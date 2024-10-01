The Student News Site of Colorado State University

FoCo LGBTQIA+ comedy scene shines at New Belgium Brewery

Riley Paling, Staff Reporter
October 8, 2024
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Ken Bodsworth performing at the Colorado Queer Comedy Festival at the New Belgium Brewing Company Oct. 3. “Being a mom is the hardest job in the world”

The vibrant energy of Colorado’s queer comedy scene took center stage Thursday, Oct. 3, at New Belgium Brewery in Fort Collins. The venue hosted a night filled with laughter, community and smiles.

Thanks to Rocky Mountain Equality, Fort Collins had a very entertaining night. The Beers, Bikes & Bottoms event showcased a lineup of both local and out-of-town LGBTQIA+ comedians, each bringing their unique perspectives, experiences and humor to an enthusiastic audience.

The evening began with an opening from the hosts and the festival’s co-founder Ren Q. Dawe. Dawe is the primary organizer of the Colorado Queer Comedy Festival as well as a comedian. The atmosphere was alive, the crowd cheering and laughing along with each act, creating a supportive space for comedic expression.

“I feel so joyful after the event, and I think that all the comedy and all the people here just (contributes) to the queer community. It’s beautiful, and it’s here, and it’s fucking queer.” –Madelyn Hirschuber, event attendee

The comedians tackled topics ranging from personal anecdotes about love and identity to the trials of everyday life, all infused with a distinctive queer flair. 

“This kind of caters to a lot of different types of people that are here for a lot of different reasons, but the one reason that we’re all sharing is that we’re here to actually just be happy together, and it’s, like, the brand — it’s the point,” Dawe said.

Throughout the night, the brewery transformed into a lively stage, with colorful lights framing the performers and the smell of freshly brewed beer wafting through the air. Attendees were treated to a selection of New Belgium’s finest craft beers, including the Queer Beer, a special limited release brewed just for the event. The combination of quality comedy and delicious beer made for an unforgettable night.

“I like powerful comedians’ strong stage presence,” said Imani Denae, a queer comedian from Portland, Oregon. “I also look up to physical comedians because I like to do physical humor like Jim Carrey, Eddie Murphy and Raven-Symoné. You may not know what’s going on, but you will know what’s going on from their face.”

The event drew a diverse crowd and a packed room. The crowd varied from long-time Fort Collins residents to newcomers eager to engage with the local queer scene.

“I feel so joyful after the event, and I think that all the comedy and all the people here just (contributes) to the queer community,” said Madelyn Hirschuber, an attendee of the event. “It’s beautiful, and it’s here, and it’s fucking queer.”

The laughter echoed throughout the brewery from before the show started, creating a sense of community among strangers who quickly became friends. 

“It feels so great to be able to perform at a queer comedy festival, one, because you’re doing this in front of like-minded peers that are also LGBTQ,” Denae said. “It’s great to get to be within the same affinity with one another.” 

The success of Beers, Bikes & Bottoms was a step forward for a bigger and brighter future of LGBTQIA+ comedy in Fort Collins. Colorado Queer Comedy Festival has two more nights planned in Boulder, along with other events in the near future, aiming to build on the momentum and provide a regular platform for queer comedians.

“It’s literally like finally getting to speak, to talk to someone who speaks your native tongue,” Dawe said. “When you get a bunch of queer comics in the room, the energy is very light, and it’s so joyous and so funny because everybody is riffing off each other all the time.”

As the final act, the headliner, Roxey Grant, wrapped up the night as the audience erupted in applause, whistles and joyous cheering. It was clear that this was more than just a night of laughter — it was a celebration of identity, creativity and community.

Reach Riley Paling at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @rileypaling.

