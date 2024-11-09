Horoscopes Dec. 2-8

Welcome back to campus, stars. It’s dead week, finals are coming up and the cosmos are more than active right now. This week, Venus is entering Aquarius, Mars goes retrograde in Leo, Neptune finally stations direct in Pisces and, of course, Mercury is in retrograde.

Confusion, miscommunications, setbacks and harsh awakenings might find you this week, but everything will pan out just fine by next week. Until then, be easy on yourself and others if things feel a little all over the place.

Love,

A Pisces sun

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You might feel like you’re running in place, and anything you say or do just makes the situation even more confusing. This week is better for examining your goals rather than accomplishing them. Keep frustrations from clouding your judgement, Aries.

Aries survival guide: Stay positive, choose your words carefully, don’t give up and be with your besties.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You’re stepping into your power within your social circles but not without stepping on a few toes. Balancing boundaries with compassion will bring meaningful connections to your social circle and work life. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone, Taurus.

Taurus survival guide: Speak up for what you believe in and demand respect but do so kindly.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

A fog will lift, revealing truths you’ve avoided. Use this clarity to rebuild your foundation, especially in friendships and relationships. Slow your roll when overthinking creeps in, Gemini.

Gemini survival guide: Breathe, take accountability, trust your inner guide and learn from mistakes.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This week’s dreamy vibe is tempting you to retreat into your home, but responsibilities call. New opportunities for connection can blossom when you show up authentically, but be sure to avoid conflicts by grounding yourself in what truly matters, Cancer.

Cancer survival guide: Prioritize self-care, take small steps toward responsibilities and lean on close ones for emotional support.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

With Mars stationing retrograde in your sign, the stars may test your patience and ego. Use this time to reflect rather than react, and take advantage of creative outlets. Meaningful conversations can soothe your fiery frustrations, Leo.

Leo survival guide: Stay calm, stay humble, don’t try to do too much and lean on loved ones to get you through.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Unexpected joy may arrive in the form of small, meaningful connections. Miscommunications can be frustrating, but approaching others with compassion is key. Trust that your quiet diligence will pay off, Virgo.

Virgo survival guide: Focus on details, be patient with others and savor little moments of happiness.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Balancing generosity with self-care is your challenge this week. You might push your feelings aside to keep the peace, but showing up authentically could lead to deepening romantic or platonic relationships. Stay open, Libra.

Libra survival guide: Set boundaries, share your feelings honestly and take time to recharge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Right now you find yourself thinking about the bigger picture. Setbacks are arising in your home life, work life and school work, leaving you wondering if you’re on the right track at all. Focus on long-term transformation rather than quick wins, Scorpio.

Scorpio survival guide: Reflect on your goals, be patient with progress and trust the process.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your season highlights big ideas, perspective changes and even travel; however, retrograde energy is demanding practicality. Celebrate your wins since your last solar return, but allow yourself to admit defeats as well. Who do you want to be this year, Sagittarius?

Sagittarius survival guide: Reflect on personal growth, set realistic goals and don’t be afraid to let go of what no longer serves you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

As Venus leaves your sign, focus on nurturing your inner glow. Communication challenges may arise midweek in your workplace or dealings with others, so lean into kindness to smooth out any interpersonal wrinkles. Work your charm, Capricorn.

Capricorn survival guide: Keep your cool, approach problems with empathy and find joy in small victories.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

As Venus enters your sign this week, now is the time to retreat from the world and love yourself radically. Communication and interpersonal missteps can feel magnified, but don’t let it discourage you. Embrace your uniqueness, Aquarius.

Aquarius survival guide: Stay inside, don’t sweat the small stuff, take care of yourself and save tough conversations for next week.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

With Neptune turning direct, you feel like you’re snapping out of a dream and coming back to yourself. If you notice your confidence has wavered over the last few months, allow yourself to remember who you are. You can do it, Pisces.

Pisces survival guide: Step into your power, get back to work and don’t take no for an answer.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.