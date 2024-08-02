Horoscopes: August 12-18

Feel that? That’s reality hitting. Sunday marks the end of brat summer as the fall semester begins Monday the 19th. But don’t fret, stars, we’re here to get you through it. The planets have concocted the perfect storm of excitement, inspiration and stress with Mercury retrograding its way back into the sign of Leo. Mars and Jupiter will be in conjunction in Gemini midweek. Tensions are high, but this is your cosmic reminder to pick your battles wisely this week.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You know how to work hard and play harder. The planets are passing through your houses of work, health, routines and pleasure, asking you to reassess your work/life balance. Putting off homework to doomscroll and then pulling an all-nighter to finish your work isn’t going to cut it this semester. How you spend your days is how you spend your life, Aries.

Aries’s survival guide: Fix your sleep schedule, plan time with your favorite people and make room in your semester for self-care.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

The sun is illuminating your home and family this week, bringing an urge to nest. Whether you’re just down the street or 1,000 miles from home, Fort Collins is becoming your headquarters until December. Now is the time to resolve that issue with you know who, make your space as cozy as possible and nurture your soul. You deserve a relaxed life, Taurus.

Taurus’s survival guide: Wander the home decor section of Target, make comfort food, work it out on the remix and show your new home some love — just do you.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

This week, you’re all about expressing yourself. The sun in your communication sector has you feeling curious and expressive, but your ruling planet Mercury in retrograde could cause interpersonal issues. Some texts are best left as drafts, Gemini. Use your inventive spirit elsewhere.

Gemini’s survival guide: Journal it out, use your inside voice, deep dive into a project you’re working on and delete the paragraph you drafted in your notes app.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

It’s a great week to revisit your money matters. Mercury retrograde is urging you to be more financially responsible, but don’t panic! Jupiter and Mars are revving up your intuition right now, you don’t need to become the resident finance bro to be successful. Trust your gut, Cancer.

Cancer’s survival guide: Track your spending, make a budget and stick to it, be wary of lending money and take practical steps toward financial stability.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Is it hot in here, or is that just you? Venus is adding a touch of sweetness to your material resources, Jupiter and Mars are boosting your social circles and the sun in your sign has you glowing from within. Later in the week you might feel inspired to take on whatever project you’re working on, and you’d be wise to make the most of it. The world is your oyster, Leo.

Leo’s survival guide: Be unapologetically you, grab brunch with your besties, wear your best outfit to Lucky Joe’s Sidewalk Saloon and make moves toward your dream life.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Releasing control isn’t really your forte, but this is a time of ultimate surrender for you. The sun is illuminating your spirituality and old wounds along with it. You have the opportunity to see yourself more clearly right now and explore new spiritual practices. Dealing with your pain is an act of self love, Virgo.

Virgo’s survival guide: Meditate, explore Nature’s Own in Old Town, pay a witch on TikTok to tell your fortune, but most of all, take care of your mental health.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Say it with me now: “Not my circus, not my monkeys.” With the sun highlighting your social circles, drama is on the rise. Usually your desire for peace gives you the courage to mediate, but courage and stupidity are interchangeable right now. Mercury retrograde might be blocking the big picture, so don’t be afraid to turn on Do Not Disturb and save the sticky conversations for later. Rest and reflect, dearest Libra.

Libra’s survival guide: Take time for self-care, stay in your lane, blast your good vibes playlist and reflect on how you want to show up in your relationships.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

While everyone around you is complaining about classes starting again, you’re ready to lock in. The planets are bringing focus to your professional goals and giving you the extra luck you need to make progress. You want to be the person in charge, read every book, check everything off your to-do list and more, but remember, Mercury might bring setbacks. Rome wasn’t built in a day, Scorpio. You have time.

Scorpio survival guide: Go after that job you’ve been secretly wanting, ask for that pay raise, stay disciplined, celebrate your progress so far and all that will come.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Nobody wants to admit it, but we all know you are the wise owl of the zodiac. You’re on top of your game lately, giving great advice, excited for adventure, ready to complete goals and preparing to crush this semester. However, Mercury retrograde might have you spinning your wheels. Don’t sweat it, take time to be adaptable and control what you can. Luck is on your side, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius survival guide: Stay flexible, let yourself wander, take baby steps toward your goals and prepare for setbacks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Over the summer, the planets have been pushing you to make meaningful life changes for the better. Now is the perfect time to reflect on what’s working, and what’s not. Self-awareness isn’t just holding yourself accountable for the negative, it’s about recognizing your talents and beauty as well. Don’t bring old issues into the new semester, Capricorn, great things await.

Capricorn survival guide: Embrace change, be your own hype man, transform daily routines and stop avoiding.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

You’re no stranger to “it’s not you, it’s me,” but in this case, it’s probably you. The planets have been drudging through your social circles, romantic conquests and reputation as of late and asking you to reassess your role within them. I hate to be the one to tell you that your crush can’t read your mind, but you had to hear it from someone, Aquarius.

Aquarius survival guide: Communication is key, reconnect with friends, text them first and stay humble through any retrograde chaos.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

We all feel like dissociating right now, but you’re going to have to get your head out of the clouds and join us sooner or later. The spotlight has been on your well-being routines lately and Mercury retrograde is asking you to pinpoint how you can live a healthier life and the obstacles that keep you from it. Consider this your note of encouragement, Pisces, start now.

Pisces survival guide: Clarify your goals and what you’re doing to achieve them, be present and, seriously, take a tolerance break.

