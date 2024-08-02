Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
The smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near U.S. Highway 34 in Larimer County Tuesday, July 30. More than 200 emergency personell have responded to the fire since it was first reported monday morning and residents in the areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Update: Alexander Mountain Fire reaches 91% containment, recovery efforts underway

An orange illustration with two slices of pepperoni pizza next to the words, FoCo Eats.
5 new restaurants in Fort Collins worth trying this fall

A road island with protruding crosswalks surrounded by yellow flowers on a teal background painted on the asphalt.
FC Moves, local artist prepare to brighten FoCo with asphalt mural installation

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
What EA Sports College Football 25 Got Right and Wrong About Colorado Players
What EA Sports College Football 25 Got Right and Wrong About Colorado Players
August 2, 2024

EA Sports College Football 25 has sparked conversations among fans and players alike, especially regarding the Colorado Buffaloes. With an impressive...

Innovative Startups to Watch in the Tech Industry
July 19, 2024
5 Strategies for Landing Your Dream Job After Graduation
July 11, 2024
A Look at Some of the Best NBA Players from Colorado
July 10, 2024

Horoscopes: August 12-18

Sophia Masia, Staff Reporter
August 12, 2024
A+graphic+of+a+ram+with+the+phases+of+the+moon+around+its+head+to+the+left+of+the+words%2C+Horoscopes+by+The+Collegian%2C+on+a+blue+background+of+little+constellations.
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Feel that? That’s reality hitting. Sunday marks the end of brat summer as the fall semester begins Monday the 19th. But don’t fret, stars, we’re here to get you through it. The planets have concocted the perfect storm of excitement, inspiration and stress with Mercury retrograding its way back into the sign of Leo. Mars and Jupiter will be in conjunction in Gemini midweek. Tensions are high, but this is your cosmic reminder to pick your battles wisely this week.

Love,

Ad

A Pisces Sun, Aries Moon, Taurus Rising

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You know how to work hard and play harder. The planets are passing through your houses of work, health, routines and pleasure, asking you to reassess your work/life balance. Putting off homework to doomscroll and then pulling an all-nighter to finish your work isn’t going to cut it this semester. How you spend your days is how you spend your life, Aries. 

Aries’s survival guide: Fix your sleep schedule, plan time with your favorite people and make room in your semester for self-care.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

The sun is illuminating your home and family this week, bringing an urge to nest. Whether you’re just down the street or 1,000 miles from home, Fort Collins is becoming your headquarters until December. Now is the time to resolve that issue with you know who, make your space as cozy as possible and nurture your soul. You deserve a relaxed life, Taurus.

Taurus’s survival guide: Wander the home decor section of Target, make comfort food, work it out on the remix and show your new home some love — just do you.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

This week, you’re all about expressing yourself. The sun in your communication sector has you feeling curious and expressive, but your ruling planet Mercury in retrograde could cause interpersonal issues. Some texts are best left as drafts, Gemini. Use your inventive spirit elsewhere.

Gemini’s survival guide: Journal it out, use your inside voice, deep dive into a project you’re working on and delete the paragraph you drafted in your notes app.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

It’s a great week to revisit your money matters. Mercury retrograde is urging you to be more financially responsible, but don’t panic! Jupiter and Mars are revving up your intuition right now, you don’t need to become the resident finance bro to be successful. Trust your gut, Cancer.

Cancer’s survival guide: Track your spending, make a budget and stick to it, be wary of lending money and take practical steps toward financial stability.

Ad

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Is it hot in here, or is that just you? Venus is adding a touch of sweetness to your material resources, Jupiter and Mars are boosting your social circles and the sun in your sign has you glowing from within. Later in the week you might feel inspired to take on whatever project you’re working on, and you’d be wise to make the most of it. The world is your oyster, Leo.

Leo’s survival guide: Be unapologetically you, grab brunch with your besties, wear your best outfit to Lucky Joe’s Sidewalk Saloon and make moves toward your dream life.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Releasing control isn’t really your forte, but this is a time of ultimate surrender for you. The sun is illuminating your spirituality and old wounds along with it. You have the opportunity to see yourself more clearly right now and explore new spiritual practices.  Dealing with your pain is an act of self love, Virgo.

