‘The Bear’ season 3 leaves viewers hungry for more

Christian Arndt, Life and Culture Editor
August 20, 2024
Collegian | Madelyn Hendricks

“Every second counts” is the mantra of the most recent season of the critically acclaimed dramedy “The Bear.” However, the season leaves more to be desired after delaying prominent plot points.

Season three picks up right where season two left off with Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) managing to escape the walk-in cooler he was trapped in at the end of season two.

What follows is Carmy becoming infatuated with perfection and going to great lengths to receive accolades for both his cooking and the restaurant he renovated and inherited from his late brother, Michael “Mikey” Berzatto (Jon Bernthal), even giving up his addiction to cigarettes.

Because Carmy’s desire for perfection is on full display, the other workers, especially the front-of-house staff, become resentful of Carmy and his unrealistic expectations.

Carmy’s character is as obsessive, irritable and motivated as ever in this season and is made even more impactful with White’s phenomenal acting.

The focus has noticeably altered from the previous two seasons, with the primary subject in question being the restaurant.

The plot, unfortunately, comes across as half-baked and occasionally vacant. The first season focused on the struggle of maintaining a failing restaurant and dealing with deep familial trauma; the second season focused on renovating the restaurant and looking to succeed in the world of culinary arts; and the third season is all over the place, with the restaurant no longer being the forefront of the series.

Although it may seem minor and largely unimportant that the restaurant isn’t the primary focus this season, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The restaurant is a character in itself, primarily serving as the personification of Mikey and the lasting impact he left on each worker. Given the lack of development surrounding the restaurant, it feels as though there is a hole left in this season.

There is also a lack of progression in other parts of the story, the most notable being Carmy repairing his shattered relationships from the previous season finale, which is only mentioned occasionally through dialogue between other characters. Another frustrating aspect is a large and exciting opportunity for Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), which is left unresolved the entire season.

It is to be expected that viewers are looking forward to these topics being resolved in this season, but episode after episode goes by and these issues are left on the back burner.

Although it is disappointing to see a lack of a continuing plot with the restaurant, season three makes up for this in plenty of other ways, such as characters receiving more development.

Many themes not involving food at all are explored in this season, done beautifully and effortlessly. This is unsurprising considering the show’s award-winning previous seasons.

In the episode “Napkins,” we see the origins of developing chef Tina Marrero (Liza Colón-Zayas) and how she began working at the restaurant. The episode is emotional and poignant, serving as an incredible vehicle to further develop Marrero’s character. The viewer is also treated to a heartwarming scene between Marrero and Mikey that was nothing short of moving.

Another episode, “Ice Chips,” hits the mark and leaves a lasting impact with the viewer. The episode features Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto (Abby Elliott) in a moment of healing and catharsis. It explores deep generational trauma, unhealed mental wounds, hopelessness and familial development. The episode largely stays within the same setting of a single room, but the dialogue and acting leave a profound impact on the viewer and will remain a highlight of not only the season but the series as a whole.

The depth in which these actors portray their scenes and deliver their lines will undoubtedly leave viewers speechless while watching.

Other characters, such as Marcus Brooks (Lionel Boyce), also underwent character development by showing his journey of dealing with a tragic loss in the last season. Marcus is quickly coming into his own as a chef, which is exciting to see.

Doubling down on the cinematography this season, “The Bear” focused on unconventional storytelling through the use of flashbacks and artistic portrayals of raw emotion.

Although it may confuse viewers trying to keep up with an episode’s progression, the editing and cinematography are easily the highlight of this season. From season one to now, “The Bear” is easily one of the most visually appealing shows on air. The beautiful graphics, camera angles and transitions keep the show fresh and exciting.

The writing is sharp as ever and has been since the first episode of the series. Each piece of dialogue flows effortlessly and brings these characters to life. It’s as if you are right there being berated by Carmy in the kitchen for preparing a slightly undercooked pan-seared fish entree while Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) gives you an overwhelmed expression from the front of house.

Overall, as to be expected, the season is fantastic. There were instances when some storylines could be tightened up, but ultimately, this season served more as a transition from the second season into the fourth while providing more development to the characters in between.

This season set up the next to be a massive home run so long as the aforementioned topics are resolved with haste and the restaurant becomes the center of the show once more.

Reach Christian Arndt at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

