Horoscopes March 24-30

Welcome back, stars! I hope you’re nice and rested because the planets are cutting us no breaks this week.

First of all, we are now in Aries season. Saturday hosts the partial solar eclipse in Aries as well as a new moon in the same sign. This is no ordinary fresh start like the next page or a chapter; it’s a whole new book. Despite the retrogrades, the planets are putting some extra pep in your step and sending luck your way. Speaking of retrogrades, both Venus and Mercury will be retrograding into boundary-challenged Pisces this week. Everything is hazy, so don’t take anything anyone says — positive or negative — at face value. Your rose-colored glasses could be your worst enemy.

No matter how much you want situations to work out, you can’t force them now. One thing Pisces understands is that “what’s meant to be will be.” Finally, Neptune leaves its home sign of Pisces for the first time since 2011, giving us a glimpse of its transit in Aries from January 2026 until March 2039. This is a huge deal. Neptune last trekked through Aries from 1861 to 1875, a period known for mass industrialization and the U.S. Civil War. Change is in the wind, so embrace the unexpected this week and avoid taking on too much to save yourself the cosmic headache.

Love,

A very excited Pisces sun



Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Happy solar return, Aries! If you still have one foot in the door, I invite you to step fully into the present and face the future this week. What happened doesn’t impact where you’re going, so lay it down, forgive who you need to, forget what you want to and start focusing on the results you dream of.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Healing isn’t always pretty, but that doesn’t mean it’s meant to be done alone. Whatever you’re healing from, it’s time to bring it to your trusted confidants. There’s nothing you wouldn’t do for your friends, communities and chosen families, so let them return the favor. The well of human wisdom runs deep, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Sometimes a fresh, new start first begins with an unwilling goodbye. If you’re chasing a dream that no longer fits and you just can’t make it work, take this week to release it with grace. Good things are coming to replace it, Gemini. I promise!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You have outgrown your shell, and it’s time to let something go. There are major shifts happening in your career that may distract you from having to rip off the Band-Aid, but you first need to drop your beliefs around what’s possible for you; anything is possible, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Trust requires vulnerability — gross, right? But real growth comes from taking leaps of faith. Your beliefs are expanding, and your comfort zone is shrinking. Fear and uncertainty aren’t signs to retreat; they’re proof you’re evolving. Say yes to something bigger, even if it scares you. Confidence comes during action, Leo, not before it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Sometimes when you need something done right, you’ve got to do it yourself. You, however, need to stop doing everything by yourself. Surrender isn’t a weakness, it’s wisdom. Give yourself and others more compassion and gentleness this week. Trust and surrender will be your greatest teachers, Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

How are you holding up? With Venus retrograde in your opposing sign, you may feel off, ugly or down on yourself. But this eclipse is sparking a major reset in your romantic, social and professional relationships. Take time to honor yourself, flaws and all. You bring value to every partnership, even when you can’t see it yourself, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You know better than most that not everything is meant to be public, but you still need to express one way or another. Your daily routines need a refresh, so consider building habits that allow you to break out construction paper and Elmer’s glue. When was the last time you journaled, painted, crocheted or played your instrument just for fun, Scorpio?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Stress can creep in unnoticed, like when you’re writing an essay for hours before realizing your shoulders are up by your ears. If the vibe is off, consider you might be the energy vampire. Take this week to reconnect with your sense of joy, play, laughter and movement. Life actually is fun and games, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Showing emotion and knowing the right thing to say is hard and awkward at times — I totally get it. But this is a gentle reminder that love doesn’t always have to be tough. Speak to yourself and others with compassion this week; everyone’s trying their best. Show up gently, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Trust that your ideas are valuable. The eclipse is refreshing the way you communicate, so take it as an invitation to speak boldly. Whether you’re demanding a raise or sparking a deep conversation, now is not the time to back down. What you want is within reach. You just have to claim it, Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You’ve been through it: love, friendships, career struggles. But this week marks a turning point. You’ve done the work, learned the lessons and built the confidence. Now you get to reap your rewards. Over the coming years, your friendships and finances will expand on the solid foundation you’ve laid. Stay up, Pisces. It’s your time.