Virgo’s survival guide: Meditate, explore Nature’s Own in Old Town, pay a witch on TikTok to tell your fortune, but most of all, take care of your mental health.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Say it with me now: “Not my circus, not my monkeys.” With the sun highlighting your social circles, drama is on the rise. Usually your desire for peace gives you the courage to mediate, but courage and stupidity are interchangeable right now. Mercury retrograde might be blocking the big picture, so don’t be afraid to turn on Do Not Disturb and save the sticky conversations for later. Rest and reflect, dearest Libra.

Libra’s survival guide: Take time for self-care, stay in your lane, blast your good vibes playlist and reflect on how you want to show up in your relationships.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

While everyone around you is complaining about classes starting again, you’re ready to lock in. The planets are bringing focus to your professional goals and giving you the extra luck you need to make progress. You want to be the person in charge, read every book, check everything off your to-do list and more, but remember, Mercury might bring setbacks. Rome wasn’t built in a day, Scorpio. You have time.

Scorpio survival guide: Go after that job you’ve been secretly wanting, ask for that pay raise, stay disciplined, celebrate your progress so far and all that will come.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Nobody wants to admit it, but we all know you are the wise owl of the zodiac. You’re on top of your game lately, giving great advice, excited for adventure, ready to complete goals and preparing to crush this semester. However, Mercury retrograde might have you spinning your wheels. Don’t sweat it, take time to be adaptable and control what you can. Luck is on your side, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius survival guide: Stay flexible, let yourself wander, take baby steps toward your goals and prepare for setbacks.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Over the summer, the planets have been pushing you to make meaningful life changes for the better. Now is the perfect time to reflect on what’s working, and what’s not. Self-awareness isn’t just holding yourself accountable for the negative, it’s about recognizing your talents and beauty as well. Don’t bring old issues into the new semester, Capricorn, great things await.

Capricorn survival guide: Embrace change, be your own hype man, transform daily routines and stop avoiding.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

You’re no stranger to “it’s not you, it’s me,” but in this case, it’s probably you. The planets have been drudging through your social circles, romantic conquests and reputation as of late and asking you to reassess your role within them. I hate to be the one to tell you that your crush can’t read your mind, but you had to hear it from someone, Aquarius.

Aquarius survival guide: Communication is key, reconnect with friends, text them first and stay humble through any retrograde chaos.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

We all feel like dissociating right now, but you’re going to have to get your head out of the clouds and join us sooner or later. The spotlight has been on your well-being routines lately and Mercury retrograde is asking you to pinpoint how you can live a healthier life and the obstacles that keep you from it. Consider this your note of encouragement, Pisces, start now.

Pisces survival guide: Clarify your goals and what you’re doing to achieve them, be present and, seriously, take a tolerance break.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Viewed from the side, a performer squints as he sings passionately into a microphone and plays his electric guitar, a green stage light shining down from behind him.
5 spots to jump-start your live music addiction 
A road island with protruding crosswalks surrounded by yellow flowers on a teal background painted on the asphalt.
FC Moves, local artist prepare to brighten FoCo with asphalt mural installation
A sign reading, the music district, in front of a short brick building with a lawn and a concrete staircase.
The Music District provides valuable space for local musicians
More in Homepage
Volleyball players stand next to each other on the side of the court, cheering on their out-of-frame teammates.
CSU volleyball preview 2024: Players, matches of note
One soccer player dribbles across the field while another tries to steal the ball.
CSU soccer preview 2024: Schedule, insights, players
Midfielder Katy Coffin (14) looks to pass the ball during Colorado State Universitys game against Metro State.
CSU soccer slips, slides into tie on new field
More in Horoscopes
A graphic of a ram with the phases of the moon around its head to the left of the words, Horoscopes by The Collegian, on a blue background of little constellations.
Horoscopes April 29 to May 5
A graphic of a ram with the phases of the moon around its head to the left of the words, Horoscopes by The Collegian, on a blue background of little constellations.
Horoscopes April 22-28
A graphic of a ram with the phases of the moon around its head to the left of the words, Horoscopes by The Collegian, on a blue background of little constellations.
Horoscopes April 15-21


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *