Horoscopes+April+2-7

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Congratulations on making it through the first eclipse season of 2024! The upcoming moon April 8 will align perfectly between the Earth and the sun, symbolizing a new phase or turnover. We call this the total solar eclipse, which completes the cycle of any revelations you’ve been having in the last 35 days. This was not an easy time, so be proud of yourself. Mercury retrograde started April 1, so although this could pose another challenge, it’s not anything you can’t handle.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: The Magician

With the new moon in your sign April 8, you may feel pulled to transform your ideas into reality. Aries embodies action, empowering you with the willpower to be both productive and creative this week.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: Temperance

Challenges present opportunities for growth. If you’ve encountered any difficulties in recent weeks, expect for the universe to offer you a period of renewal in the next coming days. Patience will be essential, and you’ll soon find your worries fading away.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: The Moon

Even in the cloak of darkness, your path will be illuminated. Remember this, Gemini, as you navigate recent life shifts. Though it may seem dim, focus on the positives in your life right now. Train your mindset, and things will surely get better.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: Five of Shells

If you’ve been thinking about making big changes in your life, this week is the week to do so. Aries energy will get you out of bed, and you’ll find yourself being heavily productive because of it. Be proud of yourself, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Ten of Crystals

You are getting blessings in your career right now, Leo. Say yes to the opportunities coming toward you. The universe rewards authenticity and passion, so let your heart shine through in everything you do.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: Four of Shells

This week, you’ve been delving deep into your creative pursuits, Virgo, and you’re eager to push yourself to new heights. However, remember to not get too lost in your flow, as your friends and family have been eager to spend time with you. Strike a balance between your passions, and nurture your relationships for a fulfilling week ahead.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: Six of Acorns

You hold the power to your destiny, Libra. If you are going through a spiritual awakening, it’s for a reason. The universe is a mystery, and the more you attune yourself to the signs around you, the greater sense of peace you’ll find.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: Page of Crystals

You’ve been working hard and have created new goals for yourself to accomplish. Giving yourself love is important, and it’s going to get easier to do that every day. Trust and believe, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: Queen of Crystals

It’s crucial to prioritize your well-being and stability at this time, Sagittarius. You’ve likely made the decision to let go of certain habits or addictions that were holding you back. Stay committed to your path, and surround yourself with people who rejuvenate your soul.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Though you’re known for offering honest advice, Capricorn, it’s time to prioritize self-care. Don’t forget your own needs while helping others. You’ve got this, and success awaits.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: The Star

You must trust that all is possible and all can be rejuvenated, Aquarius. If you’ve been having difficulties in your relationships, take a step back, and analyze them from an observer’s standpoint. Sometimes a fresh perspective can illuminate new solutions.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: King of Acorns

You are a free spirit, Pisces, and a fire has been burning within you to do spontaneous things. You will succeed and achieve the things you’ve always wanted. Understand that your dreams are within reach.