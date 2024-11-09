Surfside 7: Fort Collins’ vibrant hub where live music thrives

Nestled in the heart of Fort Collins, Surfside 7 has become a beloved institution for local music lovers and touring acts alike. Known for its laid-back vibe, eclectic lineup and intimate setting, the venue has established itself as a cornerstone of the city’s thriving music scene.

Whether you’re a fan of indie rock, blues or electronic beats, Surfside 7 provides a stage for a wide array of musical genres and is a go-to destination for those seeking an authentic live music experience.

Since opening in 1999, Surfside 7 has created a unique space where emerging artists and seasoned bands can showcase their talents. The venue occupies a modest yet inviting building, with its dim lighting, vintage surf decor and dive bar feel. Surfside 7 strikes the perfect balance between a dive bar and a concert hall; it’s a space where music takes center stage without unnecessary frills.

“You can come as you are, and you can talk to the bands after or before and buy them a drink and sit with them,” said Lauren Martinsen, a bartender at Surfside 7. “It’s so personable in a way that I really love and respect. The stage is 2-inches tall, so it’s like you feel like you’re right there with them.”

Surfside 7’s reputation has grown steadily over the years, thanks to its commitment to hosting diverse acts and fostering a welcoming, community-driven atmosphere. While it’s one of the smaller venues in Fort Collins, its charm lies in its intimate setting, where music enthusiasts can experience performances up close and personal. There’s a certain magic in the energy that reverberates off the room’s walls when a band plays, and the crowd — ranging from college students to long-time locals — feeds off it.

One of the key features that sets Surfside 7 apart is its diverse musical programming. The venue’s calendar regularly features a mix of local talent and national acts across genres. From rock to folk and electronic to metal, the venue’s lineup reflects Fort Collins’ eclectic tastes and the variety of artists eager to perform in the city.

With its compact size, Surfside 7 offers an up-close concert experience in which attendees can often engage directly with the artists between songs, creating a sense of intimacy that larger venues simply can’t replicate.

Surfside 7 enables bands to thrive and show off their genre and music to the audience. Bands like DaiKaiju, a popular rock band from Huntsville, Alabama, create these communities and keep Surfside 7 true to its roots.

“DaiKaiju comes here every couple of years; the people that know are, like, on it,” Martinsen said. “I mean, they’re crazy. They light stuff on fire outside, and they are just crazy with it. They’re out in the crowd, passing around their instruments to people and letting them play. And it sounds horrible for five minutes because no one knows what they’re doing. It’s great. It’s awesome.”

Surfside 7 also carved out a niche for hosting events that blend music with other art forms. Events like “Surfside Sessions” spotlight regional talent and give emerging musicians the chance to perform in front of new, enthusiastic crowds.

Additionally, the venue’s commitment to supporting local bands and DJs has made it a favorite spot for both artists and fans who form the backbone of Fort Collins’ tight-knit music community.

“There’s no dive bar in the entire country like this one,” said Chris Rae, who does sound and booking for Surfside 7.

The venue’s top-notch sound system is known for its size, ensuring the sound is crisp, clear and immersive, no matter the genre. Whether it’s a raucous punk show or a laid-back acoustic set, the quality of the audio consistently matches the caliber of the performers.

“I keep a spreadsheet of all the bands I’ve mixed for,” Rae said. “I’ve been doing sound for a very long time. I like to try and come up with new tricks to keep it unique and fun.”

Between the artists who grace the stage and the fans who pack the house, Surfside 7 remains a testament to the power of live music, bringing people together and keeping Fort Collins’ music scene alive and kicking.

