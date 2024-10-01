Avogadro’s Number hosts bluegrass jam nights

The lively sound of bluegrass music fills Avogadro’s Number, each instrument coming together in a flourish, with every pluck and swipe of the bow across the strings.

Every week, the local restaurant and bar opens its doors to the chill, wholesome genre, bringing people from across the Fort Collins community to enjoy and appreciate it.

Each Wednesday night, Avogadro’s Number holds an open bluegrass jam, welcoming a variety of musicians into their circle to play together and enjoy each other’s company through music. As the night progresses, the jam only grows louder and more energetic, with multiple jam sessions happening at the same time.

The jam nights are not strictly structured; instead, they allow individuals to come in and out of the circle, playing alongside like-minded people regardless of their experience.

Chad Tarkinson has attended these jam nights since a little after the COVID-19 pandemic and plays the guitar. He really enjoys the community aspect of bluegrass music, which encourages musicians to play what feels right in the moment.

Tarkinson said instrumental, acoustic music and fiddle tunes primarily encompass the core of the bluegrass genre, especially instruments such as the guitar, banjo, fiddle, bass and mandolin. From rapid tempos to musical improvisation, this style has become very popular, particularly in Colorado.

“It’s just fun to get to hang out with like-minded people I know and have this welcoming community,” Tarkinson said. “On a given night, there could be four or five different jams going on in this place. … We’re not really performing for anyone but ourselves.”

Justin Hollis, a fellow guitar player, has been involved in Avogadro’s open jam nights since 2022 and said it was one of his first exposures to the genre. With the individuals who come and go, Hollis has found genuine connections with the tight-knit group that comes every week.

Hollis said he finds that Avogadro’s Number lends to the chill vibe of bluegrass music, allowing groups to encourage each other to learn new songs and share various skills. Because these jam nights have been going on for nearly 30 years, Hollis said he believes the restaurant has created a solid foundation for bluegrass’ identity.

“Music makes us feel a certain way when we connect with those songs,” Hollis said. “I think people who listen to any genre of music or a band end up coming together because everybody relates on that emotional level.”

Jo Buckley is Hollis’ partner and works for the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment. She loves getting to come watch the members play whenever she can, making genuine connections in the process. Buckley said she sees Avogadro’s as a hub that is intentional in how they build community, presenting a diverse range of interests.

“It’s a music space where all of this practice, dedication and talent can shine through,” Buckley said. “By listening in to every type of person, you get to know their playing style, their interest or the way they like to represent it.”

Hollis deems bluegrass music to be a fairly inclusive environment, particularly with those who are not well versed in bluegrass music. Hollis started as someone who knew only a few songs in the bluegrass genre. By continuing to attend every week, that list has only grown.

Buckley said she finds bluegrass music in queer spaces and spaces with people of color. She appreciates how Avogadro’s implements these diverse spaces, bringing all identities together. She hopes that as more of the Fort Collins community learn about bluegrass music, they will begin to understand and listen to its sense of identity.

“The fact that a lot of people can see themselves in bluegrass is really cool,” Buckley said. “Bluegrass just seems to take all of us, like a big choir. … It is pretty representative of (the identities) of Fort Collins in a lot of ways. I hope it continues to grow and be that way.”

