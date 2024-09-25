Horoscopes Sept. 23-29

Welcome to Libra season, stars! We’re still in an eclipse cycle, but the energy until Oct. 22 is peaceful, diplomatic and beautiful, just like all the wonderful Libras in our lives. This week is a positive moment to get your bearings on where you are in life and how you can level up.

With Venus now in Scorpio, expect to feel a little pickier than usual. Trust your gut feelings, and tip the scales toward what lights you up. Now is the time to identify what you have no interest in and have a rush of revelations about what you want in your future. As Mercury trines Uranus early this week, you’re probably being met with an influx of ideas and options and 101 ways to go about them. Don’t be afraid to run it by others to clarify what’s worth pursuing.

Love,

A Pisces Sun, Aries Moon, Taurus Rising

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You like to dive into your goals head first, roll up your sleeves and put in the work yourself. Sweet talk and negotiation might not be your style, but this week, you are well spoken and can express yourself easily to loved ones. Now is the time to discuss strategy with those close to you. You have the natural charm to spin any story into gold, Aries.

Aries survival guide: Speak your truth, network with pride, text that person you’ve been avoiding and focus on nourishing your closest relationships.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You have a to-do list a mile long, social obligations left and right and the energy to do it all, so what’s the issue? If relationship or interpersonal issues are distracting you this week, drop the stubbornness, and text them first. Having one sticky conversation can clear up more mental space than you’d think, Taurus.

Taurus survival guide: Organize your week, say what needs to be said, get back on the daily grind, multitask like it’s a sport and schedule quality time with a loved one.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You are filled with amazing ideas — so many that you might forget others have them, too. Check in with your besties this week to see if they can assist with a breakthrough on any recent issues you’re having. An insightful conversation might give you the clarity you’ve been needing. If not, give yourself permission to step away and enjoy time with your tribe. You’d be surprised how inspiration finds you when you’re not seeking it out, Gemini.

Gemini survival guide: Try a new hobby, start a creative project, spill the beans, plan a spontaneous hangout with friends and write down your ideas before they disappear.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Finally, it’s not about growth or struggle for you this week. Instead, take this time to spruce up your home and nurture your closest relationships — you’re allowed to be your most homebody, crybaby, corny self as you recharge your emotional battery. Move toward whatever feels good and natural, Cancer.

Cancer survival guide: Decorate for fall, have a heart-to-heart, bake a fall dessert, stay in bed all day, surprise your friends, break out the waterproof mascara and be yourself.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):



Things have returned to how they should be — for now, at least — and you are the center of attention this week in the best way possible. You’re in your element with a packed social calendar, communicative skills on point and feeling self-assured in your goals. Bask in the extra attention, but don’t forget to recharge, Leo.

Leo survival guide: RSVP “yes,” confide in those closest to you, be bold, start a new fall fashion trend and show up with a gift for the host.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):



And just like that, your season is over. But don’t fret. It’s time to do what you do best and get picky. This week encourages you to slow down and reflect on what really matters to you, especially around your material world. Whether you’re dissecting your relationships, finances or just organizing your space, really get into the weeds about what your things mean to you, Virgo.

Virgo survival guide: Go on a cleaning spree, create a budget, decorate your place for fall, cut out things that don’t bring you joy and treat yourself to something practical and meaningful.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):



Welcome to your season. It’s time to accessorize boldly. Refuse to choose. Advocate for justice — and better lighting. Confidence is yours to claim this week. People-pleasing is out, and being unapologetically yourself is in. Your natural charm will have everyone rooting for you, so lean into it and trust your instincts when it comes to relationships. The world is your oyster, Libra.

Libra survival guide: Post thirst traps to your story, indulge in something luxurious, demand to be treated how you deserve, take up space and attention and reflect on how you want to show up for yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):



It’s time to edit both your flirty texts and your magnum opus. Venus in your sign this week makes everything feel magnetic, and you’re attracting what you deserve. It’s time to soak in the love and recognition for your personal and professional efforts over the last few months. Trust your instincts when it comes to deepening relationships or letting go of what no longer serves Scorpio.

Scorpio survival guide: Enjoy a cozy date night, set intentions for personal growth, submit your big project, journal about your goals, accept the compliment and follow your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):



You’re in a prime position to upgrade your connections this week. Whether it’s a group project or working with friends, you’re bound to make a killer impression. The people who enter your life right now bring blessings for your most ambitious goals. You’re also finding ways to balance your adventurous spirit with practical concerns, making this a great time to reevaluate the direction you’re headed. Just make sure to take breaks to reflect and recharge, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius survival guide: Map out your next big goal, network when you can, plan graduation, show up to the party you were invited to and trust yourself when you have a feeling to follow up with someone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):



All the signs get stereotyped: Geminis are gossips, Virgos are know-it-alls, Aries have anger issues — OK, that one might be true — and you’re branded as the workaholic. It’s not fair to put you into that box, but you know nobody can work like you. This week is your time to shine. Don’t be afraid to revel in your skills and command the room, Capricorn.

Capricorn survival guide: Get coffee with a mentor, set up a CD account, celebrate your wins, pencil in a self-care day, check things off your to-do list and do what you do best.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):



For a sign that is all about reinvention and thinking outside of the box, you’ve sure settled into your same old routine. Sure, doing the same old same old and thinking you know all there is to know are comfortable, but this week is about expanding your horizons. If you’re itching for novelty, follow what sparks your curiosity and shake up your routines. Revolutionize, Aquarius.

Aquarius survival guide: Start course planning for the spring, visit a museum or new restaurant, engage in a deep conversation, learn about those around you and start journaling.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):



Although you’re physically here with us, you’re not really on the same plane, are you? As boundless as water with a head in the clouds, you don’t like to dwell on reality. However, it’s time to bring your attention to the very real relationships and money matters that rule our lives this week. Just because the currency is a little too concrete for you doesn’t mean you can go without it, Pisces.

Pisces survival guide: Journal your financial goals, plan a cozy fall date, take a nature walk and focus on grounding your emotions.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.