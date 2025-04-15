Founded 1891.

Don’t miss out on these venues, bands at 2025 FoCoMX

Ruby Secrest, Arts and Entertainment Editor
April 17, 2025
Collegian | Isabella Trinchero

The time has arrived: The much-awaited annual Fort Collins Music Experiment, most commonly known as FoCoMX, is almost here. For some, the two-day festival is faced head on, embracing the chaos and all that comes with. But for others, an event featuring more than 35 stages and 400 musical talents needs to be met with a little bit more guidance.

FoCoMX kicks off April 18. Events begin at 3 p.m. and run until around 2 a.m., and then the fun starts right where it left off April 19. Saturday’s events will run from 11 a.m. to — once more — just around 2 a.m.

So from one Type A personality to another, here is your Hail Mary of guidance as you plan for what is looking to be a promising, amazing two days in Old Town Fort Collins.

Wolverine Farm Publick House

Wolverine Farm Publick House, located just outside of Fort Collins Old Town on the northeast side, is the perfect start to a long and fun day. The venue is both inside out, with a classic coffee shop menu as well as local brews for those ready to ease in. The musical talents showcased — Lois and the Lantern, Lefevre, Schleicher and Clarendon and Dominique Christina — match that same tune, giving the audience an experience chock-full of R&B, singer-songwriter and, of course, some bluegrass and folk performances. If you’re looking to enjoy some music while drinking a beer with friends, Wolverine Farm will meet that pace.

The Coast

The Coast is for those who want to be close to both the audience and the band. While The Coast is one of the more intimate venues on this list, it makes for excellent shows. Playing to the more alive-and-ready-to-mosh audience, I recommend ending your Friday at The Coast, with local bands like Los Toms, Velvet Daydream and The Crooked Rugs playing psychedelic rock and  DRUMNASS at 12:45 a.m., ending the night with an electronic dance music set for those not quite ready to call it a night.

Avogadro’s Number

While often overlooked unless you’re a local, Avogadro’s Number is not a spot to dismiss. If you find yourself needing some food and a drink mid-way through either day, Avogadro’s brings the jam to jam bands, no matter the genre. A Brother’s Fountain, West Side Joe & The Men of Soul, Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band and Angie Stevens & the Beautiful Wreck will all be performing.

New Belgium Brewing Company

Family friendly and a good time no matter your age, New Belgium Brewing Company will feature a wide variety of genres to what is traditionally a folk and bluegrass venue. New Belgium will be hosting JuiceBox, a funk music band, Kaitlyn Williams, who will showcase pop, The Holler! with a blues rock performance and so many more.

Washington’s

Washington’s is my biggest recommendation for anyone that is 21 or older and wants to have a full-on concert experience. Washington’s is one of the oldest venues in Fort Collins, and this year has an amazing lineup. Some shows to not miss are happening Friday, with Hand Turkey, Horse Bitch and  Ritmo Cascabel, and Saturday, with DubSkin, Flobots and Jesus Christ Taxi Driver.

Aggie Theatre 

The Aggie Theatre is never overlooked but for good reason, as it is very well known and provides a great time for everyone in attendance. Similar to Washington’s in atmosphere and experience, the Aggie has a great lineup and welcomes all ages. Local musicians who are no stranger to FoCoMX regulars, Elka, Ash Redhorse & The Midnight Suns and Bitchflower are not acts to miss.

No matter where you end up, you’ll meet new people, have an amazing time and be exposed to a new band or genre that you never thought you’d enjoy, and at its core, that is what FoCoMX is all about.

For live updates and content the whole weekend, follow The Collegian on Instagram.

Reach Ruby Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

