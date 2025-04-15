Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Francophone Africa Festival celebrates poetry, music, culture

Gigi Young, Digital and Social Director
April 17, 2025
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Two dance instructors lead the crowd April 12. These dancers brought the crowd up to follow along with them at the Francophone Africa Festival.

On April 12, Axis International Academy and Preschool in Fort Collins was filled with color, sound and energy as the local community gathered to celebrate francophone African culture.

The event featured everything from poetry and music to dance and conversation. More than just a cultural showcase, it was a reminder of how essential it is to uplift and honor voices and stories that are too often overlooked.

One of the most powerful moments of the evening came with the recitation of “Souffles (Breaths),” a poem by Senegalese writer Birago Diop. The piece explores the idea that people’s ancestors are never truly gone. Their bodies may return to the Earth, but their spirits remain alive in the wind, in fire, in water and even in our own breath. The poem invites readers to listen to the natural world because within it are the voices and energies of those who came before us. That message resonated deeply throughout the room; spiritual energy, memory and history are always present if we choose to listen.

Performers sit with their drums at the Francophone Africa Festival April 12. Drummers provided the music at the festival, which showcased culture, food and music. (The Collegian | Katelynn Ortega)

Maxi Krezy, a rapper, writer and activist, brought this piece to life with a powerful spoken word performance. His energy was magnetic, and his words emphasized unity and ancestral connection.

“We are all connected,” Krezy said. “Our souls are all connected.”

Krezy’s message reflected the same themes visited in “Souffles” — the idea that our ancestors live on through us and are present in the energy that surrounds us.

When the traditional drums began to play after his performance, the room instantly came alive. People rose from their seats, clapping, dancing and moving in sync with the beat.

Suddenly, everyone was part of something bigger. It wasn’t just a performance anymore; it was a celebration, a connection. Strangers were smiling at each other, hands were in the air and the rhythm pulled everyone in.

This idea of honoring history and lived experience was echoed in conversations throughout the night. Jo Carroll, a student studying French at CSU, shared how looking at the post-colonial francophone world helped them deepen their understanding of both language and legacy.

“Despite what’s happened through history, our ancestors have given us life,” Carroll said. “They still live within us. And while they may not be physically here, their influence is still tangible in our blood, in the land they lived on and in the land they passed down to us.”

Frédérique Grim, French professor and head of the CSU French Club, also emphasized the importance of recognizing the global diversity of the Francophone world.

“There are many more people outside of France and outside of Paris who speak French,” Grim said. “It’s important to give them and their countries honor, especially those who have suffered throughout history through French colonization.”

As the night came to a close, there was a sense that something lasting had been shared, not just performances or food, but real stories, real emotions and real connections.

The crowd at the Francophone Africa Festival dances on stage with the instructors April 12. The Francophone Africa Festival showcased dance, food and fashion. (The Collegian | Katelynn Ortega)

Events like this go beyond cultural appreciation; they remind us how much we still have to learn from one another. Sharing language and culture is one of the most meaningful ways humans can connect across borders, especially when it comes to countries and communities we don’t typically hear about in mainstream conversations.

Recognizing and celebrating these voices brings attention to histories, struggles and contributions that deserve to be seen and heard. In a world where so many voices are silenced or overlooked, creating space to listen, dance and speak together is powerful. It’s not just about honoring the past; it’s about shaping a more inclusive future, one breath, one story and one moment at a time. 

Reach Gigi Young at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributor
Gigi Young
Gigi Young, Digital & Social Director
As digital and social managing editor, Gigi Young’s goal is to improve the reach of The Rocky Mountain Collegian. Her belief that an informed public is a powerful public, combined with her goal of bettering the lives of her peers and the world at large, led her to this position. Born and raised in Chicago’s North Shore, Young came to Colorado curious to experience the Rocky Mountain lifestyle. She is a junior majoring in business administration with concentrations in marketing and international business and minoring in media production. Beyond her academic pursuits, Young is deeply passionate about driving positive change and making a meaningful impact on the world. This passion is reflected in her commitment to telling stories that inspire transformation. She means business. Ambitious to advance the values of The Collegian, Young is bringing to this role her diverse skill set and business acumen, which she developed by working as an independent marketing consultant and international marketing development intern. An avid traveler, her international experience lends her the savvy to engage diverse populations through her work. A fan of movies, music and coffee, Young can always be found at The Lyric or an Aggie Theatre show and is a regular at the Alley Cat Coffeehouse. She is excited to work with The Collegian to interact with, impact and empower the CSU and Fort Collins community.