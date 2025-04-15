Francophone Africa Festival celebrates poetry, music, culture

On April 12, Axis International Academy and Preschool in Fort Collins was filled with color, sound and energy as the local community gathered to celebrate francophone African culture.

The event featured everything from poetry and music to dance and conversation. More than just a cultural showcase, it was a reminder of how essential it is to uplift and honor voices and stories that are too often overlooked.

One of the most powerful moments of the evening came with the recitation of “Souffles (Breaths),” a poem by Senegalese writer Birago Diop. The piece explores the idea that people’s ancestors are never truly gone. Their bodies may return to the Earth, but their spirits remain alive in the wind, in fire, in water and even in our own breath. The poem invites readers to listen to the natural world because within it are the voices and energies of those who came before us. That message resonated deeply throughout the room; spiritual energy, memory and history are always present if we choose to listen.

Maxi Krezy, a rapper, writer and activist, brought this piece to life with a powerful spoken word performance. His energy was magnetic, and his words emphasized unity and ancestral connection.

“We are all connected,” Krezy said. “Our souls are all connected.”

Krezy’s message reflected the same themes visited in “Souffles” — the idea that our ancestors live on through us and are present in the energy that surrounds us.

When the traditional drums began to play after his performance, the room instantly came alive. People rose from their seats, clapping, dancing and moving in sync with the beat.

Suddenly, everyone was part of something bigger. It wasn’t just a performance anymore; it was a celebration, a connection. Strangers were smiling at each other, hands were in the air and the rhythm pulled everyone in.

This idea of honoring history and lived experience was echoed in conversations throughout the night. Jo Carroll, a student studying French at CSU, shared how looking at the post-colonial francophone world helped them deepen their understanding of both language and legacy.

“Despite what’s happened through history, our ancestors have given us life,” Carroll said. “They still live within us. And while they may not be physically here, their influence is still tangible in our blood, in the land they lived on and in the land they passed down to us.”

Frédérique Grim, French professor and head of the CSU French Club, also emphasized the importance of recognizing the global diversity of the Francophone world.

“There are many more people outside of France and outside of Paris who speak French,” Grim said. “It’s important to give them and their countries honor, especially those who have suffered throughout history through French colonization.”

As the night came to a close, there was a sense that something lasting had been shared, not just performances or food, but real stories, real emotions and real connections.

Events like this go beyond cultural appreciation; they remind us how much we still have to learn from one another. Sharing language and culture is one of the most meaningful ways humans can connect across borders, especially when it comes to countries and communities we don’t typically hear about in mainstream conversations.

Recognizing and celebrating these voices brings attention to histories, struggles and contributions that deserve to be seen and heard. In a world where so many voices are silenced or overlooked, creating space to listen, dance and speak together is powerful. It’s not just about honoring the past; it’s about shaping a more inclusive future, one breath, one story and one moment at a time.

