to friendships and shared dreams. But with Mercury retrograde, expectations around support or collaboration may need revision. If someone from the past resurfaces — emotionally or literally — ask what the lesson was before reopening the door. This week favors quiet discernment over reactive intensity.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your ruling planet is retrograde, and you’ll feel that in career conversations or public decisions. Something may slow down or loop back for reconsideration. That’s not failure, Gemini; it’s editing. Pisces energy blurs certainty but heightens intuition; trust what feels off, even if you can’t articulate why yet. Revisit your commitments before taking on anything new.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Pisces season supports your natural emotional intelligence, but Mercury retrograde may make long-term plans feel less stable than they did two weeks ago. You may be rethinking a goal, belief or educational path. That doesn’t mean you were wrong; it means you’re refining. Let flexibility coexist with ambition.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Themes of trust, shared resources and emotional depth are quietly under review. Mercury retrograde may resurface a financial or relational conversation that felt incomplete. Resist the urge to dramatize what is simply unfinished. This week favors slow honesty over bold declarations.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

With Mercury retrograde opposite your sign, relationship communication may feel delicate or misaligned. You may catch yourself wanting to clarify every detail, but not everything needs fixing immediately. Venus in Pisces encourages empathy before analysis. Listen for tone as much as content.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Routine and balance are being re-examined. Mercury retrograde may expose inefficiencies or emotional exhaustion that you’ve been tolerating. Instead of pushing through, adjust your pace. Small structural shifts now will protect your long-term equilibrium.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Creative projects or romantic themes may circle back for revision. Mercury retrograde in fellow water sign Pisces deepens your emotional sensitivity and memory. Something you thought was resolved may return for refinement. Let intensity become insight rather than reaction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Home and emotional foundations feel softer but also less defined. Mercury retrograde may reopen family conversations or bring nostalgia into focus. Instead of chasing closure, aim for understanding. This week supports emotional honesty without performance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Communication slows but depth increases. You may rethink how you’ve framed a recent decision or conversation. Mercury retrograde teaches you revision over assumption. Double-check tone, timing and intention. What you say this week matters more for its nuance than its speed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Money, value and self-worth themes are under review. Mercury retrograde may prompt you to rethink a financial commitment or reassess what you’re investing energy into. Venus in Pisces reminds you that value isn’t just material; it is emotional alignment. Pause before promising more than you can sustain.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

With Mercury retrograde in your sign and Venus still moving through it, identity is fluid this week. You may feel more introspective, nostalgic or uncertain about how you’re presenting yourself. That’s not weakness, Pisces. It is evolution. Let yourself revise quietly without feeling pressured to explain the process.